Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces immersive wellness programme with Regina Gimranova

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, has introduced a transformative Wellness Reset Programme from June 15–21 in celebration of Global Wellness Week, in partnership with health coach and biohacker Regina Gimranova. Focused on functional longevity and sustainable energy, the programme blends advanced health optimisation with the island’s restorative power, offering guests a refined and immersive wellness experience in the Maldives.

From “Exhale to Expansion”: A Masterclass in Human Potential

The programme transitions guests from high velocity “city mode” into a state of “Expansion.” Guests return home not just rejuvenated but deeply integrated and empowered. The curriculum is fully inclusive, with Regina providing variations tailored to every level of experience. Participation is open to guests aged 18 and above.

The Architecture of the Reset

Each morning features a specific yoga style, from restorative Yin to Power flows, tailored to the day’s biological theme. These sessions are held amidst nature from 08:00 to 09:00. In the late afternoon, between 17:00 and 18:30, science-based workshops at serene beachside locations provide practical tools to regulate the nervous system.

The curriculum progresses from the biology of cortisol and emotional intelligence to advanced sessions on neuroplasticity and the architecture of perception. Participants engage in transformative somatic practices, including lying-down breathwork and the “Ocean of Calm” immersion, all designed to shift the body from chronic stress to lasting stillness.

The programme culminates in an integration session, equipping guests with “carry-on” techniques—such as five-minute morning resets—ensuring the vitality found in the Maldives translates into a sustainable lifestyle back home.

A Holistic Environment

Beyond the exclusive Wellness Reset Programme, the resort itself serves as a sanctuary for renewal. The Spa by Thalgo, its nature-infused spa, is one of the largest in the Maldives. It features 20 specialised treatments rooms and an extensive menu of over 160 treatments, ranging from marine- based therapies, traditional Maldivian rituals to high-tech hydro-massage. Furthermore, guests can access deep-rooted healing through resident experts, including a Doctor of Ayurveda, a Yoga and Meditation Master, and Traditional Chinese Medicine therapists. This holistic wellness ethos extends to the resort’s dining, where 30% of every menu is dedicated to plant-based and vegan cuisine as part of the signature Plant-Based Bliss experience.

“Guests increasingly seek self-care, personal growth, and a deep connection with nature. As conscious hoteliers, and in line with our promise to Champion Extraordinary Experiences, our mission has evolved to be more constructive and human; we design experiential moments to ensure that no guest leaves the same way they arrived, fostering a lasting positive shift and a renewed sense of purpose,” – highlighted Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager.