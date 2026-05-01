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Dhawa Ihuru to celebrate marine heritage with Rannamaari Dive Fest this May
A story long resting beneath the surface returns this May, as Dhawa Ihuru invites guests and ocean enthusiasts to experience the Rannamaari Dive Fest 2026, taking place on 23 May 2026.
Set against one of the Maldives’ most accessible and vibrant house reefs — recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia (2025) and awarded Best Dive Resort by Travel Trade Maldives (2025) — Dhawa Ihuru offers a compelling setting for discovery both above and below the surface.
At the centre of the experience lies the Rannamaari Shipwreck, a former dredger deliberately sunk in 1999 just off the island’s shore. Today, it has evolved into a thriving artificial reef, drawing an abundance of marine life and offering an accessible yet captivating dive site for both beginners and experienced divers.
On 23 May, the island comes alive with a full-day programme designed to bring this underwater legend to life. Guests can explore the wreck through guided dives led by the resort’s PADI-certified Dive Centre, alongside activities such as underwater treasure hunts, marine discovery sessions, and interactive experiences with the resort’s Marine Lab.
Founded in 2004 as the first of its kind in the Maldives, our Marine Lab continues to pioneer reef protection and restoration efforts. During the festival, guests can engage with our marine biologists and gain deeper information into the ecosystems that sustain island life.
As part of the experience, guests will also be introduced to the resort’s pioneering underwater initiatives, including the Barnacle Project — the Maldives’ first electric reef, launched in 1996 — and the Necklace Reef, established in 1998. Today, these structures have evolved into thriving marine habitats, supporting coral growth and attracting a rich diversity of fish and marine life.
Beyond diving, the festival extends across the island with a vibrant mix of experiences for all. From watersports and island crafts to relaxed beachfront dining and family-friendly activities, the event reflects Dhawa Ihuru’s easy-going, all-inclusive approach – where everything is thoughtfully in place, so guests can simply arrive and enjoy.
“The Rannamaari is more than a shipwreck – it is a living symbol of how responsible marine initiatives can transform history into habitat. From its unexpected sinking in 1999 to becoming a thriving artificial reef and the heart of our signature dive events, Rannamaari reflects our commitment to marine conservation, meaningful guest experiences, and celebrating the Maldives’ deep connection with the ocean,” said Mujuthaba Ali, Marine Recreations Manager, Marine Centre, of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru offers seamless access to an island where reef, wreck, and relaxed island living come together.
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Siyam World expands activity line-up with 3K run and race
Part of the Lifestyle Collection of Sun Siyam, Siyam World has never really done “ordinary.” And with two of its most high-energy island experiences now firmly on the weekly roster, families, groups and anyone with a competitive streak have even more reason to book that trip.
Lace Up: The Siyam World 3K Wellness Run
Every week, guests gather at the start line for the Siyam World 3K Wellness Run, where good vibes meet great views. Clearly marked pathways guide the way to a marathon-style route around the island but the rules are simple: go at your own pace, take in the views, and enjoy the moment. Run it, jog it, or power-walk it with a smoothie in hand. No judgment here. Cross the finish line and you’ll earn an exclusive Siyam World 3K Run badge, the most stylish souvenir you’ll take home, and the ultimate bragging rights for completing a 3K on the most epic island in the Maldives. It’s all about moving, smiling, and enjoying the moment.
Game Faces On: The Amazing Race
For families and groups ready to turn up the heat, The Amazing Race is exactly what it sounds like, chaotic, competitive, and seriously good fun. Teams of up to five kick off at the starting point before racing across the island, completing challenges and hunting down clues at every turn. Five challenges. Multiple locations. Zero time to waste. It’s a test of speed, teamwork and quick thinking with a generous helping of chaos thrown in for good measure. And the rewards? Very worth running for. The winning team takes home a complimentary excursion, second place hits the waves on a banana boat, and third place gets behind the wheel at the Maldives’ first-ever resort based electric go-kart circuit. Not a bad consolation prize.
Whether you’re chasing that runner’s high, racing your kids across the island, or just looking for something a little different from the usual sun-lounger routine, Siyam World delivers. Every experience is designed to bring people together, keep the energy high, and create the kind of memories that don’t fade with the tan.
A World Beyond Your Wildest
Siyam World’s summer offer makes it easier than ever to say yes. Save up to 45% off, enjoy USD 150 resort credit, and settle in to Premium 24hrs WOW! All-inclusive from the moment you arrive. Stay 4 nights and a seaplane transfer is on the house — stay 7 and that extends to two guests, plus a floating breakfast for two. And for families, children under 12 stay completely free when sharing with adults. The only question is how long you can stay. Book your stay now.
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SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation
On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.
Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.
A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.
The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.
The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.
Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.
In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.
Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.
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Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives introduces indoor mini golf experience
Resort experiences are increasingly shaped by the need for flexibility, with guests seeking activities that can be enjoyed beyond peak sun hours, creating a natural demand for engaging indoor spaces and particularly in tropical destinations where brief, seasonal rain showers are part of the island rhythm.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives builds on this evolving guest preference with the introduction of its new 8-hole Indoor Mini Golf Centre, adding a playful and interactive dimension to the island’s leisure offering. The space was officially unveiled at a recent opening, where a guest was invited to mark the occasion, setting the tone for an experience centred around shared enjoyment and light-hearted moments.
The indoor mini golf course offers a relaxed, air-conditioned space where guests of all ages can take part, whether as a casual game between families, a friendly challenge among couples, or a fun addition to group stays. It provides a comfortable alternative to outdoor activities while maintaining the sense of energy and connection that defines time on the island, regardless of the weather.
The addition builds on the resort’s existing indoor facilities, including billiards, table tennis, and a dedicated kids’ playroom, creating a more rounded leisure experience that caters to different moods and moments. Outdoors, guests can continue to explore a wide range of activities, from beach volleyball and futsal to badminton, diving, and both motorised and non-motorised water sports.
As one of the first resorts in the area to introduce an indoor mini golf experience, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives continues to evolve its offerings in line with how guests choose to travel today, blending activity, comfort, and shared experiences in a setting designed for both relaxation and discovery.
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