Oaga Art Resort’s Samaasaa takes centre stage in Dubai’s art scene

Under the desert sky of Dubai, Oaga Art Resort made its international debut with a striking performance by Raai Badeeu at the closing night of renowned light calligrapher Karim Jabbari’s exhibition, Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees, held at Inloco Gallery. The performance introduced audiences to Samaasaa, the resort’s original theatrical dining concept where storytelling intertwines with seasonal cuisine, and folklore comes alive through immersive performance.

Samaasaa represents a distinctive fusion of art and gastronomy, with each course unfolding as an edible chapter of a story. The concept invites guests into a world where tradition meets innovation, rooted deeply in Maldivian heritage.

The venue for the performance, Inloco Gallery, is an emerging boutique art space in Dubai known for pushing creative boundaries. Its third season was dedicated to ‘vanishing urban landscapes’—a reflection on the echoes of fading cityscapes. Central to this season was the work of Karim Jabbari, whose intricate light calligraphy transforms traditional Arabic script into contemporary expressions of cultural memory. His Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees exhibition explored the theme of ‘Lost Tradition,’ featuring a collaborative project with artist Khalil Abdulwahid that documented Al Satwa’s disappearing historic fabric and reclaimed calligraphy’s original role as a vehicle for communication and preservation.

In collaboration with Inloco Gallery and Karim Jabbari, Oaga Art Resort presented Raai Badeeu as part of the finissage—a moving farewell performance that seamlessly blended calligraphy, choreography, and storytelling. The immersive show transformed the gallery into a space of ancestral memory, myth, and poetic expression, embodying the artistic ethos of Oaga.

The performance also offered audiences an exclusive preview of Samaasaa Presents: The First Coconuts, Oaga’s upcoming theatrical dining experience. A specially curated segment from the show was performed, offering a glimpse into the mythical origins of island life through expressive movement and narrative.

As Oaga Art Resort expands its creative reach beyond the Maldives, this performance in Dubai marks the beginning of a broader journey. Guided by a spirit that is playful, poetic, and deeply rooted in island culture, Oaga is poised to share its unique stories with the world.