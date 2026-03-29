News
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosts Earth Hour programme with marine focus
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marked Earth Hour with a thoughtful day of education, hands-on marine conservation and meaningful connection to nature, reflecting a commitment that extends far beyond a single hour.
The day began with a visit from teachers and students of Ahmadhiyya School in Malé for a full-day resort exposure trip across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru. Through this experience, they gained insight into sustainable resort operations, helping to shape a new generation of ocean stewards while fostering a closer connection to the Maldives’ natural heritage.
Centred at the event, at Our Marine Lab, students took part in an engaging Marine Talk led by the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a hands-on coral micro-fragmentation session. One of the main goals of the Marine Lab is to protect and preserve the two islands’ vibrant house reefs. Through this experience, the students learned about the importance of these fragile ecosystems and the threats they face, before planting their own coral fragments in the coral tanks – contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the reef.
As Earth Hour began, lights were turned off across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for one hour, embracing the natural rhythm of the island. The evening continued with a serene gathering by the beach, where a symbolic fire-lit Earth Hour signage was revealed along the shoreline – a simple yet meaningful expression of the islands’ ongoing commitment to protect the nature. Under the starry sky, guests and associates came together in a shared moment of reflection, where the glow of the flames reflected a shared promise to care for the Earth, today and for generations to come.
“Earth Hour at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru is a reminder that even small, collective actions can create meaningful change for the Earth that we share. By engaging with our guests and the wider community, we hope to inspire current and future generations to value, protect, and take responsibility for the natural world around them. Together, we can bridge awareness and action for a better future.” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab & Sustainability Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Iburu.
Rooted in Banyan Tree’s ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People, the experience reflects the Banyan Group’s long-standing dedication to marine conservation, sustainability and regenerative travel – where small, mindful actions contribute to a lasting impact.
Cooking
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort launches Caravela dining concept
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.
The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.
A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept
Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.
Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.
A Menu That Tells a Story
At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.
Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:
- The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa
- The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia
- The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives
Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.
The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.
An Immersive Dining Experience
More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.
“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”
With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.
The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass
Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.
From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.
A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining
With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.
Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.
As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.
For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa receives global wellness award
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been awarded the Best Traditional Healing Spa 2026 title at the Luxuri Awards, recognising its consistent approach to wellness rooted in time-honoured practices and thoughtful guest care.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Mandara Spa has built a reputation for offering restorative experiences that draw on traditional Balinese healing techniques. The recognition reflects the team’s continued focus on creating a calm, unhurried environment where each treatment is delivered with care, precision, and attention to detail.
A secluded retreat within the island’s natural landscape in Meemu Atoll, the spa introduces a subtle touch of Bali through its open, calming design. Comprising four double treatment villas and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, the space is designed to encourage guests to fully disconnect and unwind. The spa experience is shaped by a blend of signature Mandara Spa therapies and ELEMIS treatments, a British luxury skincare brand known for combining advanced scientific formulations with naturally derived ingredients.
This recognition at the Luxuri Awards 2026 highlights Mandara Spa’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful wellness experiences, while reinforcing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader focus on thoughtful, experience-led hospitality across its Maldives portfolio.
For those looking to experience this award-winning wellness offering, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is currently extending a seasonal offer with added travel benefits. Guests can enjoy complimentary round-trip domestic flight transfers on stays of seven nights or more, and complimentary one-way transfers for shorter stays. The offer is available for bookings made until 31 October 2026, with stay dates valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2027.
Cooking
The Standard, Maldives introduces Onda with Mediterranean-inspired menu
The wait is over. The Standard, Maldives is set to celebrate the opening of Onda, a bold new Mediterranean dining destination redefining island dining, on 5 April 2026.
Designed for sharing, lingering, and celebrating, Onda brings a fresh rhythm to the island’s culinary scene, blending vibrant flavours with The Standard’s signature approach: elevated, expressive, and never overdone. Named after the Italian word for wave, Onda captures a sense of movement, flow, and effortless energy.
From the moment guests arrive, the restaurant invites them to let go of convention and lean into a dining experience that feels vibrant, relaxed, and deeply connected to its surroundings. This is Mediterranean cuisine stripped of pretence: bold, fresh, soulful, and designed to be shared.
A Concept Rooted in Flow and Freedom
Onda was conceived as an antidote to traditional resort dining. There are no rigid rituals here, no formal stiffness, just the pleasure of great food, good company, and a front-row seat to the Indian Ocean. The concept is built around the idea of flow: the flow of waves, of conversation, of plates moving effortlessly from kitchen to table.
“Onda is a pure expression of The Standard’s playful, unconventional spirit,” says Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “We didn’t want to create another ‘fine-dining’ restaurant. We wanted something alive, a place that feels exciting, approachable, and rooted in flavour. Our ambition is for Onda to be recognised as the best Mediterranean restaurant in the region, delivering not just incredible food, but an experience that’s energetic, flowing, and full of life.”
Guests can savour a selection of fresh creations, including Bouillabaisse Scampi, offering a harmonious balance of umami depth and the freshness of the sea; Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, highlighting the purity of Maldivian waters with subtle Mediterranean accents; and Wahoo Carpaccio with Black Pepper and Tomato, a familiar classic reimagined with vibrant simplicity and restraint. Each plate reflects a collective commitment to generosity, balance, and pleasure.
Design Inspired by a Day at Sea
The design of Onda mirrors the feeling of being out on the water. Light, open, and breezy, the space is shaped by natural textures, fluid lines, and an effortless indoor-outdoor connection. Every element, from the seating layout to the ocean-facing views, is designed to draw guests into the surrounding seascape.
As daylight fades, Onda transitions seamlessly from sun-lit lunches to golden-hour dinners, with the ocean setting the pace. The atmosphere is elevated yet easy, striking a balance between refined design and relaxed island energy, a signature hallmark of The Standard brand.
The People Behind the Plate
At the heart of Onda is a belief that memorable dining is shaped not only by what is served, but by the people who bring it to life. From the kitchen to the floor, Onda is driven by a team united by craft, curiosity, and a shared respect for ingredients, tradition, and the rhythm of island life.
Beyond the cuisine, it is the atmosphere and human connection that define the Onda experience. Service is guided by The Standard’s signature human touch: warm, intuitive, and genuinely attuned to each guest. The team moves with ease and personality, creating an environment that feels welcoming, relaxed, and alive, where energy flows naturally from table to table.
Completing the experience is a carefully curated beverage programme that mirrors the same sense of freshness and flow, ensuring that the spirit of Onda extends seamlessly from the first sip to the final moment. Together, the people behind Onda create an experience that feels purposeful yet effortless, rooted in connection, shaped by care, and designed to be shared.
A New Benchmark for Island Dining
Onda marks a new chapter for The Standard, Maldives, one that challenges expectations and sets a fresh benchmark for contemporary island dining. Guests and visitors are warmly invited to take their place at the table, share in the rhythm of Mediterranean flavours, and experience dining that is designed to be savoured, celebrated, and enjoyed together.
Whether for an intimate evening or a lively gathering, Onda welcomes all who appreciate good food, great company, and moments that linger long after the last bite. The new wave of Mediterranean dining has arrived at The Standard, Maldives. And Onda is here to stay.
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