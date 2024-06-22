Unleash your inner artist at Sheraton Maldives with new “Sip & Paint” experience

Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives invites guests to ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’– to dive into vibrant cultural experiences, soak in breathtaking scenery, and paint unforgettable memories.

With the limited-time ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’ offer, guests can take advantage of 30% off the Best Available Rate, along with other unforgettable perks. This is more than just a holiday. It is an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. Travel More. Live More.

The offer also includes the following:

Complimentary Upgrade to All-Inclusive Premium package

Spa and Recreation Credit of USD 75 per person, per night

25% savings on Seaplane Transfers (for a minimum stay of 3 nights)

Complimentary sunset cruise, once per stay

Daily guided house reef snorkelling

Early check-in / late check-out (subject to availability)

For InOcean Pool Villa categories only: Complimentary floating breakfast for two, once per stay

For families staying 4 nights or more, one child below 12 years old can enjoy a complimentary stay and dining experience while sharing existing bedding with parents in the same villa, under the same meal plan booked by the adults.

Beyond the typical beach getaway, explore Angsana Velavaru ‘101 Things to Do.’ From water adventures to wellness activities and cultural explorations, guests can dive into a myriad of experiences for an exciting and enriching holiday. With this, it provides the perfect setting for multigenerational families or group of friends to come together and create lifelong memories.

In addition to fun and relaxation, Angsana Velavaru offers educational opportunities for guests to learn about the local culture and environment, allowing them to gain valuable insights while fostering a deeper appreciation for the Maldives’ rich heritage and biodiversity. The resort is committed to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism practices, giving guests the opportunity to take part in eco-friendly initiatives such as coral reef conservation efforts or reef clean-up activities and to contribute positively to the preservation of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem.

Furthermore, the resort’s commitment to preserving the local culture shines through in an immersive Boduberu performance every Friday. As the sun sets, guests gather to witness a vibrant display of drums and dance, with the beats echoing tales of the Maldivian folklore and celebrations.

Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.

The ‘LIVE to DISCOVER’offer is valid for reservations secured from now until 2 June 2024, with flexible stays until 23 December 2024. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.