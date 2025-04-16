Fitness
‘F45 Festival’ added to 2025 event line-up at Kandooma Maldives
The private island Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives welcomes the return of Active Escapes fitness retreats 27 April to 4 May, with the 2025 F45 Festival added to the annual event line-up. Running 22-29 September 2025, the F45 Festival at Kandooma Maldives is a highlight on the Active Escapes event calendar, and perfect for those who like to combine fitness with their vacation.
“Everyone’s idea of the perfect holiday is different. For some of our guests, it’s all about soaking up the sun, taking ocean dips, and sipping cocktails until sunset – and that sounds pretty amazing. But for others, it is about staying active, trying new things and connecting with like-minded people. That’s where Active Escapes shine – creating unforgettable getaways tailored for those who want more than just a holiday in the sun. We are thrilled to welcome Active Escapes back to Kandooma again this year offering the ultimate balance of fitness, adventure and relaxation in our tropical island paradise.” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to diverse preferences. From water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba-diving and more. Beyond the aqua-centric pursuits, there is time for holistic well-being too. Think yoga sessions against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunrise or sunset. A visit to the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens or just taking a moment to breathe and reflect by the beach with the sounds of the waves enveloping you. Active Escapes emphasises not only the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities but also the tranquillity and grounding that can be attained by embracing nature’s beauty and being in the present at this island paradise.
F45 workouts combine elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training aiming to achieve real and noticeable change. An F45 workout can burn 400-600 calories, delivering an amazing, post-workout euphoria, in 45-minutes.
Joining an Active Escapes Retreat or the F45 Festival isn’t about going without. Guests are welcomed with mouthwatering cuisine crafted by the resort’s culinary team led by Chef Eddie Ng complemented by an impressive selection of drinks. The philosophy is simple: train hard by day while having fun and indulge guilt-free at night.
The Active Escapes getaways are all about having fun with other like-minded people from around the globe. It’s a welcoming environment where the hope is you will leave a bit fitter than when you arrived in the Maldives, but the ultimate decision is yours. You can participate in everything and go hard-core or pick and choose. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the programme to ensure those seeking to work out super hard feel challenged and those who need to be a little less intense in their workouts feel well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo-travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age-group is 20-40 years, however on occasion there have been guests in their late 50s.
The seven-night Active Escapes F45 Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as Alice Evans, Cristina Chan and John Karpathakis.
Packages start from US$2,800 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,700 for a single room. Packages include:
- 7 Nights accommodation
- Day 1 is arrival day and boat transfers are included at any time from Male Airport
- Brunch and dinner included daily (except arrival day)
- All fitness workouts
- Yoga sessions
- Choose your activity (Surfing, SUP, Shark Snorkeling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef Boat Trip
- Free scuba diving
- Breath work and Ice baths
- Live music and DJ’s
- Open Mic Night
- Themed Party Day
- Reverse Raffle – Lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo Package
- Active Escapes Welcome Pack
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of different room types. Ask about upgrading to a Beach House or Overwater Villa – upgrade charges apply. Payment plans are also available taking the US$400 deposit now and the remaining amount split into regular payments up until the retreat. Note that package prices quoted are likely to increase as the event draws closer. All prices are quoted in US dollars and subject to local taxes and Maldives mandatory green fees.
Active Escapes operates fitness retreats year-round in locations all over the world – Bali, Maldives, Noosa, Byron Bay, South Africa, Greece, Thailand, New Zealand and more!
Featured
ELE|NA teams up with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health for personalised wellness in Maldives
ELE|NA, a trailblazer in transformative wellness experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health. This collaboration brings together world-class wellness programs and advanced DNA-based health insights to ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to holistic well-being. Guests can now enjoy an integrated approach to fitness, mindfulness, and personalised health optimisation in a luxurious island setting.
Through this partnership, ELE|NA now offers expert-led wellness experiences curated by Fit Bodies, Inc., the world’s largest provider of fitness, yoga, and sports instructors for luxury resorts. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests have access to:
- Two daily group fitness sessions, including Paddle Yoga, Aqua Fitness, Water Pilates, Latin Dance, and Tai Chi.
- One private session per week with a visiting instructor, offering personalised attention and skill development.
- Two weekly workshops covering diverse topics such as self-care rituals, breath work, sound healing, and mindful movement.
Guests are also invited to participate in immersive experiences such as Luxury Sleep Recovery techniques, Sunrise & Sunset Rituals, and Art Therapy. These offerings provide a comprehensive approach that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. Additionally, year-round wellness experiences like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling are available to support deeper transformation.
Throughout April, special wellness workshops featuring live music are available, creating a serene yet energising environment that enhances each practice.
ELE|NA’s partnership with Muhdo Health adds a new dimension of personalisation to the wellness journey through DNA-based insights. Guests can access Muhdo’s exclusive DNA Kits—available only in the Maldives—to receive customised recommendations in the areas of:
- Nutrition and fitness, based on individual genetic profiles.
- Sleep optimisation strategies for improved recovery.
- Cognitive and stress resilience methods to enhance mental clarity and overall well-being.
To ensure a seamless experience, DNA Kits must be pre-booked prior to arrival, allowing each guest to begin their wellness journey with a fully prepared health report.
By blending scientific innovation with expert-guided wellness programming, ELE|NA continues to redefine luxury wellness travel, offering unique experiences that empower guests to pursue optimal health both during their stay and beyond.
ELE|NA offers a vibrant year-round schedule featuring practices such as Power Yoga Vinyasa, Deep Slow Flow, Yin Classes, Sweat & Surrender, and Restorative Yoga. These are complemented by holistic services like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling. During April, guests can also enjoy enhanced sessions with live music, amplifying the tranquil yet invigorating ambiance.
This innovative collaboration signals a new era in customised wellness travel. By combining leading-edge health insights with transformative lifestyle experiences, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery, movement, and renewal—guided by some of the most respected wellness experts in the world.
Fitness
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa hosts successful Fit Week
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced that its Skillz recreation team has been certified in two of Radical Fitness’ signature programs, as well as achieving the prestigious Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe. This accomplishment underscores Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences for its guests.
The certifications were achieved as part of the highly successful Fit Week 2024, held from 9th to 15th December 2024, in collaboration with TEMPO, a leading fitness company founded by the Maldives’ most decorated fitness professional, Hussain Zinan. Fit Week served as a transformative wellness event that brought together fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being in the picturesque setting of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa.
Hussain Zinan, the visionary founder of TEMPO, Regional Head Trainer for Radical Fitness International (Maldives, UAE, Qatar & Thailand) and Education Director – Fitness Academy Europe, played a pivotal role in making Fit Week a success. With a fitness journey that began in 1995, Zinan is a nationally recognized expert, having received the National Award for Health & Fitness in 2012. His passion and expertise enabled guests to enjoy curated fitness programs, designed to invigorate both the body and mind.
During Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Skillz recreation team:
- Earned certifications in two Radical Fitness programs, ensuring guests can now enjoy professional fitness experiences long after Fit Week has concluded.
- Completed the Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe, further enhancing the team’s ability to guide guests through effective and enjoyable fitness routines.
These certifications mark a significant milestone for the resort, positioning Pullman Maldives Maamutaa as a premier wellness destination where fitness and well-being are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.
Fit Week featured a variety of dynamic fitness programs, offering engaging activities for guests of all fitness levels. Highlights included:
- Waterobics — A refreshing water-based fitness class held at the main pool, combining exercise with stunning resort views.
- FightDo — A high-energy fitness class featuring combative moves synchronized to music, providing a full-body workout via various disciplines of fighting styles.
- FactorF — Suspension training and circuit training on the beach, where guests enjoyed challenging and fun sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas.
- Radical Eleven – A functional fitness program practiced without the use of any equipment, and is sure to challenge guests of any fitness level.
FightDo and FactorF programs have been introduced to the island playground’s offering, even after the conclusion of fit week.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa continues to champion holistic wellness through thoughtfully curated programs that integrate fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Guests enjoyed healthy dining options throughout the resort, including the nutritious Power Active Breakfast at Sol Rising Bar and plant-based offerings at Phat Chameleon, the resort’s renowned vegan and vegetarian restaurant.
With its newly certified recreation team and the success of Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa looks ahead to expanding its wellness initiatives. The resort is committed to collaborating further with industry experts like Hussain Zinan and TEMPO to elevate guest experiences and inspire healthier lifestyles for the team on the island as well.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites future guests to embark on their wellness journeys in an idyllic setting, with expert-led programs, innovative fitness solutions, and a commitment to holistic health and well-being.
Featured
Renew and recharge: Milaidhoo Maldives’ 3-Day Detox Journey
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to embrace the new year with a rejuvenating 3-Day Detox Journey this January. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this private island sanctuary provides an idyllic setting for relaxation, disconnection, and restoration of balance to the mind, body, and spirit.
Designed in line with the latest wellness trends and the growing demand for holistic renewal, the exclusive program is curated in partnership with TheraNaka. Drawing inspiration from traditional healing practices and modern wellness insights, the journey focuses on dosha identification, balanced nutrition, mindful movement, and soul-soothing treatments, enabling participants to leave 2024 behind and step into 2025 feeling recharged and renewed.
The 3-Day Detox Journey:
- Day 1: Personalised Wellness – The detox journey begins with a 45-minute private consultation to identify the guest’s unique dosha—the body’s elemental energies—and includes a basic nutrition consultation tailored to individual needs. This insightful session provides the foundation for the days ahead, helping participants align their lifestyle for optimal balance and vitality.
- Day 2: Movement and Nourishment – The second day starts with a rejuvenating yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Following the practice, guests enjoy a refreshing detox juice crafted specifically for their dosha, accompanied by a carefully prepared dosha-balancing breakfast. The culinary team provides an explanation chart and ingredient list, ensuring participants can replicate the experience at home. The day concludes with a 90-minute treatment aimed at harmonising the body and senses.
- Day 3: Empowerment and Transformation – On the final day, participants dive deeper into the detox journey with a hands-on DIY class led by the resort’s chef, where they learn to create their own nutrient-rich, dosha-aligned meal. The experience continues with a two-hour chakra-balancing treatment to realign energy centres, leaving guests feeling grounded and restored. Before departure, a personalised consultation offers actionable takeaways for integrating wellness into daily life long after leaving the island.
Milaidhoo is described as more than just a destination—it is a haven of serenity, understated luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. From the turquoise waters surrounding the island to the gentle sway of palm trees, every detail is meticulously designed to help guests reconnect with nature and themselves.
The resort’s wellbeing program combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern approaches, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a fresh start. Whether a seasoned wellness enthusiast or new to the detox experience, the journey is tailored to meet participants wherever they are on their wellness path.
