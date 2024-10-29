News
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
Maldives Inflight Catering Pvt Ltd (MIC) has announced the appointment of Ali Shakir as the Group General Manager. With over 27 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ali Shakir will now oversee operations for the Maldives Inflight Kitchen, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Madifushi Private Island Maldives.
Ali Shakir, who most recently served as General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, played a pivotal role in the resort’s redevelopment and reopening. Prior to that, he joined Atmosphere Core in 2019 as Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere, where he was instrumental in the pre-opening of several properties, including OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and VARU By Atmosphere. His wealth of experience also includes key positions at prestigious resorts such as Angsana Velavaru, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Paradise Island Resort and Spa.
Ali is no stranger to MIC, having spent more than 15 years at Hulhule Island Hotel, where he rose through the ranks to become Executive Assistant Manager before departing in 2019.
Commenting on his new role, Ali Shakir expressed his enthusiasm:
“I am honored to rejoin MIC and lead the operations of these iconic properties. This company has always held a special place in my career, and I am excited to work with the talented team to drive further success and innovation.”
Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed, Managing Director of MIC, welcomed Ali to the leadership team, praising his extensive experience and strategic vision:
“We are delighted to have Ali back at MIC. His proven track record in the hospitality sector, combined with his in-depth knowledge of Hulhule Island Hotel and his previous achievements, makes him the ideal leader to take us forward. I have no doubt that under his leadership, MIC will continue to set benchmarks for excellence.”
Ali Shakir holds a General Managers Program certificate from Cornell University, USA, and a General Hotel Service certification from the Institute of Hotel and Catering Service, Maldives.
MIC is a joint venture between Maldives Airports Company Limited and SATS Ltd, renowned for its inflight catering services to airlines and private jets. Beyond the Maldives Inflight Kitchen, MIC also manages Hulhule Island Hotel, the only airport hotel at Velana International Airport, and the luxurious Madifushi Private Island Maldives in Meemu Atoll.
Cooking
Michelin Chef Nino Di Costanzo’s exclusive residency at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru
“People visit a restaurant to experience something unforgettable – a story, a feeling, a connection,” says two-Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo. His approach to the new collaboration at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru brings a world of sensory interaction to life, even before the first bite is taken.
Starting November 11, 2024, the celebrated Italian chef will share his inventive culinary artistry from his renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant, Danì Maison, located on the island of Ischia. Recognised by Forbes as one of the “top ten restaurants not to be missed,” Danì Maison’s essence will be brought to the Maldives’ iconic Blu Beach Club, set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.
Chef Nino’s vision for this cross-cultural culinary exchange blends the island traditions of Ischia with the natural beauty of the Maldives. Through this collaboration, Mediterranean flavours from his kitchen meet the local produce of Landaa’s gardens, creating an experience that unites the culinary traditions and natural richness of both islands. “It’s about two stunning nature-led islands coming together through a meeting of diverse culinary traditions grounded in soil, sea, and surroundings,” Chef Nino explains.
The collaboration extends to sharing expertise with the Blu Beach Club culinary team, with four of Blu’s chefs having already trained at Danì Maison. Guests will have the chance to experience Chef Nino’s unique dishes during two week-long residencies at Blu, from November 11–17, 2024, and again from February 13–19, 2025. Following these residencies, Blu will offer a specially curated menu by Chef Nino, available year-round to only two tables of four each evening.
At the heart of Chef Nino’s success lies his artistry: he visualises the emotional impact of a dish before he even envisions the food itself, with each ingredient and process in harmony with nature. This philosophy complements Landaa Giraavaru’s nature-inspired ethos, allowing for a collaborative journey with both guests and the Blu culinary team. For Chef Nino, the goal is to bring as much emotion and wonder to the plate as he does flavour.
His creative process begins six months before a dish arrives on the table, with each element carefully crafted to evoke a specific feeling. From the ingredients to the final plating, everything is considered, including the choice of plate, often designed by Chef Nino himself in Venetian glass or Italian ceramics.
Chef Nino also brings his careful sourcing approach to Blu, where he plans to use Landaa’s flourishing herb and vegetable garden to serve a Mediterranean-inspired menu. He views this approach as both a challenge and a rewarding aspect of the partnership, driven by the dedication of Landaa’s wider team. “The only way to progress with anything different or unique is for both sides to learn from one another and make it a collaborative process,” he says.
Raised amid the vineyards and olive groves of Ischia, Chef Nino’s childhood immersed him in a world of fine food, with family roots in fishing and farming. His career has since taken him from directorships at global IT Group restaurants to his acclaimed Danì Maison, where he presents an innovative take on authentic Campanian cuisine within the art- and nature-filled surroundings of his family home. Since opening in 2016, Danì Maison has earned two Michelin stars, four Hats by Espresso, and three Forks by Gambero Rosso.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of the world’s leading chefs to Blu,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Landaa Giraavaru. “Partnering with Chef Nino will not only bring an extraordinary culinary experience to our guests but also provide our team with invaluable career insights.”
Featured
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa plants 100 coconut trees
This month marks the successful completion of Project 100 Coconut Trees at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, an initiative that has transformed key areas of the resort with 100 newly planted coconut trees. This project not only enhances the resort’s natural beauty but also strengthens its sustainability efforts under the Four Seasons For Good program.
The newly planted coconut trees—including the vibrant Chowghat Orange Dwarf, resilient Malayan Green Dwarf, and high-yielding Gangabondam Hybrid—are now thriving in locations such as Sunset Beach, Sunrise Beach, Reef Island, The Island Spa, and the back-of-house staff area. Each tree is expected to absorb up to 25 kilograms of CO₂ annually, helping reduce the resort’s carbon emissions by approximately 2,500 kilograms per year. Additionally, these trees will provide natural shade, cooling effects, and enhanced privacy for guests visiting the island.
“Project 100 Coconut Trees is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to creating a harmonious environment for both our guests and the planet,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa. “With these trees now part of our landscape, we’re contributing to the island’s beauty while taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future.”
Aligned with the Four Seasons For Good initiative, which focuses on both Planet and People, Project 100 Coconut Trees is the latest in a series of inspiring initiatives at Kuda Huraa. From coral reefscaping and sea turtle rehabilitation to a hospitality apprenticeship program for Maldivian youth and thriving onsite herb and vegetable gardens, Four Seasons Kuda Huraa prioritizes projects that benefit both the local environment and community. The resort also holds itself accountable across all departments and operations through annual EarthCheck assessments, earning the EarthCheck Silver award in 2024.
Cooking
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of acclaimed Chef Jereme Leung for a four-day culinary journey at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the Maldives’ first Chinese restaurant. From November 1st to 4th, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Leung’s latest culinary creations. Known for his blend of tradition and innovation, Chef Leung will be showcasing a variety of dishes that redefine modern Chinese cuisine, featuring everything from signature dim sum to seafood and barbecue specialties.
On November 2nd, guests can join a Dim Sum and Noodles Cooking Class, offering a hands-on learning experience led by Chef Leung himself. Limited to just eight participants, the class will explore the art of preparing traditional Chinese dishes. Throughout the event, Chef Leung will be available to meet and engage with guests during lunch and dinner, adding a personal element to this immersive dining experience.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Jereme Leung return to Conrad Maldives,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “His expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine continue to set Ufaa apart as a culinary destination. Guests can expect fresh and exciting new dishes that will elevate their dining experience and showcase Chef Leung’s commitment to both tradition and creativity.”
This four-day event at Ufaa by Jereme Leung promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, providing exclusive access to the chef’s latest innovations and an immersive journey into modern Chinese gastronomy. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this exceptional dining experience.
