Awards
Reethi Faru Resort earns 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised with the 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for exceptional service, facilities, and guest experiences.
This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the highest-rated hotels globally, based on verified guest reviews collected by British Airways Holidays in collaboration with Feefo, the world’s leading platform for authentic buyer feedback.
Guests evaluated their stays across key aspects including location, service quality, cleanliness, and sleep comfort, resulting in an overall score out of five. Reethi Faru Resort achieved an outstanding rating of 4.9/5.
Mark Hall, Head of Product and Sourcing at British Airways Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on this outstanding achievement. Delivering such consistent excellence truly reflects the dedication and care your team puts into every stay and every customer. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting customer experience at the heart of everything we do, reflected in our Customer Excellence Awards. Reethi Faru Resort is a shining example of that. We’re proud to work with you and celebrate this success.”
For Reethi Faru Resort, the award underscores a philosophy centred on delivering not just stays, but memorable island experiences where thoughtful service meets unspoiled natural beauty.
Awards
Canareef secures Top Hotel Partner 2026 recognition from German tour operator
Canareef Resort Maldives has once again strengthened its position as a preferred destination for European travellers, earning the prestigious Top Hotel Partner 2026 recognition from Schauinsland Reisen, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
This latest accolade reflects the resort’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, particularly among the German market, where Schauinsland Reisen holds a strong presence. The recognition is awarded to top-performing hotel partners who consistently maintain high standards in service quality, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence.
This achievement follows a successful partnership history between the two brands. In 2023, Canareef was honoured with both the Top Hotel Partner award and the distinguished Partner of Excellence title by Schauinsland Reisen. These recognitions highlighted the resort’s dedication to exceeding guest expectations and its strong collaboration with international travel partners.
Nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef offers a unique blend of untouched natural beauty, spacious beachfront villas, and authentic Maldivian experiences. Its tranquil setting, combined with diverse leisure activities and warm hospitality, has made it a favored choice among European travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure.
The continued recognition from Schauinsland Reisen underscores the resort’s ability to maintain consistency in quality while evolving to meet the expectations of global travelers. It also reflects the growing demand for the Maldives as a premier long-haul destination in the German-speaking market.
Speaking on the achievement, the management of Canareef expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership and trust placed by Schauinsland Reisen and its valued guests. The resort remains committed to enhancing its offerings and delivering memorable stays that resonate with travellers worldwide.
As Canareef celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its position as a leading hospitality provider in the Maldives, dedicated to excellence, sustainability, and authentic island experiences.
Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives ranked among DestinAsian’s Top 10 Maldives resorts
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat, has been recognised among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, celebrating its refined hospitality, tranquil island setting, and thoughtfully curated experiences that continue to resonate with travellers across the region.
Set amidst turquoise lagoons, the resort offers a tranquil island setting shaped by refined elegance and a deep connection to its surroundings. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and two- and three-bedroom residences haven been thoughtfully designed for travellers seeking privacy, comfort, and space to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Contemporary architecture is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and subtle Thai-inspired touches, creating an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and serene.
Across the island, every experience is designed to immerse guests of all ages in the Maldives’ stunning surroundings. Private decks overlooking the lagoon provide quiet moments of reflection, while a vibrant selection of water sports and marine adventures invites exploration beneath and beyond the waves. The resort’s holistic wellness philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to holistic renewal. Inspired by time-honoured Thai healing traditions, the spa offers signature treatments, restorative rituals, and rejuvenating therapies designed to restore harmony and awaken the senses.
Dining is another highlight of the experience, with culinary outlets that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere. Guests can explore vibrant tandoor and teppan live-cooking stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy sunset cocktails overlooking the lagoon at Sunset Social. For elevated indulgence, The Club offers refined culinary experiences and curated selections throughout the day, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments in a laid-back island setting.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards recognise excellence across the travel and hospitality industry, with winners selected by the publication’s discerning readership of frequent travellers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Being named among the Maldives’ top resorts underscores Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ commitment to delivering meaningful, memorable stays defined by thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place.
“We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in creating experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives. It is incredibly rewarding to know that these moments of serenity, connection, and discovery resonate with our guests.”
As Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world, this recognition reinforces its position as a destination defined by elegance, curated experiences, and island moments that linger long after every stay.
Awards
Baros Maldives honoured with Agoda Gold Circle Award 2025
Baros Maldives has received the 2025 Agoda Gold Circle Award, recognising outstanding performance, service excellence and strong partnership with Agoda.
Presented annually, the award celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences while maintaining competitive value and reliable availability. It recognises hotels that continue to adapt and innovate while upholding the highest standards of hospitality.
For Baros, this recognition reflects the dedication of its team, whose commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality continues to shape memorable stays for guests from around the world.
“This recognition is a testament to the passion and professionalism of our team,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “We are honoured to be acknowledged by Agoda and remain deeply grateful to our guests and partners whose trust inspires us to continually refine the Baros experience.”
The Agoda Gold Circle Award celebrates excellence in three key areas—superior service, competitive value and responsive availability—qualities that remain central to the Baros philosophy of hospitality.
Among the Maldives’ most iconic island resorts, Baros welcomes travellers seeking an intimate retreat defined by natural beauty, authentic service and timeless elegance.
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