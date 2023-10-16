Fashion
Patina Maldives debuts sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary menswear designer Chris Stamp
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, Patina x Stampd – an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection created by LA-based menswear label founder, Chris Stamp. Ignited by Chris’ first visit to Patina Maldives in November 2022, the collaboration comprises of 11 ocean-friendly pieces featuring exclusive graphics and prints created from photography from his trip, captured via his iPhone.
Available for purchase exclusively via Patina Maldives’ STAMPD Collection popup from 26 October 2023, the Patina x Stampd collection of ocean-inspired streetwear includes the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt (USD256); Patina Palm and Patina Deep Sea trunks (USD198); Patina Deep Sea Puffer Tote in silver or grey (USD198); Patina Ripstop trunk (USD187); three styles of tee shirts (from USD106); and Patina Structured Trucker caps in silver or black (USD118).
Patina x Stampd will be officially launched during Cosmopolitan Ocean, the second instalment of Patina Maldives’ signature Pathways series of events that seek to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari- islands/cosmopolitan-ocean.
The collaboration will then be available November 4th at 9am PST online at www.stampd.com and at 11am PST in store at Stampd La Brea (130 S. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036).Founded in 2013 by Chris Stamp, Stampd provides a curation of quality designs inspired by a passion for the arts, travel and the outdoors, celebrating both urban and outdoor active lifestyles.
Reflecting a shared oceans-first philosophy, all items in the Patina x Stampd collection are made from ethically sourced cotton, recycled poly fabrics or – in the case of the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt a sustainably produced TENCEL™ fibre.
“The way in which Patina brings art and hospitality together is the future of resort living. I’m excited to continue their story, alongside mine, to further create an on-island experience like no other, for the modern traveller,” Chris Stamp, founder of Stampd, said.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD2,300++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.
To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.
St. Regis Maldives launches skincare promotion
The ultra-exclusive St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrating sun, sea, sand, and skincare this month, with a special promotion at the on-site Iridium Spa.
A range of treatments will cleanse and rejuvenate the skin, allowing it to glow throughout the vacation and beyond, a hotel statement said.
Customers may choose from an array of renewing and refreshing treatments, delivered by expert therapists at Iridium Spa, supporting skin and body care regimes this summer.
Treatments range from 30, 60, 90 and 120 minutes, ensuring everything from a quick fix to deep, nurturing recovery from the stresses of life and the environment. Highlights include the after-sun Swedish massage with Maldivian coconut oil, and the two-hour after-sun ritual including body exfoliation, body wrap – and a scalp massage using cooling aloe vera, cucumber and peppermint.
The offer is available until May 31, 2022. Prices are subject to 23.2% service charge and Maldives government tax, the statement added.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
From Maldives to Dubai: One&Only Heritage Collection by Jay Ahr celebrates art of travel
One&Only Resorts is celebrating the art of travel by launching the exclusive, One&Only Heritage Collection by Jay Ahr, a limited edition of custom-designed vintage Louis Vuitton Keepalls.
Drawing on the natural beauty and rich culture of each location of One&Only, every bespoke bag is a blend of timeless travel and distinctive craftmanship, reflecting the One&Only ethos of exceptional beauty and unique charm.
Sourced from the 10 global resort destinations, including the Maldives, each treasured bag has been hand-picked and transformed with the highest quality embroidery that Jay Ahr is renowned for.
The bespoke designs are inspired by the local heritage, celebrating each destination. Every authentic Louis Vuitton Keepall is traced to its provenance, and informs a design that continues to tell a story.
Only two bags have been designed for each resort, each completely distinct in design, and are exclusively available for purchase from One&Only.
“Fashion is an intrinsic part of our guests’ lives,” Philippe Zuber, Chief Operating Officer at parent company Kerzner International, said.
“Collaborating with the incredibly creative artist Jonathan Riss for Jay Ahr allows us to create something truly bespoke for our guests that inspires dreams of travel, trips of discovery and a deep connection with the destination. These bags are timeless, and all have a story to tell.”
With a consistent yet evolving appreciation for fashion, One&Only has partnered with several high calibre designers over the years — from Alice Temperley and Christian Louboutin to Missoni and Knowlita — to create exclusive items for the resorts’ discerning guests.
“With The Heritage Collection, One&Only is the perfect partner as truly each bag I produce is the one and only bag,” Founder and Artist Jonathan Riss said.
“I love to discover different cultures and destinations and each One&Only resort is a true celebration of that. Transforming these vintage bags adds to the storied life span with something different, new and compellingly modern.”
Born in Paris and growing up in Brussels, Jonathan Riss spent time immersed in the work of modern and contemporary artists. Captivated by travel at a young age, he left Belgium after school for Ukraine where he developed his skills, designing fabrics and embroidery.
He eventually started his own embroidery atelier in Mumbai, but longing to launch his own brand, he returned to Paris to introduce JAY AHR.
Founded in 2005, JAY AHR (the name is a phonetic spelling of Riss’ initials) is a collection of bold pieces comprised of innovative fabrics and embroidery, celebrating his passion for travel, design, art and culture
Every country where there is a One&Only resort, has either a bag showcasing the national flag or the representative passport of that country. A second bag is available for each resort with a design that epitomises the inspiring location that was hand-picked for the resort, in celebration of the destination.
Each resort, just as each bag, reflects the One&Only independent spirit, showcasing a passion for life and for travel.
For instance, Jay Ahr’s design for One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives was inspired by crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean tourist paradise and the marine life that lives within. Swirling around coral reefs, aquatic patters and reflections give depth and texture to this abstract design.
The custom redesign of these legendary bags breathes new life into every piece, meaning each one is a rare find as each has a distinct past as well as new signature and identity.
Made from Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram canvas that only gets better with age, the original craftsmanship is unrivalled and the One&Only Heritage Collection of repurposed investment pieces builds on this history, transforming the legacy into a sustainable and timeless icon.
Just like any good story, these collectors’ items are passed from one owner to another — a treasure never to be disposed of, but loved from one generation to the next.
In addition to this very exclusive collection, Jay Ahr will be designing a capsule of luggage tag, travel pouch and travel tote bespoke for each resort. Reflecting the authentic design and celebration of each destination, each item will act as a nod to memories experienced at each One&Only resort around the world.
Perfect for collectors, a badge of honour to be cherished. Each of these items are sold exclusively at each One&Only around the world.
Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence.
Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled.
The exclusive collection includes One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives.
Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.
Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.
The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.
Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.
To purchase one of the limited-edition bags, contact neoboutique@oneandonlyresorts.com.
Blog
The Kandhyma Story: Inspired, born from Kandima Maldives
It all began during a family holiday on the beautiful white sands off the coast of Southeast Asia known as the Maldives islands.
Dreamy weather, sparkling waters and bright rays of sun engulfed two sisters of Spanish and English descent into a warm embrace. Syreeta and Tanya are both in charge of hotels in the South of Spain and are established business owners — experiences they combine to design luxury accessories.
Inspired by the culture and beauty of the islands, the two sisters crafted gorgeous, floral accessory arrangements for their vacation, sparking an admiration and awe-inspiring curiosity from travellers from all over the world during their fabulous vacation in the most incredible destination.
Syreeta and Tanya knew they had something big here; a concept soon blossomed into an idea since they arrived to this exotic place. A few years later, their idea bloomed into something incredible – Kandhyma.
Named after the breathtaking island of Kandima, a private island resort in the Maldives, Kandhyma was born from the love of travel, beauty, luxury and wonder.
Their inspirations soon started to bloom from day one. As the sisters left the Maldives, they found themselves in the grand city of Dubai – a place they both hold dear to their hearts.
In Dubai, they were swept up with the glamour and sparkle of luxury everywhere; this magical city was truly breathtaking. This excited them and further ignited their desires to launch into their own designing endeavours.
After visiting numerous luxury and exotic destinations looking for inspiring ideas, it dawned on them during their getaway in Marrakech that there was a need for adding decadent floral arrangements to the beautiful straw bags they were making. They craved adding a touch of their sophisticated femininity to their collections and set out to make the most perfect accessories.
Since then, each collection has been lovingly handmade in Spain by local craftsmen who bring gorgeous elements of design and flavour into their creations.
Kandhyma’s line of sophisticated, feminine designs are the perfect accessories to take with you on an island adventure or out to the most cultured exotic destination. The Kandhyma designs are sure to complement any glamorous outfit!
Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.
The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.
The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.
