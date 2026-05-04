Sirru Fen Fushi secures dual nomination in Condé Nast Traveler Awards

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been nominated in both the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, reflecting recognition across two of the travel industry’s established global platforms.

The annual awards highlight hospitality brands based on guest feedback, with nominations reflecting performance across areas such as service, design, wellness and overall guest experience.

Located within one of the Maldives’ larger resort lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi is known for features including the Coralarium, an underwater art installation, as well as its approach to sustainability and wellness. The resort said the dual nomination reflects its continued focus on delivering guest experiences aligned with international expectations.

According to the property, its offering combines accommodation, dining and wellness programmes within a natural island setting, supported by service and curated activities.

In a statement, resort management said the nomination acknowledged both the contribution of its team and the support of its guests.

“We are honoured to be nominated in both editions of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards,” the resort said. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the heartfelt support of our guests. We remain committed to creating experiences that resonate long after our guests return home.”

Voting for the Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards and Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards is open until 30 June 2026.