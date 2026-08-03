Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives develops next generation of dive instructors

Against the backdrop of the Maldives’ world-renowned marine environment, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is nurturing the next generation of dive professionals as the exclusive Best Dives Maldives resort authorised to deliver the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC).

Bringing together Divemasters from Best Dives Maldives operations across the Maldives, the two-week programme reflects the resort’s growing role as the group’s dedicated training hub, supporting the development of the next generation of PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors while reinforcing its commitment to excellence in diving education.

Designed exclusively for certified Divemasters, the IDC combines comprehensive classroom learning with practical teaching workshops, confined and open water assessments, Emergency First Response Instructor Development, and Scuba Dive Instructor training. Participants entered the programme having already fulfilled PADI’s rigorous prerequisites, including logged dives, professional certifications, and medical clearances, before progressing to the Instructor Examination, the final step towards becoming a PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor.

Sharing his thoughts, Cluster General Manager Jorge Fernandez stated, “Our vision extends beyond delivering exceptional guest experiences. Across Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and its neighbouring Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, we are committed to supporting the long-term growth of the Maldives’ diving industry through education, professional development, and marine stewardship. As the exclusive PADI Instructor Development Course centre within the Best Dives Maldives network, our resort plays a vital role in developing the next generation of dive professionals, strengthening industry standards, and reinforcing our commitment to advancing the Maldives as one of the world’s leading diving destinations.”

“Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has become the dedicated home of professional instructor development within the Best Dives Maldives network,” said Shimal Mohamed, Base Leader, Best Dives Maldives at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. “Hosting the PADI Instructor Development Course allows us not only to develop future dive professionals, but also to maintain consistent training standards across our operations. It is a responsibility we are proud to uphold while supporting the career progression of our teams throughout the Maldives. We are equally committed to bringing more Maldivians into the diving profession, creating meaningful career pathways for local talent and helping the industry grow from within.”

With its protected lagoon, vibrant house reef, and diverse marine ecosystem, the resort offers an ideal environment for instructor development, allowing candidates to gain hands on teaching experience in conditions that closely reflect real world diving environments. Beyond delivering certification, the programme strengthens knowledge, confidence, and instructional skills, ensuring graduates are well prepared to guide and inspire future divers.

As the exclusive PADI Instructor Development Course provider within the Best Dives Maldives portfolio, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives continues to play a pivotal role in advancing professional dive education while enhancing the Maldives’ reputation as one of the world’s premier diving destinations. Alongside its instructor development programmes, the resort welcomes guests of all experience levels, from first time divers discovering the underwater world to experienced enthusiasts seeking unforgettable marine encounters.