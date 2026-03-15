Coco Collection offers Easter adventures for families in Maldives

As much of the world welcomes spring and looks forward to summer, Coco Collection, a premier resort brand in the Maldives, embraces its own season of radiant days, balmy evenings, and nature in full bloom.

This Easter, Coco Collection warmly invites guests to bask in renewal and sunshine across its two enchanting island retreats, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, with joyful experiences, exquisite cuisine, and spirited adventures.

Set amidst the breathtaking North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi is an idyllic sanctuary where every moment exudes island charm and effortless sophistication. Ideal for a family getaway, the resort offers a haven for both relaxation and connection. The Grand Premier Beach Villa with Pool beautifully balances fun and leisure: children can splash in their own private pool while parents unwind on the sun deck, all with direct access to soft white sands and crystal-clear waters. Spanning 198 sqm, this beachfront retreat is thoughtfully designed for privacy and comfort, creating an inviting setting for family adventures, shared laughter, and unforgettable memories.

The island welcomes the day with a vibrant breakfast buffet surrounded by seasonal décor, where colourful nests and lively accents create a warm joyful atmosphere to begin the day. Families are welcome to join the joyful Easter spirits with the Kid’s Club Easter Adventure. Young explorers will delight in playful egg hunts along sun-drenched shores, while young imaginations can bring the season to life through Easter themed crafts and whimsical paper bag bunny projects, igniting imagination and smiles at every turn. To complete the experience, children can cosy up for movie screenings featuring cherished characters, sharing stories of friendship, courage, and fun that inspire and enchant.

As daylight fades into a golden Maldivian dusk, the island transforms into a lively celebration for all ages. Guests unite at the Easter Special Beach Barbecue Dinner, an evening designed to delight the senses. A welcome glass of sparkling wine sets a festive tone, followed by a sumptuous array of grilled specialties, fresh island flavours, and vibrant live music filling the warm night air. Guests may enjoy beverages throughout the evening, encouraging everyone to unwind and savour the occasion.

Nestled in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is a vibrant island retreat where families can reconnect, unwind, and create lasting memories. Surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons, lush landscapes, and thriving marine life, the resort blends luxury with playful adventure, inviting guests to honour togetherness, explore nature, and immerse themselves in the magic of island life.

At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Easter comes alive with a holiday that marks fun, togetherness, and meaningful moments for the whole family. The day sparkles with vibrant, nature-inspired experiences designed for all ages. Guests can indulge in special feasts at Cowrie Restaurant, embark on colourful Easter Egg Hunts, and sip refreshing cocktails while enjoying live music at a lively Easter Cocktail Party. As the sun sets, the island transforms with a Barbecue Dinner on the beach, followed by an Easter DJ Party by the bonfire, creating magical nights under the stars.

Little hands and curious minds can join in creative activities such as Coconut Painting, group picnics, Kids Games, and Cookie Craft, bringing laughter, imagination, and joy to every corner of the island. Beyond the holiday cheer, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers a chance for purpose-driven experiences, from exploring sustainable initiatives to taking part in special moments like Earth Hour, nurturing a love for the planet alongside unforgettable family memories.

Take advantage of the limited-time Early Bird offer and save up to 40% on villa rates by planning ahead, available at both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For bookings and enquiries, contact reservations@cococollection.com or visit www.cococollection.com.