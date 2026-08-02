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Jamie Murray to host week-long tennis residency at Finolhu Maldives
What happens when one of tennis’s most accomplished doubles players swaps the intensity of the Grand Slam circuit for barefoot island living? This October, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, welcomes British tennis champion Jamie Murray for an exclusive week-long residency, taking place from 23 to 27 October 2026.
A former World No. 1 in doubles, seven-time Grand Slam champion and Davis Cup winner, Murray brings more than two decades at the highest level of professional tennis to the island. Having announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this year after a career spanning 36 years, his residency at Finolhu marks a new chapter – one where the competitive court gives way to a more relaxed setting for sharing his knowledge, passion and love of the game.
During his time at Finolhu, guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with one of British tennis’s most successful doubles players, gaining personal insight into the game from someone who has competed, won and travelled at the very highest level.
The residency will bring together exclusive tennis sessions, informal coaching and opportunities for guests to connect with Murray away from the traditional tournament environment, creating an experience that is as much about the stories and spirit of the sport as it is about the game itself.
Murray’s career is marked by an extraordinary collection of achievements. He became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings in 2016, the same year he won the Australian Open and US Open men’s doubles titles alongside Bruno Soares. His seven Grand Slam victories also include mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open, while his contribution to Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup triumph remains one of the defining moments of his career.
Now, the setting is altogether different.
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and Finolhu’s signature two-kilometre sandbank, guests can combine time on court with the freedom of island life – from barefoot walks along the sand to long lunches, ocean adventures, sunset moments and evenings under the stars.
At Finolhu, tennis becomes another way to embrace the island’s playful spirit: competitive when you want it to be, relaxed when you don’t. With Murray’s residency taking place during the resort’s vibrant October season, guests can expect a week where world-class sporting experience meets the carefree rhythm of Maldivian island life.
The Jamie Murray Tennis Residency takes place at Finolhu from 23 to 27 October 2026.
For more information and reservations, visit finolhu.com.
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Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces guest-led coral restoration initiative
Surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, is inviting guests to leave behind more than memories. This World Nature Conservation Day (28th July 2026), the boutique island retreat officially launched its signature ‘Adopt-a-Coral’ initiative, giving travellers the opportunity to play an active role in restoring one of nature’s most precious underwater sanctuaries.
Driven by Sun Siyam Resorts’ overarching sustainability program, Sun Siyam Cares, this initiative provides a hands-on opportunity to safeguard the fragile aquatic landscapes of the South Nilandhe Atoll. Guests become active participants in the restoration process, carefully attaching live coral fragments onto specially designed nursery frames under the guidance of the resort’s marine experts. These structures are then carefully placed in nursery zones across the lagoon to flourish and rebuild vital habitats.
To commemorate the launch, guests enjoyed an interactive morning event featuring bespoke refreshments and a symbolic frame planting ceremony. Long after returning home, guests continue receiving personalised updates, allowing them to witness the growth of the very coral they helped restore, creating a lasting connection with the island and its surrounding waters.
“Our reef is the heart of our island, and protecting it is a responsibility we proudly share with every guest who visits us,” said Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager. “By giving our guests the opportunity to plant coral, we offer them a meaningful way to leave our sanctuary even better than when they arrived. It is a genuine privilege to empower our visitors to play a direct role in building a more resilient ecosystem while forging a lifelong bond with the Maldives.”
The Adopt-a-Coral initiative forms a key part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s long-term sustainability vision, seamlessly combining luxury island hospitality with meaningful conservation efforts, guest participation, and community engagement. The resort’s spectacular house reef is home to an extraordinary diversity of coral formations, tropical fish, turtles, and countless other species, making its protection essential for future generations.
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Fushifaru Maldives offers access to Lhaviyani’s manta ray hotspot
One of the Maldives’ most anticipated marine spectacles has arrived – manta ray season is returning to Lhaviyani Atoll. As plankton-rich waters attract these gentle giants, the atoll transforms into a haven for unforgettable underwater encounters. Graceful, curious and inspiring, manta rays can often be spotted gliding effortlessly through the turquoise waters, creating magical moments for both snorkelers and divers.
Whether you’re taking your first plunge beneath the surface or you’re a seasoned ocean explorer, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of swimming alongside these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. Think vibrant coral reefs, abundant marine life and crystal-clear lagoons. Manta ray season offers an unforgettable experience that captures the true wonder of the Maldives.
One of Lhaviyani Atoll’s most renowned manta ray sites is Fushifaru Thila, located just three minutes by boat from Fushifaru Maldives. This protected dive site is home to a natural manta cleaning station, where cleaner wrasse and other small reef fish remove parasites and dead skin from the mantas. Watching these gentle giants gracefully circle the cleaning station as they pause for their underwater “spa treatment” is a truly remarkable sight and one of the highlights of diving in the Maldives.
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Manta Trust turns holiday photos into conservation science in Maldives
Whether you’re snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, diving next to a cleaning station, or photographing a manta ray from a liveaboard, your holiday memories could help protect one of the world’s most iconic marine animals.
The Manta Trust and its flagship affiliate project, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP), are inviting divers, snorkellers, underwater photographers, resorts and liveaboards across the Maldives to become citizen scientists through MantaBase – a global platform that transforms everyday manta ray encounters into valuable scientific data.
For more than two decades, the MMCP has built one of the world’s most comprehensive manta ray photo-identification databases. With more than 100,000 photographed sightings and over 7,000 individually identified manta rays, the Maldives database has become one of the most important long-term marine wildlife datasets anywhere on Earth.
Now, that remarkable resource is available through MantaBase, allowing anyone visiting the Maldives to contribute directly to ongoing conservation research.
Every manta ray has a unique pattern of spots on its belly – much like a human fingerprint. By uploading a photograph of this pattern, MantaBase’s AI-powered identification system, IDtheManta, can recognise individual animals, revealing whether they have been seen before and adding another chapter to their life story.
Each submission helps researchers better understand where manta rays travel, how populations change over time, which habitats they rely upon, and how they respond to growing environmental pressures.
“Every photograph tells us something new,” says Dr Guy Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of the Manta Trust. “The Maldives has become one of the most important places in the world for manta ray research because thousands of divers, guides, photographers and resorts have shared their sightings over many years. MantaBase allows anyone to become part of that conservation story.”
“MantaBase is more than a database – it’s a community of ocean enthusiasts whose sightings, memberships and support are helping safeguard manta and devil rays for generations to come.”
The MMCP has spent twenty years working alongside resorts, dive centres, liveaboards and local communities to study manta rays throughout the archipelago. Their long-term research has identified key aggregation sites, improved understanding of manta behaviour and migration, and helped inform the protection of some of the Maldives’ most important marine habitats.
MantaBase now makes it easier than ever for that collaboration to continue.
Divers and snorkellers can create a free MantaBase account to upload sightings, discover the identities of the manta rays they’ve encountered, and build a personal digital logbook of their wildlife experiences. For those wanting to dive deeper into the lives of the manta rays they meet, Premium Membership unlocks additional tools and insights while directly supporting the Manta Trust’s global research, technology and conservation work.
For dive centres, resorts and liveaboards, dedicated Operator Accounts provide an opportunity to showcase their conservation contributions while engaging guests in meaningful citizen science. Operators can track sightings linked to their organisation, celebrate their impact, receive official recognition through the MantaBase support programme, and demonstrate their commitment to protecting the species that make the Maldives one of the world’s premier manta ray destinations.
Every MantaBase membership helps fund the continued development of the platform and supports the Manta Trust’s work to research and protect manta and devil rays around the world. By becoming a Premium Member or joining as an Operator, users not only gain access to exclusive features, but also help power the science and conservation initiatives that make MantaBase possible.
The launch represents another milestone towards creating the world’s largest connected database for manta and devil rays, bringing together regional conservation projects from across the globe to support international research and protection.
Whether you’re visiting the Maldives for your very first manta encounter or have spent decades diving these waters, every sighting helps strengthen our understanding of these extraordinary animals. Whether you choose a free or Premium account, every photograph you submit helps build a better future for manta and devil rays.
Together, one photograph at a time, help secure a future for manta rays.
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