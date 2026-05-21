Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recognised with 10 honours at Life Saving Leadership Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has been recognised with 10 notable awards at the 3rd Life Saving Leadership Awards Ceremony held by the Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School on 17 May 2026.
These accolades strengthens the resort’s position as one of the leading benchmarks for water safety and lifeguarding excellence in the Maldives. They are also a reflection of the continued investment in aquatic safety, emergency preparedness, and professionally trained lifeguarding operations and Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s commitment to creating a safe island experience for every guest.
Among the accolades received was the Maldives Water Safety Excellence Award 2025, the highest recognition presented during the ceremony. Additional honours included The Pinnacle Resort Award, Best Lifeguard Service Operation, Sustainability in Lifeguard Operation Award, and Water Safety Education and Advocacy Award. Together, these accolades reflect the resort’s continued efforts to integrate internationally aligned safety practices into the guest experience while maintaining the warm and intuitive spirit of Maldivian hospitality.
Alongside the organisational awards, five team members from Sun Siyam Iru Veli were also individually recognised for their contributions and leadership in the field of water safety and lifesaving training. General Manager Masdhooq Saeed received the General Manager of the Year Award, while Mohamed Athif Ibrahim was honoured for Water Safety & Life Saving Training Leadership. Additional recognitions included the Supervisor Excellence Award presented to Ahmed Shifau, the Trident Excellence Award awarded to Ahmed Jamsheed, and the Rising Star in Lifeguarding Award presented to Hassan Yousuf Adam Abbas.
Since launching its dedicated lifeguarding operation in 2023, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has continued to invest in training, prevention strategies, emergency preparedness, and water safety awareness. The resort’s approach combines proactive guest education and observation with structured emergency response systems, ensuring a safe and seamless experience across the island’s ocean and pool environments.
“Water safety is incredibly important for resorts across the Maldives, where the ocean is such a central part of everyday life and the guest experience,” remarked Mohamed Najah, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, during the award ceremony. “As an industry, the way we approach safety and precautions must continue to evolve. Moving beyond simply warning guests to be cautious, it is our responsibility to ensure our teams are properly trained, prepared, and confident in responding when needed. It is an honour to see these efforts recognised, but this is only the beginning. Our focus now is on continuing to strengthen training across our frontline teams and further raising the standard of water safety within our industry.
Action
Canareef Resort Maldives nominated among Indian Ocean’s leading dive resorts
Canareef Resort Maldives has been nominated for two categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2026: Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Resort and Maldives’ Leading Dive Resort.
The nominations recognise Canareef’s exceptional position as one of the premier diving destinations in the region, offering unique underwater experiences found nowhere else in the Maldives.
Canareef Resort is home to the British Loyalty, the largest shipwreck in the Maldives. This 140-meter WWII oil tanker rests just minutes from the resort and has transformed into a thriving artificial reef, making it one of the most sought-after dive sites in the Indian Ocean.
Unlike other Maldivian atolls where manta sightings are seasonal, Addu is the only location where full- sized adult Oceanic Manta Rays with wingspans up to 5 meters can be seen year-round, regardless of monsoon season. These “mega-mantas” are a guaranteed highlight for divers visiting Canareef. The resort’s famous Shark Point, known as “The Shark Hotel,” features more than 20 Grey Reef Sharks resting together on the sandy bottom—a rare underwater phenomenon that attracts photographers from around the world.
As one of the few resorts located south of the Equator, Canareef offers the unique experience of diving in the Southern Hemisphere. Most significantly, while much of the region suffered from coral bleaching, Addu’s reefs remain among the healthiest and most vibrant in the Indian Ocean, displaying the pristine color and diversity that represents what coral reefs should look like.
The World Travel Awards, often called “the Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrate excellence across all sectors of tourism. The dual nominations position Canareef alongside the world’s top diving destinations and validate the resort’s commitment to marine conservation and exceptional guest experiences.
“These nominations reflect what our guests and the diving community have known for years,” says the Canareef management team. “Addu Atoll offers diving experiences that are truly unmatched, and we’re honored to share these underwater treasures with the world.”
The nominations also spotlight Addu Atoll and the southern Maldives, encouraging tourism diversification beyond the northern atolls. Canareef invites the diving community, past guests, and supporters to vote when World Travel Awards voting opens.
For those seeking world-class diving combined with unique marine encounters and pristine reef systems, Canareef Resort Maldives continues to set the standard for what a dive resort should be.
To support Canareef’s dual nominations and help showcase the unique marine biodiversity of Addu on the global stage, you can cast your vote here.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi earns nomination in Condé Nast Traveller 2026 awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been nominated for the Condé Nast Traveller 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.
The nomination comes on the back of a comprehensive evolution of the resort, from newly transformed overwater villas, enhanced dining experiences and a more personalised guest journey at every touchpoint. Guests can enjoy a 24-Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept designed to offer both variety and ease, delivered with signature Maldivian hospitality.
“We have been very intentional in redefining the feel of contemporary Maldivian luxury for today’s travellers. Our overwater villas, inspired by elegance and a natural ethos, truly reflect our direction as an effortless take on island living,” says Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
“Across the resort, we have also put a strong focus on the overall experience, from our restaurants introducing a more lifestyle driven culinary approach, with menus curated by Michelin starred chefs and a curated selection of wines, to a spa that blends Maldivian traditions, Ayurveda and more creative wellness journeys for all ages. What matters most to us is that this feels accessible and genuine. Families can enjoy real value through our children stay and eat free offering, while guests looking for something more personalised benefit from our multilingual butler service. It is about creating a stay that feels thoughtful, high quality and seamless at the same time, which is why being recognised in this way means a lot to us.”
To cast your vote for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit the Condé Nast Traveller voting site. Voting remains open until 30 June 2026.
Awards
Three-year winning streak: Canareef Resort Maldives honoured by HolidayCheck again
In a significant achievement for the hospitality sector in the southern atolls, Canareef Resort Maldives has been officially recognised as a Recommended Resort for 2026 by HolidayCheck, the leading travel review platform for the German-speaking market. This prestigious accolade continues a remarkable winning streak, as the resort consistently earned this same recommendation in 2024 and 2025. This consecutive recognition underscores a steady commitment to service and guest satisfaction that resonates with travellers year after year.
As a primary guide for international travellers, HolidayCheck is considered a gold standard for guest trust because its recommendations are earned purely through authentic guest reviews rather than industry panels. To be “Recommended on HolidayCheck,” a resort must maintain a high recommendation rate and strong ratings from verified visitors, making it one of the most reliable endorsements for travellers worldwide. For the global community, this award serves as a clear indicator of consistency, ensuring that the experiences shared by previous guests are backed by a proven track record.
Located in the unique and intimate Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a distinct 4.5km island experience that highlights the natural beauty and biological diversity of the region. The resort has become a favourite for international visitors seeking a complete tropical escape that caters to every interest. Guests can explore world-class diving sites and engaging excursions, or find balance through yoga and aqua aerobics. For those seeking relaxation, the spa provides a serene sanctuary, while the tennis courts offer the perfect space for active recreation. From the excitement of the water sports centre to the peaceful nature trails that wind through the island’s lush interior, guests can explore vibrant house reefs, enjoy the local heritage of the southern atolls, or relax in one of the 271 villas that offer a sense of space and privacy.
The management of Canareef Resort Maldives noted that receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the hard work of the entire team. They expressed gratitude to the global guests whose reviews have highlighted the resort as a welcoming destination and emphasised that this award motivates them to continue showcasing the authentic charm of Addu Atoll to the world. As Canareef looks ahead to 2026, it remains a top-recommended choice for those seeking a high-quality and memorable Maldivian getaway.
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