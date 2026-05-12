Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter
Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.
The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.
Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.
The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.
The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.
Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.
Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.
The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.
The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.
Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.
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Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils immersive night snorkelling experience with mantas
As part of its evolving lifestyle collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils a captivating new way to experience the Maldives after sunset with the launch of Night Snorkeling with Mantas, an immersive encounter that brings guests face to face with one of the ocean’s most graceful wonders in their natural rhythm.
Set against the stillness of the island’s house reef, this guided experience reveals the quiet drama of the underwater world at night. As darkness falls, powerful underwater lights draw in phytoplankton, creating a glowing stage that attracts manta rays as they arrive to feed. Guests float comfortably at the surface, watching as these gentle giants glide, loop, and turn beneath them in an effortless underwater ballet.
Led by the professional team at Sun Diving Dive Center, this experience is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and confidence in the water. Guests are guided through each step, and snorkelling vests provide ease and stability, allowing even first-time night snorkelers to relax. The result is a serene yet exhilarating encounter where time seems to slow and nature takes centre stage.
“Night snorkelling with mantas is one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after you leave the water,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Center Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “There is a quiet magic in seeing these incredible creatures up close, moving so effortlessly through the light. Our team is there every step of the way to make guests feel safe, relaxed, and fully present for what is truly a remarkable encounter.”
What makes this experience particularly remarkable is the proximity and clarity it offers. As manta rays perform their signature feeding loops, often turning belly-up just below the surface, guests are given a rare and unobstructed view of their unique spot patterns, markings so distinct they are used by researchers to identify individual mantas. It is both a visual spectacle and a quiet lesson in marine life.
Understanding Manta Ray Behaviour and Anatomy
Manta rays are among the ocean’s most intelligent and graceful creatures, known for their wide wingspan and gentle nature. Unlike many marine species, they feed on microscopic plankton, using coordinated movements to funnel food into their mouths. Their looping and barrel-rolling behavior during feeding is both efficient and mesmerising to witness. Each manta carries a unique pattern on its underside, much like a fingerprint, offering insight into ongoing conservation and research efforts across the Maldives.
Experience Highlights:
- Night snorkeling with manta rays in one of the most consistent viewing locations within the house reef
- Guidance and support from professional instructors at Sun Diving Dive Center
- Snorkeling Vest provided for ease and comfort in the water
- Full snorkel gear included, with prescription masks available for guests requiring vision support
Taking place between 19:00 and 20:00, this one-hour guest activity invites a discovery of a different side of island life, one that feels quieter, deeper, and profoundly moving. This new guest activity is available for experience at a special rate. Bookings can be made at the Dive Centre or through each guest’s Island Host.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to craft meaningful, story-rich experiences, such as Night Snorkelling with Mantas, connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Maldives in unexpected and unforgettable ways. The resort remains dedicated to curating immersive island moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary.
To explore the various programmes offered by Sun Diving at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, visit their website.
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Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
Excursions
Baros Maldives unveils reef-focused ‘Fully Ocean’ programme
Baros Maldives has announced “Fully Ocean”, a week-long programme of marine conservation, education and guided activities scheduled from 1 to 8 June 2026.
The programme coincides with World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June. It is positioned as an initiative to involve guests directly in conservation efforts, allowing them to participate alongside the resort’s marine team in activities focused on reef protection.
According to General Manager Ibrahim Shijah, the programme builds on the resort’s long-standing focus on reef conservation and aims to position guests as participants in that effort. Baros Maldives, which first opened in 1973, is among the early resorts in the country to implement a structured reef restoration programme. The property, which is Maldivian-owned, has maintained ongoing work through resident marine biologists and operational practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The “Fully Ocean” programme will run as a structured schedule of activities throughout the week.
On 1 June, the programme will begin with a guided house reef tour, followed by an information session for guests to register for activities. The day will conclude with night snorkelling.
On 2 June, activities will focus on coral restoration. Led by marine biologist Carissa Cabrera, the programme will include a snorkelling safari and workshops on coral restoration methods. Guests will have the option to participate in coral planting or sponsor coral frames.
On 3 June, a fish-focused programme will include identification workshops and in-water sessions for divers and snorkellers. The afternoon will feature activities in the Palm Garden, including educational games and painting sessions, followed by night snorkelling.
On 4 June, activities will focus on reef ecosystems. The programme will include guided dives under the Microlife Finders initiative, snorkelling safaris and low tide exploration of marine species such as shells and sea cucumbers. The day will conclude with a “Glow in the Dark” session, combining a presentation with a UV-assisted night snorkelling experience.
On 5 June, marking World Environment Day, the programme will include a guided nature walk around the island and a photography competition titled “Maldivian Treasures”. A second “Glow in the Dark” session will be held in the evening.
On 6 June, the schedule will include guided reef tours and night snorkelling.
On 7 June, designated as Turtle Day, the programme will feature activities led by the Olive Ridley Project, including awareness sessions and workshops on turtle conservation and responsible interaction.
On 8 June, the programme will conclude with a guided reef tour, a reef clean-up activity and a final night snorkelling session.
Some activities during the programme will be complimentary, while others will be offered at an additional charge. Booking and programme details are available through the resort.
The “Fully Ocean” initiative will coincide with Baros Maldives’ “Endless Summer” offer, running from May to October 2026. During this period, the resort is promoting travel during the off-peak season, when marine conditions attract species such as manta rays and whale sharks to nearby atolls.
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