Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah, renowned for its world-class scuba diving encounters, has announced an exciting expansion: the chance to freedive with tiger sharks in the Maldives’ southernmost atoll.
Fuvahmulah, often hailed as the “Tiger Shark Capital of the World,” is the only place on the planet where year-round encounters with tiger sharks are virtually guaranteed. With more than 280 identified resident tiger sharks, the island has become a bucket-list destination for divers and marine enthusiasts alike.
The newly introduced freediving experience offers a unique way to interact with these apex predators. Unlike scuba diving, freediving takes place without bubbles or heavy gear, allowing participants to connect with tiger sharks in a quieter, more natural way. This approach often makes the encounter more comfortable for the sharks and more intimate for the diver.
Guiding these expeditions is Andriana “Andy” Fragola, a marine biologist, shark diver, and conservationist currently based in Hawaii. Andy holds a Master’s Degree in Marine Conservation Biology with a focus on shark microbiology and has dedicated her career to shark research, conservation, and public education. Through her work in media and content creation, she strives to raise awareness about the importance of shark conservation and inspire people to take action to protect marine ecosystems.
“Freediving with tiger sharks is a raw and transformative experience,” says Andy. “Being eye-to-eye with these incredible animals without the barrier of scuba gear allows you to see them for what they truly are—powerful, intelligent, and essential to the health of our oceans.”
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah ensures that all freediving activities are conducted under strict safety protocols. With experienced professionals like Andy leading the dives, participants can expect both an exhilarating and responsible adventure.
Why this experience stands out:
- Eye-to-eye encounters with tiger sharks in their natural habitat.
- A deeper, more personal connection with marine life.
- Expert-led guidance ensuring safety and conservation awareness.
In addition to freediving, Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah offers a range of packages, including accommodation options, making it easier for adventurers to fully immerse themselves in the island’s extraordinary marine environment.
For bookings and more information:
📧 Email: sales@scuba-expeditions.com
📱 WhatsApp: +960 9894653
🌐 www.scuba-expeditions.com
Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has completed a four-day coral transplantation programme, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to marine conservation. Led by the resort’s marine biologist, Ivanna Tobar, the initiative involved the replanting of approximately 1,200 coral colonies from Finolhu’s nurseries to its house reef, strengthening one of the Maldives’ most critical marine ecosystems.
The programme was notable for its collaborative approach, bringing together four marine biologists from neighbouring resorts—JOALI BEING, Westin, Coco Palm, and Dusit Thani. Visiting experts Philippa Darby-shire Jenkins (JOALI BEING), Rosalie Bailie (Coco Palm), Harry Longin (Westin), and Louna Marchand (Dusit Thani) took part in hands-on transplantation dives, equipment preparation, and reef health management activities, including the removal of invasive pincushion sea stars.
Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu, said the initiative extended beyond coral restoration: “This represents a unique opportunity to unite resorts, share expertise, and promote marine conservation at the highest level. Healthy reefs are essential not only for the Maldives’ biodiversity but also for the wellbeing of local communities and the sustainable future of tourism. Through this collaborative effort, we have created a lasting impact in safeguarding these underwater landscapes for our guests and for generations to come.”
Coral conservation remains crucial in the Maldives, where reefs provide natural protection against coastal erosion, support fisheries relied upon by local communities, and sustain the nation’s tourism industry. Pressures such as rising sea temperatures, pollution, and human activity have intensified threats to these ecosystems, making restoration work increasingly vital to preserve the country’s natural heritage and marine resilience.
The four-day initiative combined restoration activities with knowledge exchange. Morning briefings prepared participants for the day’s dives, while afternoon sessions focused on reef assessments and equipment readiness for subsequent activities. This integrated approach not only accelerated restoration but also enhanced regional expertise in reef management.
The event forms part of Finolhu’s wider environmental stewardship strategy. Alongside coral restoration, the resort manages a coral nursery, monitors reef health, and develops sustainable marine practices to ensure the vitality of its house reef. Guests are also encouraged to engage with conservation initiatives through experiences such as the Coral Conservation Package, which combines education with hands-on involvement in reef restoration projects.
Experience ocean encounters: Manta Month at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of Manta Month this September, following the success of last year’s initiative. Now established as an annual programme, the celebration offers guests of all ages the opportunity to engage with the ocean while supporting marine conservation, with a particular focus on the manta ray.
Throughout the month, guests are invited to take part in guided excursions to known manta hotspots, led by the resort’s experienced team, who share insights into manta behaviour and conservation. Awareness talks highlight the story of a manta rescued near the island, serving as a reminder of the resort’s continuing efforts to protect marine life. Children can enjoy manta-themed arts and crafts as well as beach games, while the wider community will join reef and island clean-up activities, with collected waste repurposed into manta sculptures. In addition, proceeds from manta pendant sales at the resort’s retail boutique will be donated to The Manta Trust, extending support for research and protection initiatives.
Located close to several of the Maldives’ top ten dive sites, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives places importance on the wellbeing of the ocean and its ecosystems, a priority shared by both guests and staff. The resort’s sustainability initiatives are aligned with IHG’s purpose, True Hospitality for Good, through its Journey to Tomorrow programme, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to long-term environmental protection.
Commenting on the event, Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said: “What started as a special event last year has now grown into an annual month-long celebration. Kandooma Manta Month is not just about seeing these magnificent creatures up close, but about creating meaningful experiences that inspire awareness, responsibility, and care for our ocean environment.”
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island achieves PADI Eco Center Certification
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been officially certified as a PADI Eco Center, becoming one of only two resorts in the Maldives to receive this recognition in 2025. The certification is awarded to dive resorts that extend their efforts beyond standard operations, with a strong focus on protecting marine environments and raising awareness among future generations.
As part of the certification process, the resort’s team adopted the Conrad House Reef through PADI’s Adopt the Blue programme. A Dive Against Debris clean-up dive was conducted around the reef near Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, during which 10 kilograms of marine litter, primarily plastics and metal fragments, were collected.
The team also joined Green Fins in June 2025 and has since introduced a series of sustainable practices. These include paperless dive check-ins, eco-briefings before excursions, reduced use of plastics through the introduction of glass alternatives, and signage encouraging responsible snorkelling and diving across the dive centre.
Guests are also directly engaged in conservation activities through coral restoration initiatives. In 2025, the team has facilitated 17 coral line adoptions, where participants attend an educational session before attaching coral fragments to nursery lines and assisting with their placement underwater.
Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, commented: “This certification represents a milestone for us. It’s the result of dedicated teamwork and genuine care for the ocean. Watching our guests become part of the solution, whether through coral planting or learning about local marine life, is what makes this so special.”
Nick Flynn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s achievement in making Conrad Maldives a certified PADI Eco Center. This milestone is part of our long-term commitment to sustainability and a testament to how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”
Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Ventive Hospitality, the owning company of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, highlighted the wider significance of the achievement. He said: “The PADI Eco Center recognition for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island underscores our commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while shaping the future of responsible travel. We are proud of Conrad for leading the way in sustainability across the Maldives.”
The certification strengthens Conrad Maldives’ broader sustainability objectives under Hilton’s Travel With Purpose programme. The resort will continue to offer educational dives, coral adoption opportunities, and conservation briefings, encouraging guests to actively participate in marine protection efforts during their stay.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island operates under Hilton and is part of Hilton Honors®, the global guest loyalty programme. Hilton Honors members booking directly through official Hilton channels receive a range of benefits, including exclusive discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, flexible payment options combining Points and money, and contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, which enables digital check-in, room selection, and access.
