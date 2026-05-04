The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort adds padel court to wellness offering

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a new padel court as part of its ongoing development of wellness and recreational facilities, expanding its racquet sports offering alongside the existing tennis court at Vommuli House.

The addition reflects increasing global interest in padel and forms part of the resort’s approach to providing activity-based experiences for guests within its island setting. Located within landscaped surroundings, the court is available for both casual play and structured sessions, including coaching with a resident padel professional.

According to the resort, the facility is intended to cater to a range of skill levels and provides an option for guests seeking to incorporate physical activity into their stay.

The introduction of the padel court is part of a broader expansion of the resort’s wellness programme. Guests also have access to fitness and wellbeing activities including Tabata and boxing sessions, reformer Pilates, and guided yoga and meditation classes held at the Yoga Sala.

In addition, the resort has upgraded its fitness centre with equipment from Technogym, including the Artis Cardio, Skillrun and Strength series. The facility is designed to maximise natural light and views of the surrounding ocean environment.

The upgraded gym also includes the Technogym Checkup System, which provides assessments of body composition, posture and performance, allowing for the development of personalised fitness programmes for guests.

Through these additions, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to expand its wellness and recreation offering, with a focus on integrating fitness, sport and wellbeing into the guest experience.