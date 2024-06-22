Offers
Unleash your inner artist at Sheraton Maldives with new “Sip & Paint” experience
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa unveils its latest guest experience, “Sip & Paint,” offering a unique blend of relaxation and creativity.
Held amidst the serene beachfront ambiance of Kakuni Beach, the program allows guests to immerse themselves in the Maldives’ natural beauty while exploring their artistic side.
For the price of two cocktails or wines, participants receive a complete set of high-quality art supplies, including canvases, brushes, and paints. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, Sip & Paint provides a delightful opportunity to unwind by the shore while indulging in your favorite drinks.
“The Sip & Paint experience is designed to foster an inspiring environment for our guests,” shared Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our curated cocktail selections and the tranquil beachside setting offer the perfect backdrop to create a personalized piece of art, a lasting memento of your Maldivian escape.”
This initiative aligns with Sheraton’s global program, Gatherings by Sheraton. The program strives to enrich guest experiences by delving into the captivating stories and cultures of local communities around the world. It promises a transformative experience, fostering connections that linger long after your stay.
Nestled amidst idyllic surroundings, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts 176 luxurious accommodations and seven distinct dining venues. For those seeking a convenient location, the resort is a quick 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Additionally, families can enjoy their Maldivian retreat with ease, thanks to the resort’s offer for kids under 12 to stay and eat for free.
For reservations or further information, please visit the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa website or contact the reservation team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
Sheraton Maldives offers unforgettable Eid Al-Adha escape for families
This Eid al-Adha, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to create lasting memories on their private island paradise, Furana Fushi. Guests can unwind in luxurious accommodations, indulge in diverse culinary delights, and embark on exciting adventures.
Family Fun Awaits
Families seeking a tropical escape will find everything they need at Sheraton Maldives. With complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, and a vibrant kids club offering engaging activities, parents are guaranteed a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Luxurious Accommodations
The resort boasts a variety of premium villas and overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views. Choose from lush gardens, pristine beaches, shimmering lagoons, or the vast Indian Ocean. Larger families can enjoy the spacious two-bedroom water suite, while the Ocean Pool Villas provide ultimate privacy with a personal courtyard and pool.
Celebrate Eid in Style
On Eid al-Adha (June 16th), families can partake in vibrant festivities. The day begins with a joyous parade, followed by a traditional beach dinner under the Maldivian night sky.
Memorable Experiences
The resort’s signature “Side by Side” Family Program fosters lasting memories with activities like cooking classes, family face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving, and exciting games.
Sustainable Activities
Guests can participate in the “Adopt A Coral” program, led by the resident marine biologist, and contribute to the resort’s coral reef conservation efforts. Additionally, families can explore the underwater world with a guided snorkeling tour or embark on a dolphin cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni.
Convenient Location & Dining Options
The resort is conveniently located just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Guests can indulge in a Full Board meal plan featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at Feast Restaurant, or choose three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Upgrading to All-Inclusive allows for unlimited alcoholic beverages.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones this Eid al-Adha at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Angsana Velavaru presents ‘Live to Discover’ offer
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives invites guests to ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’– to dive into vibrant cultural experiences, soak in breathtaking scenery, and paint unforgettable memories.
With the limited-time ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’ offer, guests can take advantage of 30% off the Best Available Rate, along with other unforgettable perks. This is more than just a holiday. It is an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. Travel More. Live More.
The offer also includes the following:
- Complimentary Upgrade to All-Inclusive Premium package
- Spa and Recreation Credit of USD 75 per person, per night
- 25% savings on Seaplane Transfers (for a minimum stay of 3 nights)
- Complimentary sunset cruise, once per stay
- Daily guided house reef snorkelling
- Early check-in / late check-out (subject to availability)
- For InOcean Pool Villa categories only: Complimentary floating breakfast for two, once per stay
For families staying 4 nights or more, one child below 12 years old can enjoy a complimentary stay and dining experience while sharing existing bedding with parents in the same villa, under the same meal plan booked by the adults.
Beyond the typical beach getaway, explore Angsana Velavaru ‘101 Things to Do.’ From water adventures to wellness activities and cultural explorations, guests can dive into a myriad of experiences for an exciting and enriching holiday. With this, it provides the perfect setting for multigenerational families or group of friends to come together and create lifelong memories.
In addition to fun and relaxation, Angsana Velavaru offers educational opportunities for guests to learn about the local culture and environment, allowing them to gain valuable insights while fostering a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ rich heritage and biodiversity. The resort is committed to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism practices, giving guests the opportunity to take part in eco-friendly initiatives such as coral reef conservation efforts or reef clean-up activities and to contribute positively to the preservation of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem.
Furthermore, the resort’s commitment to preserving the local culture shines through in an immersive Boduberu performance every Friday. As the sun sets, guests gather to witness a vibrant display of drums and dance, with the beats echoing tales of the Maldivian folklore and celebrations.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.
The ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’offer is valid for reservations secured from now until 2 June 2024, with flexible stays until 23 December 2024. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.
SO/ Maldives celebrates Orthodox Easter with celebrity chef Mirko Zago
SO/ Maldives is gearing up for Orthodox Easter with a special event featuring renowned celebrity Chef Mirko Zago. From May 5th to May 8th, guests can embark on an exceptional culinary journey curated by the acclaimed chef.
Chef Mirko, known for his impressive background and Michelin-recognized dishes, will present a series of exclusive dining experiences with a Mediterranean flair. The highlight is the “Via Con Me” (Follow Me) 6-course signature menu on May 5th and 8th, taking guests on a delectable exploration of Chef Mirko’s iconic flavors.
On May 6th, guests can participate in a unique culinary masterclass led by Chef Mirko himself. Learn the art of crafting homemade pasta while enjoying stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond the culinary delights, SO/ Maldives offers fun-filled activities for children at The Nest kids club, ensuring a memorable family experience. Guests seeking wellness can also avail themselves of services from Dr. A. Aradhana, a renowned holistic healer available at the resort until May 15th.
Treat your family to a luxurious Easter escape at SO/ Maldives. For more information and bookings, visit SO/ Hotels & Resorts: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/the-ultimate-family-escape/
