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Sirru Fen Fushi hosts football programme with Marcus Allbäck
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort has announced another successful edition of the Sirru Icon Series, a week-long programme that brought international sporting energy, youth inspiration, and meaningful community connection to this private lagoon paradise.
Held from 27 March to 3 April, the initiative welcomed former Swedish professional footballer Marcus Allbäck, whose presence made the week truly exceptional for guests, young aspiring players, and the neighbouring island community. Marcus Allbäck is a celebrated former Swedish international striker, having played 74 games for his country, scoring 30 goals. He represented Sweden in three European Championships and two World Cups, and enjoyed a distinguished club career across Europe, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, the English Premier League, the Dutch Eredivisie, and the UEFA Champions League. Following his retirement, Marcus served as assistant coach for the Swedish national team for six years. Today, he continues to inspire the next generation of footballers, working as a player agent and advisor to help aspiring players achieve their dreams. His visit highlighted the power of sport not only as entertainment, but as a bridge for cultural exchange and social impact. This reflected the resort’s ongoing commitment to purposeful, community-centred initiatives.
Throughout the week, Marcus led a line-up of engaging activities, including friendly football matches with guests, dedicated junior football camps that fostered confidence and skill-building among young participants, and a memorable visit to a nearby local island. This local-island match stood out as a meaningful moment of connection, bringing the resort and community together through shared passion and friendly competition.
Guests also enjoyed an intimate Sirru Signature Sunset Cocktail, where they had the rare opportunity to meet Marcus in person, hear stories from his international career, and enjoy a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere against the backdrop of the resort’s iconic sunsets.
Programme Highlights:
- Friendly Football Matches–A fun and energetic opportunity for guests to play alongside an international football figure.
- Junior Football Camps –Inspiring sessions focused on youth development, teamwork, and confidence-building.
- Local Island Football Match – A memorable moment on the local island Milandhoo, celebrating the power of sport to bring resort guests and the local community together.
- Meet & Greet Sunset Cocktail – An exclusive experience offering direct interaction with Marcus and inspiring conversation.
The Sirru Icon Series reflects the resort’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality, pairing luxury with purpose and offering guests opportunities to connect, learn, and create lifelong memories.
This remarkable week marked an inspiring chapter of the Sirru Icon Series, with more unique programmes planned for the future to continue delivering immersive guest experiences at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
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Eri Maldives offers accessible reef diving and snorkelling
Eri Maldives is located within the waters of North Malé Atoll and is surrounded by a house reef accessible to both beginner and experienced divers. With four direct reef entry points and shore access, the resort offers opportunities for snorkelling, introductory dives and certified diving.
The house reef supports a range of marine life, including white-tip and black-tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, hawksbill turtles, mobula rays and spotted eagle rays, as well as schools of reef fish. The accessibility of the reef allows guests to explore the area over multiple days, providing opportunities to observe marine behaviour and habitats over time.
Turtle encounters
Hawksbill turtles are among the most frequently observed species on the reef. The resort’s dive team has identified 14 individual turtles, each recognised by shell patterns and physical features. These include turtles known as Rosie, Cara and Anna, which have been documented through repeated sightings.
The resort maintains records of these turtles, allowing returning guests to identify individuals over time. Guests may also contribute to this initiative by naming newly identified turtles that have not previously been recorded.
Manta ray season
From December to April, manta rays are known to visit cleaning stations at Bodu Hithi Thila, located approximately one hour by boat from the resort. During this period, ocean conditions support plankton flows that attract mantas to the area, where they can be observed feeding or visiting cleaning stations.
Night diving experiences
Night snorkelling and diving activities provide a different perspective on reef activity. Species such as reef sharks, trevallies, moray eels and nurse sharks become more active after dark, offering guests the opportunity to observe nocturnal marine behaviour.
At Eri Maldives, marine experiences form a central part of the guest offering, with the house reef providing consistent opportunities for exploration. The resort’s dive programme is designed to support repeated interaction with the marine environment, allowing guests to experience a range of underwater activity throughout their stay.
Accommodation is available in studio and beach villa categories, with full board packages offered for direct bookings, subject to availability.
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Radisson Blu Maldives image shortlisted for Monaco environmental award
A breathtaking moment beneath the Maldivian skies has earned international recognition, as Manta Sunset Wave, captured by award-winning underwater photographer Henley Spiers, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Environmental Photography Award 2026.
The image, taken during a diving retreat at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, beautifully encapsulates the magic of the Maldives’ underwater world. Photographed in the waters of the South Ari Atoll during a evening excursion, the image captures the graceful movement of manta rays at sunset, an awe-inspiring reminder of the Maldives’ rich and diverse marine ecosystem.
As one of just 36 shortlisted works selected by an international panel of renowned nature, wildlife, and conservation photographers, Manta Sunset Wave will be featured in the Foundation’s 2026 international exhibition. The collection will debut in the Principality of Monaco before touring globally and will also be featured in a high-quality commemorative photobook, bringing these powerful visual stories to audiences around the world.
Beyond its visual splendour, the image highlights the importance of conservation photography in protecting fragile marine ecosystems. Through his work, Henley Spiers captures not only the wonder of the underwater world but also the urgent need to preserve it. His imagery serves as both inspiration and advocacy, encouraging a deeper connection with the ocean and a shared responsibility for its future.
A public vote is now open until 12 April 2026, and we warmly invite hospitality partners and the wider tourism community to support Henley Spiers in securing the public vote. By doing so, you will help showcase the Maldives’ rich and diverse marine life to a global audience and reinforce the importance of ocean conservation.
Henley Spiers and Radisson Blu Resort Maldives have previously collaborated on creative projects, with Henley serving as Creative Partner to document the resort’s exceptional diving experiences, including the remarkable presence of whale sharks in South Ari Atoll. This ongoing partnership continues to celebrate and protect one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater environments.
Guests at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives are immersed in this extraordinary marine environment, where encounters with manta rays, vibrant coral reefs, and even whale sharks are part of the experience. It is a destination where luxury and nature exist in harmony, offering unforgettable underwater journeys that leave a lasting impression.
To cast your vote, please follow this link.
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Michael Owen leads Easter football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives
Avani+ Fares Maldives has launched the 2026 edition of its football camp with former England striker Michael Owen, marking the return of the programme following its introduction last year. The camp, which began on 30 March, will run until 3 April as part of the resort’s Easter programme.
The programme opened with a family cocktail and mocktail evening, bringing together participating families and setting the tone for the multi-day event. More than 30 children and teenagers are taking part in the camp, which features daily training sessions led by Owen alongside a team of assistant coaches.
The camp is designed for children aged 5 to 13 and focuses on structured coaching sessions aimed at developing core football skills, including dribbling, passing, positioning and teamwork. Sessions are tailored to different age groups and ability levels, with an emphasis on participation and engagement.
The programme also incorporates a range of complementary activities beyond the pitch, aligning with the resort’s broader family-focused Easter offering. These include recreational activities for children and teenagers, as well as shared experiences for families, positioning the camp as part of a wider holiday programme rather than a standalone training initiative.
At the conclusion of the camp, participants are scheduled to receive certificates and medals, with additional opportunities for meet-and-greet sessions, autograph signings and photo sessions with Owen.
“Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp,” Owen said. “It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives first introduced the football camp in 2025 as part of its efforts to expand its experiential programming for families. The return of the camp for a second year reflects continued demand for sports-led guest experiences within resort settings in the Maldives, particularly during peak holiday periods such as Easter.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Maldives has positioned its Easter programme around a mix of sport, wellness and family-oriented activities, with the football camp serving as a central feature of this year’s lineup.
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