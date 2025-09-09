Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola

Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah, renowned for its world-class scuba diving encounters, has announced an exciting expansion: the chance to freedive with tiger sharks in the Maldives’ southernmost atoll.

Fuvahmulah, often hailed as the “Tiger Shark Capital of the World,” is the only place on the planet where year-round encounters with tiger sharks are virtually guaranteed. With more than 280 identified resident tiger sharks, the island has become a bucket-list destination for divers and marine enthusiasts alike.

The newly introduced freediving experience offers a unique way to interact with these apex predators. Unlike scuba diving, freediving takes place without bubbles or heavy gear, allowing participants to connect with tiger sharks in a quieter, more natural way. This approach often makes the encounter more comfortable for the sharks and more intimate for the diver.

Guiding these expeditions is Andriana “Andy” Fragola, a marine biologist, shark diver, and conservationist currently based in Hawaii. Andy holds a Master’s Degree in Marine Conservation Biology with a focus on shark microbiology and has dedicated her career to shark research, conservation, and public education. Through her work in media and content creation, she strives to raise awareness about the importance of shark conservation and inspire people to take action to protect marine ecosystems.

“Freediving with tiger sharks is a raw and transformative experience,” says Andy. “Being eye-to-eye with these incredible animals without the barrier of scuba gear allows you to see them for what they truly are—powerful, intelligent, and essential to the health of our oceans.”

Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah ensures that all freediving activities are conducted under strict safety protocols. With experienced professionals like Andy leading the dives, participants can expect both an exhilarating and responsible adventure.

Why this experience stands out:

Eye-to-eye encounters with tiger sharks in their natural habitat.

A deeper, more personal connection with marine life.

Expert-led guidance ensuring safety and conservation awareness.

In addition to freediving, Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah offers a range of packages, including accommodation options, making it easier for adventurers to fully immerse themselves in the island’s extraordinary marine environment.

