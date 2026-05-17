News
Amilla Maldives expands spa programme with natural therapies expert residency
Amilla Maldives has introduced a thoughtfully curated wellness offering at Javvu Spa, led by Dr Shagnika Pradhan, a certified doctor in natural therapies and a dedicated scholar of yogic philosophy.
With over a decade of experience, Dr. Shagnika brings a gentle, integrative approach to well-being, supporting guests through pain, stress, and sleep-related concerns. Her work weaves together Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbal remedies, lifestyle practices, and yoga therapy, creating personalised pathways that address the root of imbalance while nurturing long-term vitality and ease.
Dr Shagnika will be in residence from 22 May to 7 June 2026, offering guests the opportunity to experience her integrative approach within the calm, natural rhythm of island life, including during the Eid Al Adha celebrations from 27 to 30 May.
A curated menu of experiences includes Elemental Balance Acupuncture, Naturopathy Manipulative Therapy, Toksen Therapy, Cupping Therapy, Reiki Chakra Sound Healing, and Aqua Yoga. Each session is tailored through a private consultation, ensuring that every guest’s individual needs and natural rhythms are honoured. Set within the quiet rhythm of island life, these therapies invite guests to slow down and reconnect, guided by treatments that are both considered and restorative.
For those seeking shared moments of stillness, group sessions in chanting and sound healing meditation offer a gentle space for connection and reflection.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Culture
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.
The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.
As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.
On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.
Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.
With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils astronomy residency with ex-NASA astronaut Dominic Antonelli
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is set to host former NASA Astronaut Dominic Antonelli from 6 to 9 June 2026 for an exclusive celestial residency that brings together space exploration, storytelling, and the infinite beauty of the Maldivian night sky.
Set against the remote natural surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s private lagoon in Shaviyani Atoll, this rare collaboration invites guests to journey beyond the horizon through the eyes of a veteran astronaut who has completed two Space Shuttle missions. The programme blends science, narrative, and astronomy into an immersive experience designed to spark curiosity and wonder.
Across three evenings, guests will join Captain Antonelli for a series of intimate and family-friendly encounters, including a relaxed beachfront welcome gathering, an inspiring session exploring his Space Shuttle missions, and an elevated stargazing experience overlooking the lagoon. Through vivid storytelling, visual insights, and personal reflections from his time in orbit, the residency offers rare and meaningful moments for guests of all ages.
“We are honoured to welcome Dominic Antonelli to Sirru Fen Fushi for this exceptional residency,” said the resort’s management. “This programme reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and inspiring experiences that go beyond traditional luxury, offering guests moments of discovery, connection, and wonder in one of the most extraordinary natural settings in the world.”
Sirru Fen Fushi continues to curate unique and immersive experiences that celebrate exploration, nature, and storytelling, further positioning the resort as a destination where luxury meets purpose and imagination.
Guests are invited to secure their place for this limited-engagement residency and experience a rare convergence of ocean, sky, and space on the resort’s secluded “Secret Water Island.”
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Fitness
Sun Siyam Olhuveli to host week-long wellness residency led by global practitioners
Wellness Week kicks off at Sun Siyam Olhuveli from 14 to 20 June 2026, inviting guests into a vibrant celebration of movement, mindfulness, and island energy led by wellness practitioners Marina Pavlenko and Nour Montasser. The immersive residency transforms Sun Siyam Olhuveli, the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, into a vibrant space where sunrise workouts, oceanfront rituals, and restorative experiences unfold naturally across days shaped by wellness, movement, and meaningful connection.
Set across the resort’s three island setting surrounded by endless ocean views and open skies, Wellness Week at Sun Siyam Olhuveli moves beyond traditional wellness retreats. Mornings begin with energising yoga and Pilates sessions designed to strengthen the body and build awareness through movement, while sunset experiences shift into slower, more reflective moments with ocean sound journeys, meditation gatherings, crystal bowl sessions, yoga Nidra under the stars, and immersive rituals that encourage guests to reconnect with themselves in a more intentional way. The programme also includes vision creation workshops and guided experiences blending movement, sound healing, journaling, and mindful reflection.
Leading the residency is Marina Pavlenko, a Yoga and Pilates instructor and integrative health coach with more than a decade of experience in the UAE wellness space. Known for her approach that combines Yoga, Pilates, strength training, and nervous system work, Marina’s sessions focus on mobility, core strength, vitality, and creating a body that supports modern lifestyles with energy and balance. Alongside her is Nour Montasser, a certified sound healer, transformational life coach, and space holder whose work centres around creating safe and meaningful environments where individuals can slow down, reflect, and reconnect inwardly.
“Today, wellness is no longer about slowing down alone. It is about finding moments that make you feel alive, connected, and fully present,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This residency brings together movement, energy, mindfulness, and the beauty of island living in a way that feels immersive and uplifting. We want guests to leave not only feeling restored but inspired by the experiences they shared here.”
Designed to feel vibrant, social, and experience led, Wellness Week captures a more contemporary side of wellbeing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Guests can move from sunrise sessions by the ocean to evenings filled with sound healing beneath the stars, all while embracing the naturally active spirit of island life. Whether travelling solo, as couples, or with friends, the residency invites guests to experience wellness not as routine, but as something alive, uplifting, and deeply woven into every moment of the stay.
As Paradise of Plenty, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to embrace a more vibrant way to escape where movement, connection, island living, and wellbeing come together in experiences designed to energise, restore, and inspire.
To discover Wellness Week and plan your stay, please visit the resort’s website.
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