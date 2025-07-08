Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi

Nestled in the heart of the Malé Atoll, the Maldivian-owned resort Coco Bodu Hithi warmly welcomes couples to embrace romance and tranquillity this summer in one of the world’s most idyllic island getaways.

Far removed from the bustle of city life, Coco Bodu Hithi serves as a sanctuary where intimacy, nature, and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. Designed for couples in search of meaningful moments, the island offers a captivating escape – from peaceful barefoot strolls and shared experiences to thrilling adventures.

Recently named the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort at the 2025 World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year, Coco Bodu Hithi artfully blends modern comforts with traditional Maldivian charm. The resort boasts 98 expansive villas, each offering direct access to either the beach or lagoon. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and relaxation, every villa promises a sense of seclusion and serenity.

Amongst the resort’s most celebrated accommodations are the Beach Villa with Pool and the iconic Coco Residence, both of which offer sweeping, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. These settings provide a picture-perfect backdrop for couples to reconnect, with each moment shaped by a spirit of warm island hospitality that is both personal and unmistakably Maldivian.

Honoured as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi presents a carefully curated selection of personalised romantic experiences. Guests may begin the day with a floating breakfast in their private pool, enjoy a five-course candlelit dinner beneath the stars at Pergola, or embark on a serene sunset cruise – each moment tailored to celebrate connection in the most memorable ways.

Celebrated by Weddings & Honeymoons magazine as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World, Coco Bodu Hithi offers an exquisite backdrop for couples to honour their love. The thoughtfully designed Forever Yours Package delivers a romantic destination wedding experience in the Maldives, with a dedicated team attending to every detail. The package seamlessly blends the island’s natural beauty with traditional elements, all personalised to reflect the couple’s unique story, style, and preferences.

With its heartfelt hospitality, refined elegance, and awe-inspiring surroundings, Coco Bodu Hithi offers the ideal setting to begin a new chapter of togetherness – a private Maldivian paradise where timeless romance truly comes to life.