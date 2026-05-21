Sun Siyam Iru Veli recognised with 10 honours at Life Saving Leadership Awards

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has been recognised with 10 notable awards at the 3rd Life Saving Leadership Awards Ceremony held by the Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School on 17 May 2026.

These accolades strengthens the resort’s position as one of the leading benchmarks for water safety and lifeguarding excellence in the Maldives. They are also a reflection of the continued investment in aquatic safety, emergency preparedness, and professionally trained lifeguarding operations and Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s commitment to creating a safe island experience for every guest.

Among the accolades received was the Maldives Water Safety Excellence Award 2025, the highest recognition presented during the ceremony. Additional honours included The Pinnacle Resort Award, Best Lifeguard Service Operation, Sustainability in Lifeguard Operation Award, and Water Safety Education and Advocacy Award. Together, these accolades reflect the resort’s continued efforts to integrate internationally aligned safety practices into the guest experience while maintaining the warm and intuitive spirit of Maldivian hospitality.

Alongside the organisational awards, five team members from Sun Siyam Iru Veli were also individually recognised for their contributions and leadership in the field of water safety and lifesaving training. General Manager Masdhooq Saeed received the General Manager of the Year Award, while Mohamed Athif Ibrahim was honoured for Water Safety & Life Saving Training Leadership. Additional recognitions included the Supervisor Excellence Award presented to Ahmed Shifau, the Trident Excellence Award awarded to Ahmed Jamsheed, and the Rising Star in Lifeguarding Award presented to Hassan Yousuf Adam Abbas.

Since launching its dedicated lifeguarding operation in 2023, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has continued to invest in training, prevention strategies, emergency preparedness, and water safety awareness. The resort’s approach combines proactive guest education and observation with structured emergency response systems, ensuring a safe and seamless experience across the island’s ocean and pool environments.

“Water safety is incredibly important for resorts across the Maldives, where the ocean is such a central part of everyday life and the guest experience,” remarked Mohamed Najah, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, during the award ceremony. “As an industry, the way we approach safety and precautions must continue to evolve. Moving beyond simply warning guests to be cautious, it is our responsibility to ensure our teams are properly trained, prepared, and confident in responding when needed. It is an honour to see these efforts recognised, but this is only the beginning. Our focus now is on continuing to strengthen training across our frontline teams and further raising the standard of water safety within our industry.