Dhawa Ihuru to celebrate marine heritage with Rannamaari Dive Fest this May

Part of the Lifestyle Collection of Sun Siyam, Siyam World has never really done “ordinary.” And with two of its most high-energy island experiences now firmly on the weekly roster, families, groups and anyone with a competitive streak have even more reason to book that trip.

Lace Up: The Siyam World 3K Wellness Run

Every week, guests gather at the start line for the Siyam World 3K Wellness Run, where good vibes meet great views. Clearly marked pathways guide the way to a marathon-style route around the island but the rules are simple: go at your own pace, take in the views, and enjoy the moment. Run it, jog it, or power-walk it with a smoothie in hand. No judgment here. Cross the finish line and you’ll earn an exclusive Siyam World 3K Run badge, the most stylish souvenir you’ll take home, and the ultimate bragging rights for completing a 3K on the most epic island in the Maldives. It’s all about moving, smiling, and enjoying the moment.

Game Faces On: The Amazing Race

For families and groups ready to turn up the heat, The Amazing Race is exactly what it sounds like, chaotic, competitive, and seriously good fun. Teams of up to five kick off at the starting point before racing across the island, completing challenges and hunting down clues at every turn. Five challenges. Multiple locations. Zero time to waste. It’s a test of speed, teamwork and quick thinking with a generous helping of chaos thrown in for good measure. And the rewards? Very worth running for. The winning team takes home a complimentary excursion, second place hits the waves on a banana boat, and third place gets behind the wheel at the Maldives’ first-ever resort based electric go-kart circuit. Not a bad consolation prize.

Whether you’re chasing that runner’s high, racing your kids across the island, or just looking for something a little different from the usual sun-lounger routine, Siyam World delivers. Every experience is designed to bring people together, keep the energy high, and create the kind of memories that don’t fade with the tan.

A World Beyond Your Wildest

Siyam World’s summer offer makes it easier than ever to say yes. Save up to 45% off, enjoy USD 150 resort credit, and settle in to Premium 24hrs WOW! All-inclusive from the moment you arrive. Stay 4 nights and a seaplane transfer is on the house — stay 7 and that extends to two guests, plus a floating breakfast for two. And for families, children under 12 stay completely free when sharing with adults. The only question is how long you can stay. Book your stay now.