Lily Beach secures 7 nominations across leading travel award platforms

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has received a series of prestigious nominations across the World Travel Awards 2026, South Asian Travel Awards 2026, and TTM Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s continued excellence in all-inclusive luxury, family hospitality, and culinary experiences. Together, these nominations reaffirm Lily Beach’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, distinguished by its exceptional guest experience, acclaimed dining, and enduring appeal for families and multi-generational travellers.

The resort has been nominated for Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, and Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the World Travel Awards 2026; Leading All-Inclusive Hotel/Resort, Leading F&B Hotel/Resort, and Leading Family Hotel/Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2026; and Best All-Inclusive Resort at the TTM Awards 2026. This broad recognition reflects the strength of Lily Beach’s proposition: an elevated Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, a vibrant and sophisticated culinary offering, and a family experience that balances thoughtful service with effortless island freedom.

At the heart of this recognition is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most generous and comprehensive premium holiday offerings. Guests enjoy exceptional dining, unlimited premium beverages including more than 80 wines and French Champagne, curated excursions, daily entertainment, a well-balanced mix of recreational and wellness activities, and replenished in-villa minibars, all coming together to create a seamless island escape defined by abundance, ease, and refined Maldivian hospitality.

Culinary excellence remains a defining pillar of the Lily Beach experience. From international buffets at Lily Maa and beachfront dining at Vibes to specialty cuisine at Tamarind and vibrant moments at AQVA and Spirit Bar, the resort offers diverse gastronomic journeys for every palate. Exclusive collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs, renowned mixologists, and internationally acclaimed bartenders further elevate the dining and beverage experience throughout the year. At the same time, Lily Beach continues to stand out as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, with the Turtle Kids Club, Kids Dining Corner at Lily Maa, family-friendly pools, the Lagoon Aqua Park, and a variety of island excursions creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages.

“We are honoured to be recognised across three of the industry’s most respected award platforms,” said Laurent Driole, General Manager of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “These nominations are a meaningful endorsement of our team’s dedication to delivering a truly distinctive Maldivian experience – one that combines elevated all-inclusive hospitality, memorable gastronomy and exceptional family travel in a setting of natural beauty.”

These nominations reinforce Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s position as a leader in luxury all-inclusive hospitality, exceptional gastronomy, and multi-generational travel, while highlighting the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for every guest. They also serve as a strong endorsement for partners, advisors, and travellers seeking a resort with proven excellence across the areas that matter most: product quality, culinary distinction, family appeal, and warm, impeccable service.

To vote for Lily Beach, please click here. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.