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Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives develops next generation of dive instructors
Against the backdrop of the Maldives’ world-renowned marine environment, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is nurturing the next generation of dive professionals as the exclusive Best Dives Maldives resort authorised to deliver the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC).
Bringing together Divemasters from Best Dives Maldives operations across the Maldives, the two-week programme reflects the resort’s growing role as the group’s dedicated training hub, supporting the development of the next generation of PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors while reinforcing its commitment to excellence in diving education.
Designed exclusively for certified Divemasters, the IDC combines comprehensive classroom learning with practical teaching workshops, confined and open water assessments, Emergency First Response Instructor Development, and Scuba Dive Instructor training. Participants entered the programme having already fulfilled PADI’s rigorous prerequisites, including logged dives, professional certifications, and medical clearances, before progressing to the Instructor Examination, the final step towards becoming a PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor.
Sharing his thoughts, Cluster General Manager Jorge Fernandez stated, “Our vision extends beyond delivering exceptional guest experiences. Across Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and its neighbouring Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, we are committed to supporting the long-term growth of the Maldives’ diving industry through education, professional development, and marine stewardship. As the exclusive PADI Instructor Development Course centre within the Best Dives Maldives network, our resort plays a vital role in developing the next generation of dive professionals, strengthening industry standards, and reinforcing our commitment to advancing the Maldives as one of the world’s leading diving destinations.”
“Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has become the dedicated home of professional instructor development within the Best Dives Maldives network,” said Shimal Mohamed, Base Leader, Best Dives Maldives at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. “Hosting the PADI Instructor Development Course allows us not only to develop future dive professionals, but also to maintain consistent training standards across our operations. It is a responsibility we are proud to uphold while supporting the career progression of our teams throughout the Maldives. We are equally committed to bringing more Maldivians into the diving profession, creating meaningful career pathways for local talent and helping the industry grow from within.”
With its protected lagoon, vibrant house reef, and diverse marine ecosystem, the resort offers an ideal environment for instructor development, allowing candidates to gain hands on teaching experience in conditions that closely reflect real world diving environments. Beyond delivering certification, the programme strengthens knowledge, confidence, and instructional skills, ensuring graduates are well prepared to guide and inspire future divers.
As the exclusive PADI Instructor Development Course provider within the Best Dives Maldives portfolio, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives continues to play a pivotal role in advancing professional dive education while enhancing the Maldives’ reputation as one of the world’s premier diving destinations. Alongside its instructor development programmes, the resort welcomes guests of all experience levels, from first time divers discovering the underwater world to experienced enthusiasts seeking unforgettable marine encounters.
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Jamie Murray to host week-long tennis residency at Finolhu Maldives
What happens when one of tennis’s most accomplished doubles players swaps the intensity of the Grand Slam circuit for barefoot island living? This October, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, welcomes British tennis champion Jamie Murray for an exclusive week-long residency, taking place from 23 to 27 October 2026.
A former World No. 1 in doubles, seven-time Grand Slam champion and Davis Cup winner, Murray brings more than two decades at the highest level of professional tennis to the island. Having announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this year after a career spanning 36 years, his residency at Finolhu marks a new chapter – one where the competitive court gives way to a more relaxed setting for sharing his knowledge, passion and love of the game.
During his time at Finolhu, guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with one of British tennis’s most successful doubles players, gaining personal insight into the game from someone who has competed, won and travelled at the very highest level.
The residency will bring together exclusive tennis sessions, informal coaching and opportunities for guests to connect with Murray away from the traditional tournament environment, creating an experience that is as much about the stories and spirit of the sport as it is about the game itself.
Murray’s career is marked by an extraordinary collection of achievements. He became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings in 2016, the same year he won the Australian Open and US Open men’s doubles titles alongside Bruno Soares. His seven Grand Slam victories also include mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open, while his contribution to Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup triumph remains one of the defining moments of his career.
Now, the setting is altogether different.
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and Finolhu’s signature two-kilometre sandbank, guests can combine time on court with the freedom of island life – from barefoot walks along the sand to long lunches, ocean adventures, sunset moments and evenings under the stars.
At Finolhu, tennis becomes another way to embrace the island’s playful spirit: competitive when you want it to be, relaxed when you don’t. With Murray’s residency taking place during the resort’s vibrant October season, guests can expect a week where world-class sporting experience meets the carefree rhythm of Maldivian island life.
The Jamie Murray Tennis Residency takes place at Finolhu from 23 to 27 October 2026.
For more information and reservations, visit finolhu.com.
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Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces guest-led coral restoration initiative
Surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, is inviting guests to leave behind more than memories. This World Nature Conservation Day (28th July 2026), the boutique island retreat officially launched its signature ‘Adopt-a-Coral’ initiative, giving travellers the opportunity to play an active role in restoring one of nature’s most precious underwater sanctuaries.
Driven by Sun Siyam Resorts’ overarching sustainability program, Sun Siyam Cares, this initiative provides a hands-on opportunity to safeguard the fragile aquatic landscapes of the South Nilandhe Atoll. Guests become active participants in the restoration process, carefully attaching live coral fragments onto specially designed nursery frames under the guidance of the resort’s marine experts. These structures are then carefully placed in nursery zones across the lagoon to flourish and rebuild vital habitats.
To commemorate the launch, guests enjoyed an interactive morning event featuring bespoke refreshments and a symbolic frame planting ceremony. Long after returning home, guests continue receiving personalised updates, allowing them to witness the growth of the very coral they helped restore, creating a lasting connection with the island and its surrounding waters.
“Our reef is the heart of our island, and protecting it is a responsibility we proudly share with every guest who visits us,” said Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager. “By giving our guests the opportunity to plant coral, we offer them a meaningful way to leave our sanctuary even better than when they arrived. It is a genuine privilege to empower our visitors to play a direct role in building a more resilient ecosystem while forging a lifelong bond with the Maldives.”
The Adopt-a-Coral initiative forms a key part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s long-term sustainability vision, seamlessly combining luxury island hospitality with meaningful conservation efforts, guest participation, and community engagement. The resort’s spectacular house reef is home to an extraordinary diversity of coral formations, tropical fish, turtles, and countless other species, making its protection essential for future generations.
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Fushifaru Maldives offers access to Lhaviyani’s manta ray hotspot
One of the Maldives’ most anticipated marine spectacles has arrived – manta ray season is returning to Lhaviyani Atoll. As plankton-rich waters attract these gentle giants, the atoll transforms into a haven for unforgettable underwater encounters. Graceful, curious and inspiring, manta rays can often be spotted gliding effortlessly through the turquoise waters, creating magical moments for both snorkelers and divers.
Whether you’re taking your first plunge beneath the surface or you’re a seasoned ocean explorer, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of swimming alongside these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. Think vibrant coral reefs, abundant marine life and crystal-clear lagoons. Manta ray season offers an unforgettable experience that captures the true wonder of the Maldives.
One of Lhaviyani Atoll’s most renowned manta ray sites is Fushifaru Thila, located just three minutes by boat from Fushifaru Maldives. This protected dive site is home to a natural manta cleaning station, where cleaner wrasse and other small reef fish remove parasites and dead skin from the mantas. Watching these gentle giants gracefully circle the cleaning station as they pause for their underwater “spa treatment” is a truly remarkable sight and one of the highlights of diving in the Maldives.
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