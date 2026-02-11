Year of the Horse celebrations across Sun Siyam’s Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle resorts

Sun Siyam Resorts is marking the Lunar New Year across its Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle collections with a coordinated programme of cultural experiences, festive dining, music and family-focused activities from 15 to 20 February 2026. Celebrating the Year of the Horse, each resort’s programme reflects its individual character while embracing the spirit of renewal and togetherness associated with the season.

Siyam World – Lifestyle Collection

At Siyam World, Lunar New Year celebrations combine cultural heritage with contemporary island energy. A highlight of the programme is a live showcase featuring Chinese-inspired DJ sets paired with the traditional guzheng, creating a fusion of electronic rhythms and classical melody. Performances by the Chaozhou Shantou lion dance troupe add further cultural depth, with guests invited to observe, participate and learn traditional movements.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Lifestyle Collection

Sun Siyam Olhuveli is presenting a relaxed Lunar New Year programme shaped by traditional symbolism and island living. Throughout the week, the resort will host family-friendly cultural activities, traditional performances and live music. Red-themed décor and festive elements will set the tone, while dragon displays and cultural showcases bring movement to the island’s central spaces. The celebrations peak on 16 and 17 February with performances by DJ Slim Belghith, whose international sound will accompany evening festivities.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Privé Collection

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Year of the Horse will be marked through a programme that combines cultural traditions with family-oriented experiences. The Kids Club will host themed activities including red envelope crafting, lantern making, zodiac-inspired art and traditional games. The Fire Horse Pool Party at Chemistry will bring families together with music and refreshments. Dining highlights include hot pot lunches and dinners, along with a dedicated Chinese section titled “Flavours of Fortune” at the Aqua Orange buffet. Guests may also enjoy seasonal spa treatments at Ocean Spa designed to promote balance and renewal.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Privé Collection

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will conclude its celebrations with a Grand Spring Gala Dinner featuring international cuisine alongside Chinese specialities. The evening includes a traditional lion dance performance, filling the island with movement and symbolic gestures intended to welcome prosperity and good fortune.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Collection

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Lunar New Year celebrations will blend Chinese traditions with Maldivian island experiences. Dining features include beachfront seafood platters, Blue Lobster barbecues and traditional hot pot dinners, complemented by chocolate, cheese and champagne tastings.

Younger guests may take part in dragon dance workshops and lantern painting sessions, while signature resort experiences such as Sunset Jet Car rides, Cinema by Moonlight on a private boat and floating breakfasts add further variety. Evening turndown moments incorporate local Maldivian touches, reflecting the resort’s approach to cultural exchange. With 15 dining venues, family-oriented villas and dedicated adults-only spaces, the resort’s programme is designed to accommodate a broad range of guests.

Commenting on the celebrations, Ahmed Naufal, Group Director of Business Development, noted that China remains an important market for Sun Siyam. He stated that the Lunar New Year celebrations provide an opportunity to honour Chinese traditions while delivering experiences consistent with the group’s standards of hospitality.

Across its Maldivian portfolio, Sun Siyam Resorts presents Lunar New Year as a season of cultural appreciation, shared celebration and renewal by the sea.