Year of the Horse celebrations across Sun Siyam’s Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle resorts
Sun Siyam Resorts is marking the Lunar New Year across its Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle collections with a coordinated programme of cultural experiences, festive dining, music and family-focused activities from 15 to 20 February 2026. Celebrating the Year of the Horse, each resort’s programme reflects its individual character while embracing the spirit of renewal and togetherness associated with the season.
Siyam World – Lifestyle Collection
At Siyam World, Lunar New Year celebrations combine cultural heritage with contemporary island energy. A highlight of the programme is a live showcase featuring Chinese-inspired DJ sets paired with the traditional guzheng, creating a fusion of electronic rhythms and classical melody. Performances by the Chaozhou Shantou lion dance troupe add further cultural depth, with guests invited to observe, participate and learn traditional movements.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Lifestyle Collection
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is presenting a relaxed Lunar New Year programme shaped by traditional symbolism and island living. Throughout the week, the resort will host family-friendly cultural activities, traditional performances and live music. Red-themed décor and festive elements will set the tone, while dragon displays and cultural showcases bring movement to the island’s central spaces. The celebrations peak on 16 and 17 February with performances by DJ Slim Belghith, whose international sound will accompany evening festivities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Privé Collection
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Year of the Horse will be marked through a programme that combines cultural traditions with family-oriented experiences. The Kids Club will host themed activities including red envelope crafting, lantern making, zodiac-inspired art and traditional games. The Fire Horse Pool Party at Chemistry will bring families together with music and refreshments. Dining highlights include hot pot lunches and dinners, along with a dedicated Chinese section titled “Flavours of Fortune” at the Aqua Orange buffet. Guests may also enjoy seasonal spa treatments at Ocean Spa designed to promote balance and renewal.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Privé Collection
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will conclude its celebrations with a Grand Spring Gala Dinner featuring international cuisine alongside Chinese specialities. The evening includes a traditional lion dance performance, filling the island with movement and symbolic gestures intended to welcome prosperity and good fortune.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Collection
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Lunar New Year celebrations will blend Chinese traditions with Maldivian island experiences. Dining features include beachfront seafood platters, Blue Lobster barbecues and traditional hot pot dinners, complemented by chocolate, cheese and champagne tastings.
Younger guests may take part in dragon dance workshops and lantern painting sessions, while signature resort experiences such as Sunset Jet Car rides, Cinema by Moonlight on a private boat and floating breakfasts add further variety. Evening turndown moments incorporate local Maldivian touches, reflecting the resort’s approach to cultural exchange. With 15 dining venues, family-oriented villas and dedicated adults-only spaces, the resort’s programme is designed to accommodate a broad range of guests.
Commenting on the celebrations, Ahmed Naufal, Group Director of Business Development, noted that China remains an important market for Sun Siyam. He stated that the Lunar New Year celebrations provide an opportunity to honour Chinese traditions while delivering experiences consistent with the group’s standards of hospitality.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Sun Siyam Resorts presents Lunar New Year as a season of cultural appreciation, shared celebration and renewal by the sea.
LUX Tennis joins St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to expand active lifestyle programme
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced a partnership with LUX Tennis, strengthening the resort’s established tennis offering and introducing plans for a new padel court. The collaboration expands the resort’s active lifestyle programme, with a particular focus on families and multi-generational travel.
The St. Regis brand draws on the legacy of the Astor family, founders of the original St. Regis New York, whose Gilded Age lifestyle celebrated refined leisure and sporting pursuits. Tennis, in particular, became a symbol of elegance within the Astor social circle, reflecting a culture shaped by hospitality, recreation and sophistication. This heritage continues across the St. Regis portfolio today, where classic sports remain an integral part of the brand’s identity.
Set within the resort’s private island environment, the enhanced LUX Tennis programme is designed to elevate on-island tennis experiences for guests of all ages and skill levels. The programme features expert-led coaching, bespoke clinics and visiting residencies by internationally recognised professionals, offering guests opportunities to train, play and engage with elite talent in an accessible and inspiring setting.
Confirmed visiting professionals include Angelique Kerber, three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, who will visit from 29 to 31 March 2026, and Feliciano López, former Spanish champion with a career-high singles ranking of world number 12, scheduled from 16 to 17 May 2026.
The expanded tennis programme is designed to integrate seamlessly with island life, offering everything from relaxed family matches and junior-friendly coaching to more focused sessions for experienced players. Activities are structured to complement time spent at the beach, spa experiences and family dining.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, alongside facilities such as the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater three-bedroom villa in the Maldives. Guests also have access to the award-winning Iridium Spa, six dining venues and a private yacht available for charter, reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a destination for both leisure and active pursuits.
Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.
Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.
Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.
The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.
Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.
On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.
The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.
Art, wine and storytelling take centre stage at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a four-day creative residency this March that brings together art, wine and storytelling in a series of intimate island experiences guided by internationally recognised curator Vera Alkhova.
From 25 to 28 March 2026, the resort will present the Art Spirit Residency, welcoming Alkhova, founder of Art Spirit, to its private island setting in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The residency is designed as a relaxed exploration of creativity, taste and inspiration, set against Milaidhoo’s natural surroundings.
An art consultant, curator and educator, Alkhova is known for making contemporary art accessible through storytelling rather than theory. Through Art Spirit, she curates immersive experiences that encourage dialogue and personal interpretation, including her established programme How to Read Contemporary Art. Her residency at Milaidhoo is structured around conversation-led sessions rather than formal lectures, with the aim of sharing art in an engaging and approachable way.
Taking place during the same month as International Women’s Day, the residency also reflects on the creative contributions of women. This theme is most clearly expressed in the opening experience, Women in Art, which highlights female voices and influence within contemporary artistic expression.
The programme also aligns with Milaidhoo’s focus on gastronomy and fine wine. Each experience is paired with carefully selected wines and hosted within the resort’s restaurants, where the evening themes are reflected in ingredient-led menus. The format is intentionally informal, in keeping with the atmosphere of the boutique island resort.
Programme highlights include:
- Wednesday, 25 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Women in Art
- Friday, 27 March – An Artist’s Table | Wine and Art Dinner | Love of the Painter and His Muses
- Saturday, 28 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Marine Life
With Alkhova’s curated insights and Milaidhoo’s considered hospitality, the Art Spirit Residency brings together art, wine and shared conversation in a setting designed to encourage reflection and connection.
Milaidhoo Maldives is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, or by a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport in Baa Atoll followed by a 15-minute speedboat journey to the island.
