Michelin-starred French chef Maye Cissoko brings ‘Art of the Chef’ to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with acclaimed Michelin Star French Chef Maye Cissoko this July. In celebration of Bastille Day, the resort will host two exceptional dining experiences under the theme “Art of the Chef”, taking place on 22 and 27 July, where refined gastronomy, fine wine, and refined living come together.

Chef Maye is the chef and owner of the historic 105-year-old Maison Burnel in the Vosges region of France, which he beautifully renovated and earn a Michelin star just six months later. The chef, an alumnus of the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse, brings experience to the island including his time with the renowned Barrière Group. The chef loves seasonality, fresh sourcing, and à la minute cooking. His menus heavily feature territorial, rustic elements from the Vosges like wild mushrooms, and local herbs paired with highly refined execution.

Working in harmony with the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, he will present two distinguished evenings of fine wine pairings, featuring one of his favourite ingredients, fresh scallops.

Art of the Chef, Cellar Dinner | Wednesday, 22 July | Cellar Dining at Flavours: An intimate, refined evening of gastronomy at the resort’s newly renovated French restaurant. The menu features Scallop Carpaccio with leek essence and pike roe, Spider Crab with smoked haddock espuma, local reef fish enhanced with caviar and katsuobushi sauce, and a delicate French strawberry tartlet.

Art of the Chef, Sublime Festin | Monday, 27 July | Elevated Beachside Dining at Islander’s Grill: A sophisticated beachfront experience showcasing scallops in a green herb and truffle crust, Maldivian sea bass gravlax, local lobster with vegetable ravioli and artichoke purée served with a slow-simmered seafood bisque, and a decadent Guanaja chocolate entremet with mango-lime chutney.

The resident sommelier, Sunil Kumar, will feature exceptional wines from diverse regions of France, thoughtfully selected to pair with each dish.

This prestigious collaboration highlights Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s commitment to elevating the culinary experiences across its 15 restaurants and bars. Chef Maye will work alongside the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, who brings 26 years of global luxury brand experience to lead the resort’s continued culinary evolution.

“Partnering with Chef Maye Cissoko allows us to weave the timeless precision of French gastronomy into our kitchens. These exclusive menus have been meticulously curated to reflect our deep commitment to offering a refined guest experience. Following the residency, selected signature dishes will also be integrated into our menus, giving future guests the opportunity to savour these exceptional creations,” highlighted Executive Chef Putu Wijana.