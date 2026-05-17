Amilla Maldives expands spa programme with natural therapies expert residency

Wellness Week kicks off at Sun Siyam Olhuveli from 14 to 20 June 2026, inviting guests into a vibrant celebration of movement, mindfulness, and island energy led by wellness practitioners Marina Pavlenko and Nour Montasser. The immersive residency transforms Sun Siyam Olhuveli, the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, into a vibrant space where sunrise workouts, oceanfront rituals, and restorative experiences unfold naturally across days shaped by wellness, movement, and meaningful connection.

Set across the resort’s three island setting surrounded by endless ocean views and open skies, Wellness Week at Sun Siyam Olhuveli moves beyond traditional wellness retreats. Mornings begin with energising yoga and Pilates sessions designed to strengthen the body and build awareness through movement, while sunset experiences shift into slower, more reflective moments with ocean sound journeys, meditation gatherings, crystal bowl sessions, yoga Nidra under the stars, and immersive rituals that encourage guests to reconnect with themselves in a more intentional way. The programme also includes vision creation workshops and guided experiences blending movement, sound healing, journaling, and mindful reflection.

Leading the residency is Marina Pavlenko, a Yoga and Pilates instructor and integrative health coach with more than a decade of experience in the UAE wellness space. Known for her approach that combines Yoga, Pilates, strength training, and nervous system work, Marina’s sessions focus on mobility, core strength, vitality, and creating a body that supports modern lifestyles with energy and balance. Alongside her is Nour Montasser, a certified sound healer, transformational life coach, and space holder whose work centres around creating safe and meaningful environments where individuals can slow down, reflect, and reconnect inwardly.

“Today, wellness is no longer about slowing down alone. It is about finding moments that make you feel alive, connected, and fully present,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This residency brings together movement, energy, mindfulness, and the beauty of island living in a way that feels immersive and uplifting. We want guests to leave not only feeling restored but inspired by the experiences they shared here.”

Designed to feel vibrant, social, and experience led, Wellness Week captures a more contemporary side of wellbeing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Guests can move from sunrise sessions by the ocean to evenings filled with sound healing beneath the stars, all while embracing the naturally active spirit of island life. Whether travelling solo, as couples, or with friends, the residency invites guests to experience wellness not as routine, but as something alive, uplifting, and deeply woven into every moment of the stay.

As Paradise of Plenty, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to embrace a more vibrant way to escape where movement, connection, island living, and wellbeing come together in experiences designed to energise, restore, and inspire.

To discover Wellness Week and plan your stay, please visit the resort’s website.