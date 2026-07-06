News
ELE|NA Wellness Academy expands wellness education in Maldives
In Maldives, ELE|NA Wellness Academy continues to strengthen its position as a leading centre for holistic wellness education through the successful completion of two specialised certification courses: the Sound Healing Certification Course and the Reiki Level 1 Certification Course.
Designed to bridge traditional healing wisdom with contemporary wellness practices, both programmes welcomed wellness professionals, therapists, and aspiring practitioners seeking to deepen their expertise and expand their therapeutic offerings.
Building Practitioner Expertise in Sound Healing and Reiki
ELE|NA Wellness Academy delivered specialised certification programmes in Sound Healing from 10th–13th May and Reiki Level 1 from 14th–18th June 2026, equipping wellness professionals with practical skills in two increasingly sought-after healing modalities. Led by renowned practitioners Arjun Arora, founder of Sarveda Sound Healing India, and Gayatri Panjabi, Reiki Grandmaster and energy healing educator. The immersive courses explored sound therapy, energy healing, meditation practices, chakra systems, and hands-on therapeutic techniques. Through experiential learning and guided practice, participants gained the knowledge and confidence to integrate these holistic modalities into their personal wellbeing journeys and professional wellness offerings.
Building the Future of Wellness Education
As the wellness industry continues to evolve, the demand for specialised skills and authentic healing practices continues to grow globally. Through courses like Sound Healing & Reiki, the ELE|NA Wellness Academy is committed to developing the next generation of wellness professionals while supporting continuous learning within the hospitality and wellness sectors.
“At ELE|NA, we believe when therapists are given opportunities to learn, grow, and expand their expertise, the entire industry benefits from their knowledge and skills. Whether they continue their journey here or take their expertise elsewhere, they contribute to raising standards, enriching guest experiences, and advancing the profession as a whole. Through the ELE|NA Wellness Academy, our goal is to create meaningful pathways for learning that empower practitioners and strengthen the wellness community across regions,” said Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA.
The successful completion of these certification courses marks another milestone in the ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s mission to cultivate knowledge, inspire growth, and create meaningful pathways for wellness professionals across the Maldives and beyond.
Coming Up Next: Body Massage Training – August 2026
Registrations are now open for ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s next CIBTAC-accredited Body Massage Training from 17-27 August 2026. Combining essential theory with immersive, hands-on practical training, the course equips aspiring and experienced therapists with internationally recognised skills and certification, preparing them for rewarding careers in the global spa and wellness industry.
For more information on ELE|NA Wellness Academy: trainingacademy@ele-na.com.
Lifestyle
British designer Matthew Williamson to host residency at Finolhu Maldives
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has announced the upcoming residency of internationally acclaimed British designer Matthew Williamson. Taking place from 21 to 31 October 2026, the residency will invite guests to immerse themselves in Williamson’s vibrant creative universe through exclusive workshops and artistic experiences inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Widely recognised for his kaleidoscopic use of colour, bold patterns and joyful maximalist aesthetic, Williamson first rose to prominence with his acclaimed debut collection at London Fashion Week in 1997. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has become one of Britain’s most celebrated creative talents, expanding from fashion into interiors, homeware and design, where his distinctive approach continues to shape inspiring spaces around the world.
Matthew Williamson’s residency forms part of Finolhu’s ongoing Art & Design programme, an initiative that has welcomed an exceptional roster of internationally acclaimed creatives to the island throughout 2026. Earlier this year, guests had the opportunity to engage with celebrated British artist and designer Sophie Tea, renowned fashion illustrator and creative director Megan Hess, acclaimed interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and multidisciplinary artist Natasha Kumar. Through workshops, exhibitions and immersive creative experiences, the programme continues to foster meaningful connections between guests and some of the world’s most inspiring artistic talents.
A proud member of Design Hotels™, Finolhu is renowned for its bold design identity and creative approach to luxury hospitality. The resort’s Art & Design programme extends this philosophy beyond architecture and interiors, offering guests rare opportunities to engage directly with globally recognised artists, designers and cultural visionaries in an inspiring island setting.
During his residency at Finolhu, Williamson will lead a series of intimate guest workshops focused on one of his favourite motifs – the palm tree. Drawing inspiration from the island’s tropical landscape, participants will explore an abstract and contemporary painting style that celebrates colour, nature and personal expression. Designed for both aspiring and experienced creatives, the sessions will offer guests a unique opportunity to engage directly with one of the industry’s most influential designers while creating their own artwork to take home.
The residency further strengthens Finolhu’s position as a leading creative destination in the Maldives, bringing together art, design and meaningful guest engagement in a setting that encourages inspiration, self-expression and cultural exchange.
At the heart of the programme is Finolhu’s Art Lab, a striking barnacle-inspired creative sanctuary that serves as a hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. The space hosts workshops, exhibitions and immersive experiences throughout the year, encouraging guests to explore their creativity while engaging with leading artists and designers from around the world.
inolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated lifestyle resorts, renowned for its vibrant personality, playful approach to luxury and iconic two-kilometre sandbank, one of the longest in the Maldives. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort offers a collection of stylish beachfront and overwater villas, diverse culinary experiences, holistic wellness offerings and immersive recreational experiences. Known for seamlessly blending barefoot luxury with a dynamic social atmosphere, Finolhu has cultivated a loyal international following and continues to distinguish itself through creative guest experiences, contemporary design and a distinctive sense of island character. Through initiatives such as its Art & Design programme, the resort further reinforces its reputation as a destination where creativity, culture and hospitality converge in inspiring and unexpected ways.
To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Villa Park Maldives’ best family island resort
There are family resorts, and then there are islands that seem to understand how families actually travel. Villa Park, set in the whale shark waters of South Ari Atoll, belongs firmly to the latter. Named Best Family Island Resort in the Maldives at the Fashion Travel Awards 2026, the resort has been recognised for an experience that feels generous, unforced and made for every generation.
Organised by Fashion TV Russia, the awards took place in Moscow in aboard the Radisson Royal Flotilla, bringing together tourism leaders, media, tastemakers and international travellers to celebrate standout names in global hospitality.
At Villa Park, the luxury is not only in the setting, though there is plenty of that. It is in the space to spread out, the ease of moving through the day, and the rare feeling that no one has to compromise. Children have the world of Park Players Kids’ Club, teens can cycle, snorkel or head out on the water, while parents find their own rhythm between the beach, Araamu Spa, long lunches and quiet moments by the pool.
Set on one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives, Villa Park has the scale to keep a holiday interesting and the softness to make it feel simple. Days move from palm-lined cycling paths to white-sand beaches, from watersports to whale shark excursions in the marine protected waters of South Ari, from casual family meals to evenings by the ocean. Polished, but never precious.
The recognition reflects Villa Park’s growing reputation as a Maldivian resort that does family travel with both style and substance, creating holidays that feel adventurous, easy and deeply shared.
News
Kandooma Maldives begins new chapter under HPL Hotels & Resorts
A new chapter is about to begin for one of the Maldives’ most recognised island resorts, with the management agreement between Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) concluding on 30 September 2026.
From 1 October 2026, the resort will commence a new chapter as Kandooma Maldives, managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL). The transition represents a significant milestone in the resort’s evolution, with Kandooma becoming the 13th property in the HPL Hotels & Resorts collection and the group’s second Maldivian destination, joining Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.
The transition follows years of operation under the Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives banner, reflecting HPL’s long-term vision to evolve the resort’s identity, guest experience and market positioning while retaining the authentic island spirit that has made Kandooma a favourite among families, divers, surfers and returning guests from around the world.
Supporting the transition is Kandooma Next Chapter, a carefully planned enhancement programme that will introduce refreshed all-villa accommodation, upgraded guest facilities and new experiences across the island.
Importantly, the improvements are being delivered through a phased approach designed to ensure guests continue to enjoy the relaxed island holiday experience for which Kandooma is known.
Returning General Manager Andrew Drummond, who previously led the resort and has a long-standing connection with Kandooma, has been appointed to oversee the transition and future upgrade of the property.
“Kandooma has always had a strong identity and loyal following. The changes now underway have been carefully considered to enhance what guests already love about the resort while introducing new elements that will strengthen its appeal for years to come,” said Andrew Drummond.
Drummond said guest comfort and experience remain the resort’s highest priority throughout the transition period.
“The enhancement programme has been designed around the guest journey. Work is being undertaken in stages, with careful planning around resort operations, quiet zones and guest spaces to ensure holiday experiences remain enjoyable and uninterrupted.”
“Guests can continue to expect the warm hospitality, genuine service and memorable experiences that have become synonymous with Kandooma.” he added.
As part of the upgrade works, the resort’s inventory will evolve from 154 villas to 146 villas, creating opportunities for larger accommodation categories, enhanced facilities and improved guest experiences.
While many of the details of the new brand experience will be unveiled in the coming months, the new Kandooma Maldives brand will draw inspiration from the island’s natural environment, social spirit and ocean lifestyle, celebrating the experiences that have long defined the destination.
“Kandooma has earned a reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading family, surf and diving resorts, and those strengths will continue to be at the heart of the brand,” Drummond added.
The resort will continue operating throughout the transition period and welcoming guests as normal. Further announcements regarding the Kandooma Maldives brand, new experiences and enhancements will be released in the lead-up to the official launch on 1 October 2026.
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