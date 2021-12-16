Marriott Bonvoy draws 2021 to a close with gratitude

Asia Pacific-wide #TravelMakesUsThankful campaign invites everyone to say thank you with positive messages and their best moves

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands and award-winning travel programme, launches #TravelMakesUsThankful, a gratitude campaign encouraging everyone to savour the good moments, whether big or small, that came out of 2021.

Coinciding with the year-end festive season traditionally regarded as a time to take stock and reflect on the year, #TravelMakesUsThankful urges travellers, guests, associates, and netizens alike to express what they’re thankful for – whether though messages of gratitude shared over social media, or through a ‘gratitude dance’ with the aid of a specially-launched Instagram filter and animated dance partner.

Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said, “While there’s no denying the pall cast by the pandemic this past year, it also brought to light many things that we can delight in and be thankful for. Amidst the start-stop border re-openings and closures, we’re grateful for the continued trust and confidence our owners, partners and guests have for us. And more importantly, this campaign is a dedication to our hotel associates for their incredible resilience during these turbulent times. #TravelMakesUsThankful is a profound reminder to look forward to better days ahead.”

“Our global ‘Power of Travel’ campaign that launched earlier this year was a reminder on the transformative power of travel. People around the world were invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by sharing their memories of how travel makes them feel to reignite the spirit of travel,” said Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “We continue to leverage and tell that story as the year comes to a close, highlighting the travels that we miss but yet still are thankful for the many indelible memories.”

To take part in #TravelMakesUsThankful, simply:

Search for the ‘Travel Makes Us’ filter on Instagram stories, under ‘Browse Effects’ and save the filter on your device Follow the dance partner and record the best gratitude dance Post it on Instagram or Facebook as a video post (accounts must be public). Add a caption highlighting reasons for being grateful this year Include hashtags #TravelMakesUsThankful and #MarriottBonvoy

Videos posted on Instagram and Facebook will be featured on digital walls across selected properties in Asia Pacific.

Putting people first has always been at the core of Marriott International and despite another challenging year, our associates rallied together to support one another. Amongst the many initiatives, the company mobilised the Asia Pacific Disaster Relief Fund to support in-need associates across the region.

As borders gradually reopen and with economic recovery underway, Marriott International continues is commitment to good travel and supporting communities in which it operates.

