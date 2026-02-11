Action
LUX Tennis joins St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to expand active lifestyle programme
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced a partnership with LUX Tennis, strengthening the resort’s established tennis offering and introducing plans for a new padel court. The collaboration expands the resort’s active lifestyle programme, with a particular focus on families and multi-generational travel.
The St. Regis brand draws on the legacy of the Astor family, founders of the original St. Regis New York, whose Gilded Age lifestyle celebrated refined leisure and sporting pursuits. Tennis, in particular, became a symbol of elegance within the Astor social circle, reflecting a culture shaped by hospitality, recreation and sophistication. This heritage continues across the St. Regis portfolio today, where classic sports remain an integral part of the brand’s identity.
Set within the resort’s private island environment, the enhanced LUX Tennis programme is designed to elevate on-island tennis experiences for guests of all ages and skill levels. The programme features expert-led coaching, bespoke clinics and visiting residencies by internationally recognised professionals, offering guests opportunities to train, play and engage with elite talent in an accessible and inspiring setting.
Confirmed visiting professionals include Angelique Kerber, three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, who will visit from 29 to 31 March 2026, and Feliciano López, former Spanish champion with a career-high singles ranking of world number 12, scheduled from 16 to 17 May 2026.
The expanded tennis programme is designed to integrate seamlessly with island life, offering everything from relaxed family matches and junior-friendly coaching to more focused sessions for experienced players. Activities are structured to complement time spent at the beach, spa experiences and family dining.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, alongside facilities such as the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater three-bedroom villa in the Maldives. Guests also have access to the award-winning Iridium Spa, six dining venues and a private yacht available for charter, reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a destination for both leisure and active pursuits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort introduces Swim with Nurse Sharks, a new guided marine experience offering guests a rare opportunity to encounter these gentle creatures in their natural lagoon habitat.
Located just minutes from the island, the calm, shallow waters provide ideal conditions for observing nurse sharks at rest and in motion. The one-hour experience operates three times a week by speedboat and is designed for small groups, making it suitable for families and confident swimmers seeking a meaningful connection with the ocean.
Guided with care and respect for the environment, the experience reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to marine awareness and responsible interaction with wildlife. Guests gain insight into the behaviour of nurse sharks while exploring one of the region’s few accessible snorkelling sites dedicated to this species.
Available at USD 95++ per person, with special rates for children under 12, Swim with Nurse Sharks adds a distinctive new chapter to the resort’s immersive ocean experiences.
For more information on “Swim with Nurse Sharks” at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, please visit the resort’s website.
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
In a destination often defined by excess, Milaidhoo Maldives offers a different summer narrative: one of restraint, rhythm and rare stillness. Introducing Simply Summer, a seasonal escape that celebrates the art of slowing down within the UNESCO-protected waters of the Baa Atoll.
An intimate island sanctuary, Milaidhoo is designed for travellers who value time as the ultimate luxury. Days unfold unhurriedly, beginning with relaxed oceanfront breakfasts and shaped entirely by choice, from sunrise yoga and snorkelling in pristine coral gardens to long, private hours spent within the calm of one’s villa. Evenings are defined by elegant à la carte dining, inspired by seasonal flavours and served with effortless grace.
The Simply Summer offer enhances this experience with considered privileges rather than excess. Guests are invited to explore the Maldives’ natural wonders through manta ray encounters in the legendary Hanifaru Bay, indulge in restorative rituals at the overwater Serenity Spa, or discover the atoll through curated island adventures, all with exclusive seasonal savings.
A chilled bottle of Ruinart Champagne awaiting guests in their villa sets the tone on arrival, while flexible early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) ensures that time is never hurried. Dining remains a central pleasure, with daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at Ocean Restaurant, complemented by generous dining credits across the island’s culinary venues.
Available for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights, Simply Summer is an understated invitation to experience the Maldives at its most refined, quietly luxurious, deeply personal and guided by the gentle pace of island life.
Simply Summer – Key Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- USD 65 per person, per night dining credit (food-only) at other restaurants
- 30% savings on manta ray snorkelling in Hanifaru Bay (group excursion)
- 30% savings on selected treatments at Serenity Spa
- 30% savings on curated group excursions and island experiences
- Exclusive benefits when booking direct
Begin your Simply Summer at Milaidhoo.
