Reethi Faru Resort joins global Earth Hour campaign with conservation efforts

On Saturday, March 28th, Reethi Faru Resort joined millions worldwide in observing Earth Hour 2026, a global initiative encouraging individuals and communities to switch off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about environmental sustainability. This year marked the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour, themed “Create the Biggest Hour for Earth,” inspiring participants to dedicate time to meaningful environmental actions.

In a hands-on commitment to the planet, guests joined our team members in coral planting, actively contributing to the preservation and restoration of local reefs. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing dedication to marine conservation and sustainable hospitality practices.

In a powerful display of unity, participants came together to form the number 60 on the beach, symbolising the 60 minutes of Earth Hour. The visually striking formation served as both a memorable tribute and a compelling reminder of the resort’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, the resort further demonstrated its sustainability ethos by dimming lights and turning off non-essential equipment, effectively reducing energy consumption while maintaining guest comfort and safety.

Following Earth Hour, guests enjoyed a relaxing movie night under the stars, complemented by a cozy bonfire, offering a memorable conclusion to the day’s activities.

For Reethi Faru, Earth Hour represents more than just switching off lights; it is an opportunity to engage the community in meaningful actions for the planet. The resort was delighted to see guests and team members participate enthusiastically, making this year’s celebration both impactful and memorable.

Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to environmental initiatives and looks forward to future milestones in marine conservation, sustainable practices, and community engagement.