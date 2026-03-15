News
Coco Collection offers Easter adventures for families in Maldives
As much of the world welcomes spring and looks forward to summer, Coco Collection, a premier resort brand in the Maldives, embraces its own season of radiant days, balmy evenings, and nature in full bloom.
This Easter, Coco Collection warmly invites guests to bask in renewal and sunshine across its two enchanting island retreats, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, with joyful experiences, exquisite cuisine, and spirited adventures.
Set amidst the breathtaking North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi is an idyllic sanctuary where every moment exudes island charm and effortless sophistication. Ideal for a family getaway, the resort offers a haven for both relaxation and connection. The Grand Premier Beach Villa with Pool beautifully balances fun and leisure: children can splash in their own private pool while parents unwind on the sun deck, all with direct access to soft white sands and crystal-clear waters. Spanning 198 sqm, this beachfront retreat is thoughtfully designed for privacy and comfort, creating an inviting setting for family adventures, shared laughter, and unforgettable memories.
The island welcomes the day with a vibrant breakfast buffet surrounded by seasonal décor, where colourful nests and lively accents create a warm joyful atmosphere to begin the day. Families are welcome to join the joyful Easter spirits with the Kid’s Club Easter Adventure. Young explorers will delight in playful egg hunts along sun-drenched shores, while young imaginations can bring the season to life through Easter themed crafts and whimsical paper bag bunny projects, igniting imagination and smiles at every turn. To complete the experience, children can cosy up for movie screenings featuring cherished characters, sharing stories of friendship, courage, and fun that inspire and enchant.
As daylight fades into a golden Maldivian dusk, the island transforms into a lively celebration for all ages. Guests unite at the Easter Special Beach Barbecue Dinner, an evening designed to delight the senses. A welcome glass of sparkling wine sets a festive tone, followed by a sumptuous array of grilled specialties, fresh island flavours, and vibrant live music filling the warm night air. Guests may enjoy beverages throughout the evening, encouraging everyone to unwind and savour the occasion.
Nestled in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is a vibrant island retreat where families can reconnect, unwind, and create lasting memories. Surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons, lush landscapes, and thriving marine life, the resort blends luxury with playful adventure, inviting guests to honour togetherness, explore nature, and immerse themselves in the magic of island life.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Easter comes alive with a holiday that marks fun, togetherness, and meaningful moments for the whole family. The day sparkles with vibrant, nature-inspired experiences designed for all ages. Guests can indulge in special feasts at Cowrie Restaurant, embark on colourful Easter Egg Hunts, and sip refreshing cocktails while enjoying live music at a lively Easter Cocktail Party. As the sun sets, the island transforms with a Barbecue Dinner on the beach, followed by an Easter DJ Party by the bonfire, creating magical nights under the stars.
Little hands and curious minds can join in creative activities such as Coconut Painting, group picnics, Kids Games, and Cookie Craft, bringing laughter, imagination, and joy to every corner of the island. Beyond the holiday cheer, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers a chance for purpose-driven experiences, from exploring sustainable initiatives to taking part in special moments like Earth Hour, nurturing a love for the planet alongside unforgettable family memories.
Take advantage of the limited-time Early Bird offer and save up to 40% on villa rates by planning ahead, available at both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For bookings and enquiries, contact reservations@cococollection.com or visit www.cococollection.com.
News
Milaidhoo Maldives included in Tatler Travel Guide 2026’s top hotels
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its inclusion in the prestigious Tatler Travel Guide 2026, a coveted recognition celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels. The island has been selected among Tatler 101: The World’s Best Hotels, an annual list that represents the pinnacle of excellence in global hospitality.
Curated by Tatler’s Travel Editor alongside an expert editorial team and an international network of contributors, the Tatler Travel Guide is renowned for its rigorous and discerning selection process. Each property is carefully evaluated to ensure that only those offering truly remarkable experiences earn a place on the list.
As one of the most established and influential society magazines in the world, Tatler’s endorsement is considered one of the highest honours in the travel industry. The guide speaks directly to a sophisticated and discerning audience, celebrating hotels that combine authenticity, character and outstanding service.
For Milaidhoo Maldives, the recognition is a meaningful affirmation of the island’s philosophy: a boutique, barefoot sanctuary where the essence of the Maldives is experienced in its most genuine form. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is known for its intimate atmosphere, thoughtful hospitality and deep connection to Maldivian heritage and culture.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised in the Tatler Travel Guide 2026,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager. “At Milaidhoo, we strive to create experiences that feel personal, soulful and truly reflective of the Maldives. To be included among the world’s best hotels is a wonderful recognition of the passion and dedication of our team, the Milaidhoo Family.”
From the island’s iconic overwater restaurant Ba’theli, inspired by traditional Maldivian sailing vessels, to curated cultural and marine experiences, Milaidhoo offers guests an opportunity to slow down and connect with the natural beauty and traditions of the Maldives.
This recognition from Tatler further reinforces Milaidhoo’s reputation as one of the Indian Ocean’s most distinctive luxury escapes, where authenticity, intimacy and heartfelt service define every stay.
News
ELE|NA marks World Sleep Day with SleepSync wellness ritual
In recognition of World Sleep Day, ELE|NA highlights SleepSync, one of its Six Pillars of Vitality dedicated to restoration and circadian rhythm alignment, through the SleepSync Ritual, a deeply calming spa experience designed to guide guests toward profound, uninterrupted sleep. The ritual is implemented across all ELE|NA locations in both the Maldives and India, ensuring guests can reconnect with restorative sleep wherever they experience the brand.
In today’s always-connected world, restful sleep has become increasingly elusive. Within this ritual, the body is gently led from stimulation into stillness, releasing the tensions of the day, calming the nervous system and preparing the mind and body for restorative rest.
ELE|NA believes that sleep is not simply the absence of wakefulness, but an essential pillar of holistic wellbeing – where restoration, emotional balance and cellular renewal take place.
Supporting the Body’s Natural Sleep Rhythm
Sleep begins long before the moment the head meets the pillow. It is a gradual transition where the body releases the day and prepares for stillness.
Within ELE|NA’s SleepSync Rituals, this transition is approached with intention and calm. As evening settles, the body begins its quiet descent into rest with the following:
- Reduce blue light exposure before sleep
- Dim lighting to signal the body’s nighttime rhythm
- Create calm through mindful transitions away from daily activity
- Release thoughts through journaling
- Hydrate and support the body’s nighttime recovery
These small rituals help guide the body from stimulation to restoration.
Reclaiming the Night
World Sleep Day serves as an important reminder that quality sleep is not a luxury, but a foundation of health and longevity. When supported with mindful rituals and intentional slowing down, the night becomes a space for true renewal.
Through SleepSync Rituals, ELE|NA continues its commitment to nurturing holistic wellbeing, guiding individuals back to the natural rhythms that allow the body to rest, restore and awaken with clarity and vitality.
Family
Kandooma Maldives invites families to Easter island celebrations
Swap traditional Easter routines for barefoot island celebrations as Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils a vibrant Easter programme designed for families seeking adventure, connection and memorable island moments.
Set on a lush private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons and powder-white beaches, the resort’s Easter festivities blend family adventures, island experiences and indulgent dining in true Maldivian style.
“Easter is a wonderful time for families to come together and create special memories,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Our Easter programme has been designed to capture the spirit of the season while embracing the relaxed island lifestyle that makes the Maldives such a special place to celebrate.”
Guests can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities for all ages, from beach games, snorkelling adventures and creative craft sessions to relaxing spa rituals and sunset cocktails by the ocean. Younger guests will be happily entertained at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, where a dedicated Easter programme offers plenty of excitement for little explorers.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Sunday Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, a festive island feast bringing families together around a table filled with global flavours.
Guests can savour traditional Easter favourites from the carving station, vibrant salads and international cuisine, alongside chef-prepared dishes from live cooking stations. A dedicated Kids’ Corner ensures younger diners have their own fun selections, while a spectacular dessert spread, including Kandooma Café’s famous chocolate fountain and live crêpe station, provides a sweet finale to the evening.
Families planning an Easter holiday can choose from a range of holiday packages, including the resort’s popular All-Inclusive offer and a Family Getaway package packed with added extras for parents and children alike. More details can be found here.
The resort’s Easter Brochure outlines the full programme of island adventures and special experiences, including the Kandoo Kids’ Club Easter activities. View Easter Brochure here.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear lagoon and some of the Maldives’ best scuba diving experiences.
Accommodation ranges from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, offering options ideal for couples, families and groups. Guests can enjoy six dining venues, a vibrant activities programme and wellness experiences at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
For more information, please visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
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