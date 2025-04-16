‘F45 Festival’ added to 2025 event line-up at Kandooma Maldives

The private island Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives welcomes the return of Active Escapes fitness retreats 27 April to 4 May, with the 2025 F45 Festival added to the annual event line-up. Running 22-29 September 2025, the F45 Festival at Kandooma Maldives is a highlight on the Active Escapes event calendar, and perfect for those who like to combine fitness with their vacation.

“Everyone’s idea of the perfect holiday is different. For some of our guests, it’s all about soaking up the sun, taking ocean dips, and sipping cocktails until sunset – and that sounds pretty amazing. But for others, it is about staying active, trying new things and connecting with like-minded people. That’s where Active Escapes shine – creating unforgettable getaways tailored for those who want more than just a holiday in the sun. We are thrilled to welcome Active Escapes back to Kandooma again this year offering the ultimate balance of fitness, adventure and relaxation in our tropical island paradise.” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to diverse preferences. From water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba-diving and more. Beyond the aqua-centric pursuits, there is time for holistic well-being too. Think yoga sessions against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunrise or sunset. A visit to the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens or just taking a moment to breathe and reflect by the beach with the sounds of the waves enveloping you. Active Escapes emphasises not only the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities but also the tranquillity and grounding that can be attained by embracing nature’s beauty and being in the present at this island paradise.

F45 workouts combine elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training aiming to achieve real and noticeable change. An F45 workout can burn 400-600 calories, delivering an amazing, post-workout euphoria, in 45-minutes.

Joining an Active Escapes Retreat or the F45 Festival isn’t about going without. Guests are welcomed with mouthwatering cuisine crafted by the resort’s culinary team led by Chef Eddie Ng complemented by an impressive selection of drinks. The philosophy is simple: train hard by day while having fun and indulge guilt-free at night.

The Active Escapes getaways are all about having fun with other like-minded people from around the globe. It’s a welcoming environment where the hope is you will leave a bit fitter than when you arrived in the Maldives, but the ultimate decision is yours. You can participate in everything and go hard-core or pick and choose. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the programme to ensure those seeking to work out super hard feel challenged and those who need to be a little less intense in their workouts feel well catered for.

Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo-travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age-group is 20-40 years, however on occasion there have been guests in their late 50s.

The seven-night Active Escapes F45 Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as Alice Evans, Cristina Chan and John Karpathakis.

Packages start from US$2,800 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,700 for a single room. Packages include:

7 Nights accommodation

Day 1 is arrival day and boat transfers are included at any time from Male Airport

Brunch and dinner included daily (except arrival day)

All fitness workouts

Yoga sessions

Choose your activity (Surfing, SUP, Shark Snorkeling)

Snorkel Maldives Reef Boat Trip

Free scuba diving

Breath work and Ice baths

Live music and DJ’s

Open Mic Night

Themed Party Day

Reverse Raffle – Lots of prizes to be won!

Photo Package

Active Escapes Welcome Pack

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of different room types. Ask about upgrading to a Beach House or Overwater Villa – upgrade charges apply. Payment plans are also available taking the US$400 deposit now and the remaining amount split into regular payments up until the retreat. Note that package prices quoted are likely to increase as the event draws closer. All prices are quoted in US dollars and subject to local taxes and Maldives mandatory green fees.

Active Escapes operates fitness retreats year-round in locations all over the world – Bali, Maldives, Noosa, Byron Bay, South Africa, Greece, Thailand, New Zealand and more!