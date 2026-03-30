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dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives observes Earth Day with sustainability efforts
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives has marked Earth Day with a series of impactful initiatives focused on reducing electricity consumption and reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable hospitality.
Aligned with the global call to protect our planet, the resort implemented a coordinated energy-saving campaign across all areas of operation. From guest villas to heart-of-house facilities, lighting systems were optimized, unnecessary power usage was minimized, and energy-efficient practices were enhanced to ensure a measurable reduction in electricity consumption throughout the day.
As the sun set, the celebration took on a more symbolic and immersive form. More than 60 candles were lit along the beachfront in front of SOI, creating a serene and visually striking atmosphere. This simple yet powerful gesture replaced artificial lighting and highlighted the beauty of natural elements, reinforcing the importance of mindful energy use.
Beyond operational efforts, Earth Day at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives was brought to life through active participation from colleagues across all departments. The team united behind a shared purpose, embracing mindful energy use, promoting sustainable habits, and embedding environmental awareness into everyday actions. This collective approach reflects the resort’s belief that sustainability is driven by people as much as by processes.
Guests were also encouraged to be part of the journey. Through subtle in-villa messaging and on-ground engagement, visitors were invited to contribute by adopting simple yet effective practices, creating a shared sense of responsibility and connection to the destination’s fragile ecosystem.
Set within the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives, where the environment is both a privilege and a responsibility, dusitD2 Feydhoo continues to take conscious steps toward minimizing its environmental impact. Earth Day serves not only as a moment of reflection but also as a catalyst for ongoing action.
“Sustainability is at the core of how we operate,” said the resort’s management team. “Our Earth Day initiatives are a reminder that small, consistent efforts, when embraced collectively, can drive meaningful change. We remain committed to evolving our practices to protect the environment for future generations.”
Blending a bold and vibrant lifestyle experience with responsible hospitality, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives remains dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives that preserve its surroundings while delivering exceptional guest experiences.
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Baros Maldives introduces ‘Lines of Respect’ fishing programme
Baros Maldives, the iconic private island resort in the North Malé Atoll celebrated for its timeless elegance and authentic Maldivian spirit, has launched Lines of Respect–a first-of-its-kind sustainable sport fishing initiative that reframes big game angling as a dialogue with nature rather than a conquest of it.
The initiative arrives at a moment when expectations of travel are shifting, as guests seek experiences that both immerse and protect. At the same time, marine ecosystems face growing pressure from overfishing, climate change and biodiversity loss, bringing ocean stewardship into sharper focus than ever before.
Lines of Respect positions Baros as a leader in this evolving landscape, demonstrating that the thrill of sport fishing and a genuine commitment to the ocean’s long-term health are not only compatible, but inseparable.
Cultural pride and conservation practice
Rooted in the Maldives’ deep-rooted fishing heritage–a tradition that has shaped island life and identity for centuries–Lines of Respect draws a direct line between cultural pride and conservation practice. The initiative places particular emphasis on catch-and-release sport fishing, allowing guests to experience the intensity of big game fishing while ensuring minimal impact on marine ecosystems.
Sustainable practices are already embedded in the fabric of daily operations at Baros: strict adherence to Maldivian fishing regulations, the careful release of undersized fish during excursions, and a crew trained to handle marine life with care and expertise. Lines of Respect builds on this foundation and gives it a name, a framework and a clear philosophy.
“With Lines of Respect, guests won’t have to compromise on experience,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager.“It’s about encouraging people to fish with intention. The ocean is generous and it is our responsibility, as hosts and humans, to ensure it stays that way.”
Sport fishing as marine stewardship
Baros sits on the edge of one of the Maldives’ most renowned house reefs–an extraordinary marine environment that the resort has long been committed to protecting. Lines of Respect extends this commitment into the open water, ensuring that every sport fishing experience offered at Baros is designed with the health of the wider ecosystem in mind.
From the vessels used–traditional wooden dhonis that minimise environmental footprint–to the techniques practised and the species targeted, every element of the programme has been considered through a conservation lens. Guests are not simply fishing; they are participating in a practice that respects the future of the Indian Ocean.
This philosophy is further reflected in Fully Ocean, Baros’ new annual sustainability initiative launching in June 2026, which invites guests to explore marine conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences aligned with global ocean awareness events.
Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives
For guests wishing to experience the full breadth of Maldivian angling culture, Baros offers a range of fishing excursions–each guided by an expert crew and designed to connect guests with the sea.
- Sunrise Fishing: A serene morning excursion departing at 6:00 am aboard a traditional wooden dhoni. Using topwater and subsurface lures, guests target tuna, wahoo, bonito and mahi-mahi as the sun rises over the atoll. Offered twice weekly as a scheduled group activity, or as a private experience on request. Duration: two hours.
- Sunset Fishing: From 5:30 pm, guests cast their lines into the calm evening waters using traditional handline fishing with live bait, targeting bottom-dwelling species alongside tuna, wahoo and mahi-mahi. Available as a scheduled group activity or a private excursion. Duration: two hours.
- Big Game Fishing: For those seeking the full adrenaline of deep-water sport fishing, Baros offers morning (from 5:00 am, five hours) and afternoon (from 1:00 pm, four hours) big game excursions. Aboard a traditional dhoni or a sports fishing boat (surcharge applicable), guests venture into deeper waters using trolling, bait fishing and artificial lure techniques to pursue marlin, sailfish, swordfish and large tuna species, including bluefin, yellowfin and bigeye.
- Golden Reel Adventure: The pinnacle of the Baros fishing offering. This private half-day excursion is a deep immersion into authentic Maldivian angling heritage—covering five distinct traditional fishing techniques, guided by an expert crew to prime locations across the atoll. Guests may encounter marlin, sailfish, swordfish and a range of tuna species in an experience that is as educational as it is extraordinary.
Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives are available to resort guests. Booking in advance is recommended. For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.
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Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Earth Hour programme combining education and sustainability
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort marked Earth Hour 2026 with a series of activities involving guests, families and the island community, focusing on environmental awareness, education and conservation.
The programme began with a tree-planting session led by the resort’s gardening team, where children planted young trees across the island. The activity introduced participants to environmental stewardship and the importance of long-term conservation efforts.
In the evening, the beach was set up to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour. A “60+” symbol, created using coconut husks and lit with natural flames, was displayed. The event also featured boduberu performances, along with an Earth Hour quiz designed to increase awareness of environmental issues and local ecosystems.
Sustainability initiatives were also incorporated into the resort’s food and beverage offerings. At Onu Onu Bar, a Zero Mile Cocktail Menu was introduced, featuring drinks prepared using ingredients sourced within a one-mile radius of the resort.
Throughout the day, guests took part in a range of activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness. A guided turtle snorkelling tour allowed participants to observe marine life and learn about conservation efforts. Guests were also provided with underwater photographs from the experience.
Workshops included a “Paint Your Own Bag” session, a recycled art workshop for children using discarded materials, and a couples’ canvas painting activity. Recreational activities such as beach volleyball, water polo and social archery were also held.
General Manager Gerhard Stutz said Earth Hour at the resort extends beyond a symbolic gesture. “It is a chance for our guests and team to unite in appreciation of nature, learn something new and take steps towards a more sustainable future,” he said.
The resort stated that the initiative forms part of its broader approach to conservation, including marine research, waste reduction and environmental education for guests.
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Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosts Earth Hour programme with marine focus
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marked Earth Hour with a thoughtful day of education, hands-on marine conservation and meaningful connection to nature, reflecting a commitment that extends far beyond a single hour.
The day began with a visit from teachers and students of Ahmadhiyya School in Malé for a full-day resort exposure trip across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru. Through this experience, they gained insight into sustainable resort operations, helping to shape a new generation of ocean stewards while fostering a closer connection to the Maldives’ natural heritage.
Centred at the event, at Our Marine Lab, students took part in an engaging Marine Talk led by the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a hands-on coral micro-fragmentation session. One of the main goals of the Marine Lab is to protect and preserve the two islands’ vibrant house reefs. Through this experience, the students learned about the importance of these fragile ecosystems and the threats they face, before planting their own coral fragments in the coral tanks – contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the reef.
As Earth Hour began, lights were turned off across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for one hour, embracing the natural rhythm of the island. The evening continued with a serene gathering by the beach, where a symbolic fire-lit Earth Hour signage was revealed along the shoreline – a simple yet meaningful expression of the islands’ ongoing commitment to protect the nature. Under the starry sky, guests and associates came together in a shared moment of reflection, where the glow of the flames reflected a shared promise to care for the Earth, today and for generations to come.
“Earth Hour at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru is a reminder that even small, collective actions can create meaningful change for the Earth that we share. By engaging with our guests and the wider community, we hope to inspire current and future generations to value, protect, and take responsibility for the natural world around them. Together, we can bridge awareness and action for a better future.” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab & Sustainability Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Iburu.
Rooted in Banyan Tree’s ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People, the experience reflects the Banyan Group’s long-standing dedication to marine conservation, sustainability and regenerative travel – where small, mindful actions contribute to a lasting impact.
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