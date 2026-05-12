Handmade pasta and island seafood shape new menu at Machchafushi Island Resort’s Mare Azzurro

Set within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by Centara Collection unfolds as a destination where cultures gently converge and the rhythm of the ocean shapes every experience. Here, where endless horizons meet the sea and the breeze carries the scent of salt and sun, Italian cuisine finds a new expression, refined, elemental and deeply connected to place.

At the heart of this culinary narrative lies Mare Azzurro, where a newly imagined menu redefines Italian dining through the lens of island simplicity and coastal elegance. It is a philosophy rooted in restraint rather than excess, where each dish is shaped by clarity of flavour, purity of ingredients and a reverence for craftsmanship.

The vision is quietly powerful. Classic Italian recipes are reinterpreted with a focus on freshness and balance, allowing every ingredient to speak with intention. In this setting, the Maldives becomes more than a backdrop, it becomes an essential part of the composition. The ocean’s abundance inspires a lighter touch, where seafood takes centre stage and each plate reflects the effortless elegance of island living.

Here, simplicity is the highest form of sophistication. Reef Fish Carpaccio arrives as a delicate expression of the sea, clean and precise, allowing the natural character of the catch to shine. Lamb Ragu Fettuccine brings depth and comfort, where slow cooked richness meets traditional Italian technique, gently elevated by subtle island influence. Each dish reflects a dialogue between authenticity and environment, where Italian heritage is honoured yet thoughtfully reimagined.

Craftsmanship defines the kitchen. Handmade elements, from fresh pasta to carefully shaped ravioli, embody the essence of Italian culinary tradition. Every fold, every texture, every finish is intentional, reflecting a commitment to authenticity that cannot be replicated. Even the seven-day dry aged grilled lamb chop stands as a testament to patience and precision, its depth of flavour enhanced through time, technique and respect for the ingredient.

This is cuisine guided by balance. Traditional Italian foundations remain untouched in spirit, yet are expressed with a contemporary lightness that resonates with the island’s atmosphere. There is restraint in presentation, elegance in composition and a quiet confidence in letting simplicity lead.

Desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta complete the experience with familiar comfort, yet refined through texture and finesse. They arrive not as reinventions, but as perfected expressions, honouring tradition while embracing the purity of execution.

More than a dining experience, Mare Azzurro is a celebration of identity and place. It is where Italian culinary heritage meets the serene beauty of South Ari Atoll, creating a dialogue between land, sea and memory. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply dining, they are immersed in a world where every flavour is shaped by the ocean, every detail reflects craftsmanship, and every moment lingers with understated elegance long after the meal ends.