Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with renowned Italian chef and Gambero Rosso TV personality, Michelin-Star Chef Igles Corelli. This special event will take place from 11th to 18th August 2025, bringing Corelli’s award-winning expertise and distinctive culinary philosophy to the Maldives for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Igles Corelli rose to national and international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as the head chef of the legendary Il Trigabolo in Ferrara, where he earned two Michelin stars and played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of Italian cuisine. He later founded La Locanda della Tamerice, which earned another Michelin star, and served as executive chef of Atman, further solidifying his reputation for innovation and excellence in the culinary world.
In 2012, Chef Corelli introduced the concept of Circular Cooking on the Gambero Rosso Channel—a zero-waste culinary philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Lily Beach’s commitment to mindful, ingredient-focused cuisine.
Lily Beach is internationally celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, five-star hospitality, and world-class dining experiences. With a wide array of restaurants and bars, the resort offers something to please every palate—from refined à la carte dinners and vibrant live cooking stations to fresh, global cuisine served in relaxed, beachfront settings. Culinary highlights include gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa and signature overwater Asian fusion at Tamarind, each meal elevated by breathtaking ocean views and genuine Maldivian warmth.
During his stay, Chef Corelli will conduct a full-day training session with the resort’s in-house culinary team, culminating in a one-night-only Signature Dinner for guests. In addition, he will curate a daily ‘Dish of the Day’ featured on AQVA Restaurant’s lunch menu throughout the week.
This collaboration reflects Lily Beach’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional gastronomic experiences. Guests will enjoy the rare opportunity to explore the artistry of a chef who has shaped the course of Italian cuisine and inspired generations of culinary professionals.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, this culinary event promises a week of elevated dining, innovation, and unforgettable flavours.
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its newest culinary journey: the Indian Thali at Social House. This signature dining experience pays homage to the vibrant flavours, diversity, and cultural warmth of Indian cuisine, reimagined in the heart of the Maldives.
Inspired by Ayurveda’s Six Taste Theory, the Indian Thali is designed to provide a perfectly balanced meal that nourishes both body and soul. Guests can savour an array of authentic dishes that reflect India’s culinary soul, presented with the modern flair and island elegance that define Ifuru Island.
The Thali includes a generous spread of delights such as Jhinga Laziz, Butter Chicken, Boti Masala, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana Masala, Tomato Rasam, served alongside Jeera Rice, Paratha, Mango Chutney, Masala Onion, Papadum, and a decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
“Crafting this Indian Thali has been a labour of love,” says Nadedja Bouacha, Executive Chef at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Each element is carefully prepared to honour India’s diverse culinary heritage while offering our guests a rich, comforting, and authentic experience in a setting as extraordinary as our island.”
The Indian Thali is now available at Social House, the resort’s popular dining venue known for blending global flavors with local flair and laid-back luxury.
Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or a first-time explorer, the Indian Thali at Ifuru Island is a celebration of culture, taste, and mindful eating.
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
Renowned Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu from IREKS is currently in the Maldives, leading a specialised baking demo tour focused on gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The initiative, organised by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), is running from May 3rd to 15th and is covering over 10 leading resorts along with professional bakers in Malé.
Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, Chef Steven is sharing innovative techniques and versatile recipes tailored to modern dietary trends, while also addressing real-world challenges faced by professional kitchens.
Sharing his experience so far, Chef Steven said: “The growing interest in gluten-free and vegan baking here is truly inspiring. Maldivian chefs are open-minded, eager to learn, and ready to embrace global trends without compromising on quality or flavour.”
This ongoing collaboration between IREKS and BBM reflects a shared commitment to professional development in the region’s foodservice industry. By introducing modern baking solutions and supporting skill-building at the grassroots level, the initiative is adding value to both local talent and resort kitchens.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added: “As consumer preferences evolve, we want to ensure that Maldivian chefs are equipped to meet those expectations with confidence. Our partnership with IREKS reflects BBM’s mission to bring world-class expertise and ingredients closer to the local culinary community.”
With rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options, the ongoing tour is playing a key role in empowering chefs across the Maldives to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global food landscape.
Exquisite culinary journey awaits at Cinnamon Velifushi’s Marlin
Newly reopened with a refreshed spirit and a refined culinary direction, Marlin at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to rediscover one of the island’s most intimate dining experiences. Perched along the shoreline with uninterrupted views of the horizon, the restaurant pairs inspired new dishes and elevated service with a setting that’s nothing short of magical. As the sun melts into the sea, casting golden reflections across the water, each evening at Marlin unfolds like a private performance.
With fewer than ten tables, the atmosphere at Marlin is intentionally intimate. The open-air space is designed to foster quiet moments and meaningful conversation, with the lapping waves and amber skies creating a serene backdrop. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a private celebration, Marlin delivers a sense of exclusivity that few can match.
The culinary journey begins with an irresistible selection of starters. One of the most memorable is the Half a Dozen Debay Oysters, a showpiece of flavour and texture where each oyster is prepared with its own bold twist. Next, the Tom Yum Talay, a Thai seafood soup revered across Southeast Asia, arrives with its intoxicating aroma. Crafted with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chillies, and plump shrimp, the broth is simmered gently to draw out each layer of flavour, then finished with a swirl of coconut milk that softens the spice without losing the complexity.
For the main course, the spotlight often falls on the curried lobster, a house favourite that encapsulates the essence of island indulgence. Fresh lobster is gently simmered in a Maldivian-spiced cream, enriched with subtle hints of coconut milk, lending the dish a silky finish and a depth of flavour that balances spice, sweetness, and brine in every bite. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the array of options including crab, tiger prawns, and reef fish, while those craving fire-kissed perfection can opt for selections from the grill: Salmon steak, Barramundi fish fillet, or the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth marbling. The Mulwarra lamb rack chops are another standout, cooked to tender perfection and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and rich jus.
One of the most noticeable enhancements since the reopening is Marlin’s wine programme. The expanded cellar features a carefully curated list of vintages selected to complement the bold flavours of the new menu. The Chardonnay bring freshness to seafood dishes, while Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon offer warmth and depth to grilled meats. The staff, now trained with an even keener focus on wine pairings, are on hand to guide guests through the list, ensuring each bottle adds to the occasion.
“Dining at Marlin is about curating moments that linger,” says Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “From the way the light plays on the waves to the layered flavours on each plate, everything comes together to offer our guests an experience that’s deeply personal and profoundly memorable.”
Whether you’re toasting to a special occasion or simply savouring the present, Marlin invites you to slow down, take it all in, and enjoy one of the Maldives’ most captivating sunset views served with a side of culinary artistry.
