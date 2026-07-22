Drink
Eri Maldives helps couples fall in love all over again
Nobody needs a reason to fall in love with their partner all over again, but it’s romantic to keep finding one, season after season. UK wedding platform Bridebook found that a fifth of couples now wait until their first anniversary to take their honeymoon – giving finances time to settle after the wedding itself. Anniversary trips and vow renewals form a huge part of romantic travel as a result, with couples opting for longer stays than their wedding day ever allowed, now that joint finances can stretch further.
At Eri Maldives, it’s a moment that finally gets the spotlight it deserves – with a second telling to fit however couples want to approach it: planned in secret as an add-on, or built into a special occasion celebration.
Here’s our take to the occasions worth considering, and which of Eri’s three ceremonies suits each.
The Five-Year Reckoning
For couples who married between 2020 and 2022, this is an easy one. Many of those ceremonies were scaled back, livestreamed, or held with a guest list of two witnesses and a registrar on a screen. Five years on, that cohort is now reaching a natural milestone, Eri’s Waves of Love (from £1,235++) comes in as an overdue wedding they didn’t quite get: a proper beachfront ceremony led by the resort’s own Ceremony Master, Bodu Beru drummers announcing the moment, a ring exchange sealed with a symbolic certificate, and a champagne toast, closing with a romantic dinner set up right on the sand.
The New Chapter & the Quiet Comeback
Not every renewal is tied to a date on the calendar. Some follow a health scare, a stretch of distance, a difficult financial year. Others follow a quieter kind of shift altogether, whether it be an empty nest, a retirement, or relocation. For couples a little further along, Eternal Love (from £1,457++) builds on the same considered ceremony as Waves of Love, layer in touches this stage calls for: a candlelight dinner on the beach in place of the standard set-up, a rose petal shower, a bottle of Prosecco already waiting in the room, and a 45-minute healing aromatherapy treatment for the couple, with traditional Maldivian sarongs presented as a keepsake for having come through it together.
The Anniversary That Deserves an Upgrade
The 10th, the 25th, the one that ends in a zero – and milestones that carry real weight, for couples who’ve spent decades putting everyone else first. Ocean Kiss (from £1,755++) is Eri’s most extensive package, turning planned activities into day-to-night itineraries, with a five-course destination dining beachfront feast with lobster and wine, a floating or lagoon breakfast the morning after, and a full hour of Balinese massage for two.
Beyond the Ceremony
However the occasion is marked, each package can be tailored with additional romantic excursions and entertainments, including private sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a duo band or DJ for the evening, a drone-filmed highlight reel of the day, and – for those chasing a truly out-of-this-world backdrop – a three-minute fireworks display.
Whether it’s booked quietly or planned together from the very start, the island simply asks one thing of its guests: turn up, and let the rest take care of itself. Visit erimaldives.com/renew-your-vows-in-paradise to start planning.
Drink
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll introduces Omakase cocktail experience
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced its all-new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar, an innovative beverage experience that reimagines the traditional omakase concept through the art of mixology. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of entrusting the experience to the expertise of the creator, the new menu invites guests on a thoughtfully curated journey of unexpected flavors, refined craftsmanship, and contemporary creativity.
Developed by the resort’s talented mixology team, the Omakase Cocktail Menu showcases a collection of distinctive creations, each designed to surprise and delight the senses. Every cocktail tells its own story through carefully selected ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and elegant presentation, reflecting Nikkei Bar’s signature blend of Japanese precision and Peruvian influence. Highlights from the collection include Wasabi Was Good, a vibrant interpretation that balances delicate heat with refreshing citrus notes, Kumo, inspired by the lightness and serenity of drifting clouds, and Pink Hanami, a floral creation celebrating the beauty of Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season. Guests can also discover Petals of Kyoto, an elegant expression of delicate botanicals, Shisho Garden, which captures the freshness of aromatic herbs, and Moon Over Tokyo, a sophisticated cocktail inspired by the city’s vibrant evenings.
The journey continues with Shizuku (Droplet), a refreshing composition showcasing purity and balance, Thai Green Curry, an adventurous cocktail that transforms the beloved Southeast Asian dish into an unexpectedly harmonious drinking experience, and Kakuremi (Hidden Taste), a layered creation that reveals new dimensions of flavor with every sip.
“We are delighted to introduce our new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar,” said Arup Chakraborty, Director of Food and Beverage. “Each cocktail has been thoughtfully crafted to offer guests a memorable sensory journey, combining innovation, storytelling, and exceptional craftsmanship. It reflects our commitment to creating distinctive dining and drinking experiences that celebrate creativity while embracing the spirit of contemporary luxury.”
Available exclusively at Nikkei Bar, the Omakase Cocktail Menu offers an immersive exploration of flavor where every cocktail is carefully curated to surprise, inspire, and elevate the guest experience. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this latest addition further reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s dedication to delivering exceptional culinary experiences through thoughtful innovation and mindful luxury.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
Drink
AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.
Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”
Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”
AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.
At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.
Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.
The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.
Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.
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