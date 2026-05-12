Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter

Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.

The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.

Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.

Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.

The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.

The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.

Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.

Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.

The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.

Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.

The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.

Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.