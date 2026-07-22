Eri Maldives helps couples fall in love all over again

Nobody needs a reason to fall in love with their partner all over again, but it’s romantic to keep finding one, season after season. UK wedding platform Bridebook found that a fifth of couples now wait until their first anniversary to take their honeymoon – giving finances time to settle after the wedding itself. Anniversary trips and vow renewals form a huge part of romantic travel as a result, with couples opting for longer stays than their wedding day ever allowed, now that joint finances can stretch further.

At Eri Maldives, it’s a moment that finally gets the spotlight it deserves – with a second telling to fit however couples want to approach it: planned in secret as an add-on, or built into a special occasion celebration.

Here’s our take to the occasions worth considering, and which of Eri’s three ceremonies suits each.

The Five-Year Reckoning

For couples who married between 2020 and 2022, this is an easy one. Many of those ceremonies were scaled back, livestreamed, or held with a guest list of two witnesses and a registrar on a screen. Five years on, that cohort is now reaching a natural milestone, Eri’s Waves of Love (from £1,235++) comes in as an overdue wedding they didn’t quite get: a proper beachfront ceremony led by the resort’s own Ceremony Master, Bodu Beru drummers announcing the moment, a ring exchange sealed with a symbolic certificate, and a champagne toast, closing with a romantic dinner set up right on the sand.

The New Chapter & the Quiet Comeback

Not every renewal is tied to a date on the calendar. Some follow a health scare, a stretch of distance, a difficult financial year. Others follow a quieter kind of shift altogether, whether it be an empty nest, a retirement, or relocation. For couples a little further along, Eternal Love (from £1,457++) builds on the same considered ceremony as Waves of Love, layer in touches this stage calls for: a candlelight dinner on the beach in place of the standard set-up, a rose petal shower, a bottle of Prosecco already waiting in the room, and a 45-minute healing aromatherapy treatment for the couple, with traditional Maldivian sarongs presented as a keepsake for having come through it together.

The Anniversary That Deserves an Upgrade

The 10th, the 25th, the one that ends in a zero – and milestones that carry real weight, for couples who’ve spent decades putting everyone else first. Ocean Kiss (from £1,755++) is Eri’s most extensive package, turning planned activities into day-to-night itineraries, with a five-course destination dining beachfront feast with lobster and wine, a floating or lagoon breakfast the morning after, and a full hour of Balinese massage for two.

Beyond the Ceremony

However the occasion is marked, each package can be tailored with additional romantic excursions and entertainments, including private sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a duo band or DJ for the evening, a drone-filmed highlight reel of the day, and – for those chasing a truly out-of-this-world backdrop – a three-minute fireworks display.

Whether it’s booked quietly or planned together from the very start, the island simply asks one thing of its guests: turn up, and let the rest take care of itself. Visit erimaldives.com/renew-your-vows-in-paradise to start planning.