News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces immersive wellness programme with Regina Gimranova
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, has introduced a transformative Wellness Reset Programme from June 15–21 in celebration of Global Wellness Week, in partnership with health coach and biohacker Regina Gimranova. Focused on functional longevity and sustainable energy, the programme blends advanced health optimisation with the island’s restorative power, offering guests a refined and immersive wellness experience in the Maldives.
From “Exhale to Expansion”: A Masterclass in Human Potential
The programme transitions guests from high velocity “city mode” into a state of “Expansion.” Guests return home not just rejuvenated but deeply integrated and empowered. The curriculum is fully inclusive, with Regina providing variations tailored to every level of experience. Participation is open to guests aged 18 and above.
The Architecture of the Reset
Each morning features a specific yoga style, from restorative Yin to Power flows, tailored to the day’s biological theme. These sessions are held amidst nature from 08:00 to 09:00. In the late afternoon, between 17:00 and 18:30, science-based workshops at serene beachside locations provide practical tools to regulate the nervous system.
The curriculum progresses from the biology of cortisol and emotional intelligence to advanced sessions on neuroplasticity and the architecture of perception. Participants engage in transformative somatic practices, including lying-down breathwork and the “Ocean of Calm” immersion, all designed to shift the body from chronic stress to lasting stillness.
The programme culminates in an integration session, equipping guests with “carry-on” techniques—such as five-minute morning resets—ensuring the vitality found in the Maldives translates into a sustainable lifestyle back home.
A Holistic Environment
Beyond the exclusive Wellness Reset Programme, the resort itself serves as a sanctuary for renewal. The Spa by Thalgo, its nature-infused spa, is one of the largest in the Maldives. It features 20 specialised treatments rooms and an extensive menu of over 160 treatments, ranging from marine- based therapies, traditional Maldivian rituals to high-tech hydro-massage. Furthermore, guests can access deep-rooted healing through resident experts, including a Doctor of Ayurveda, a Yoga and Meditation Master, and Traditional Chinese Medicine therapists. This holistic wellness ethos extends to the resort’s dining, where 30% of every menu is dedicated to plant-based and vegan cuisine as part of the signature Plant-Based Bliss experience.
“Guests increasingly seek self-care, personal growth, and a deep connection with nature. As conscious hoteliers, and in line with our promise to Champion Extraordinary Experiences, our mission has evolved to be more constructive and human; we design experiential moments to ensure that no guest leaves the same way they arrived, fostering a lasting positive shift and a renewed sense of purpose,” – highlighted Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager.
Action
COMO Maalifushi highlights uncrowded surf access across southern atolls
COMO Maalifushi presents a considered approach to surfing in the Maldives—one shaped by access, expertise, and the quiet privilege of space.
Located in the remote Thaa Atoll, the resort offers entry to a network of lesser-travelled breaks across the southern atolls, where consistent Indian Ocean swells meet uncrowded line-ups. Here, surfing unfolds without urgency—guided by natural rhythm rather than routine.
At the core of the experience is COMO Maalifushi’s long-standing partnership with Tropicsurf, daily sessions are shaped by real-time ocean conditions, with coaching that adapts intuitively to each guest—whether taking to the water for the first time or refining technique across more complex reef formations.
Guests are given access to a curated selection of breaks across Thaa Atoll, Laamu Atoll and Dhaalu Atoll—each offering a distinct character. From the long, forgiving rides of Farms to the more technical, fast-moving rights of ‘Machine’, the programme is designed to evolve with both conditions and capability.
“Surfing at COMO Maalifushi is defined by its sense of space and possibility,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Our location allows access to some of the Maldives’ most consistent yet uncrowded waves, and through our partnership with Tropicsurf, we’re able to offer an experience that is both highly personalised and quietly exceptional—true to COMO’s way of doing things.”
The season, which runs from April through October, brings steady swells from the southern Indian Ocean. Yet beyond seasonality, it is the absence of crowds that defines the experience—allowing guests to engage with the ocean on their own terms.
Surfing at COMO Maalifushi sits naturally within the wider rhythm of the island. Time in the water is balanced with restorative treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat, unhurried dining, and the simplicity of island life—creating a sense of flow between activity and stillness.
Here, surfing is guided with care, framed by nature, and experienced without excess.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
NH Collection Reethi Resort unveils new family club in Maldives
In the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the newly opened NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort enriches its already expansive leisure offering with the debut of The Maxies Family Club.
The new tech-light sanctuary invites young explorers and their families to connect, create and celebrate the wonders of the natural world together across 165 square metres of bright, breezy interiors that open onto generous outdoor play spaces.
Anchored in the resort’s philosophy of indoor–outdoor living, The Maxies Family Club’s design draws from the kaleidoscopic colours of the house reef, creating the setting that feels both spirited and soothing. Inside, children explore a supervised two-storey playground built to international safety standards; outside, a toddler-friendly family pool with a water slide keeps the laughter going, often ending in that cherished holiday rite of passage, a stop at the ice‑cream truck for frozen treats made with seasonal ingredients.
Programming at the club is designed for children aged 5 to 12, blending movement, creativity and imagination through dance classes, musical games, face painting and paper art. A key part of the club’s philosophy is Dodo4Kids, an educational initiative developed in collaboration with SUNx Malta that introduces young guests to the concept of Climate Friendly Travel. Through environmental storytelling, interactive learning and activities that connect them with nature, culture and Maldivian communities, the programme aims to inspire environmental awareness from an early age and help shape a new generation of conscious travellers.
“The Maxies Family Club is where childhood wonder meets the soul of the Maldives,” says Valentin Osolos, the General Manager of the resort. “We wanted to create a space where families don’t just holiday together but grow together. Where memories take root as naturally as the coral beneath our waters.”
The Maxies Family Club forms part of a broader family‑centric vision at NH Collection Reethi Maldives Resort. A selection of family‑designated beach villas sits centrally along the island’s longest beach, offering easy access for guests travelling with children, along with multi-generational amenities and tailored culinary touches upon arrival. In particular, The Reethi Suite, the resort’s largest two-bedroom villa, is ideal for families looking for spacious accommodations with unparalleled privacy along a secluded stretch of beach.
All villa categories are designed to welcome at least one child, while the club’s direct access to the dedicated Family Zone within the Activity Centre means parents can enjoy the gym, tennis, badminton, table tennis or refreshments at the Splash Bar with their children safely supervised nearby.
Dining is equally inclusive, with a Kids’ Corner at the Jumla main buffet serving comforting, nutritious favourites. Parents seeking added flexibility can enjoy complimentary babysitting for two hours daily, allowing them to enjoy simple moments by themselves while knowing their children are cared for in a safe and engaging environment.
Ensuring a smooth journey from the moment families arrive in the Maldives, the resort is accessible via both seaplane and domestic flight transfers, each tailored to be child‑friendly. To explore the property’s diverse stay packages and dining experiences, please visit the offers hub.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
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