Featured
Oaga Art Resort’s Samaasaa takes centre stage in Dubai’s art scene
Under the desert sky of Dubai, Oaga Art Resort made its international debut with a striking performance by Raai Badeeu at the closing night of renowned light calligrapher Karim Jabbari’s exhibition, Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees, held at Inloco Gallery. The performance introduced audiences to Samaasaa, the resort’s original theatrical dining concept where storytelling intertwines with seasonal cuisine, and folklore comes alive through immersive performance.
Samaasaa represents a distinctive fusion of art and gastronomy, with each course unfolding as an edible chapter of a story. The concept invites guests into a world where tradition meets innovation, rooted deeply in Maldivian heritage.
The venue for the performance, Inloco Gallery, is an emerging boutique art space in Dubai known for pushing creative boundaries. Its third season was dedicated to ‘vanishing urban landscapes’—a reflection on the echoes of fading cityscapes. Central to this season was the work of Karim Jabbari, whose intricate light calligraphy transforms traditional Arabic script into contemporary expressions of cultural memory. His Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees exhibition explored the theme of ‘Lost Tradition,’ featuring a collaborative project with artist Khalil Abdulwahid that documented Al Satwa’s disappearing historic fabric and reclaimed calligraphy’s original role as a vehicle for communication and preservation.
In collaboration with Inloco Gallery and Karim Jabbari, Oaga Art Resort presented Raai Badeeu as part of the finissage—a moving farewell performance that seamlessly blended calligraphy, choreography, and storytelling. The immersive show transformed the gallery into a space of ancestral memory, myth, and poetic expression, embodying the artistic ethos of Oaga.
The performance also offered audiences an exclusive preview of Samaasaa Presents: The First Coconuts, Oaga’s upcoming theatrical dining experience. A specially curated segment from the show was performed, offering a glimpse into the mythical origins of island life through expressive movement and narrative.
As Oaga Art Resort expands its creative reach beyond the Maldives, this performance in Dubai marks the beginning of a broader journey. Guided by a spirit that is playful, poetic, and deeply rooted in island culture, Oaga is poised to share its unique stories with the world.
Featured
JOALI Maldives welcomes FIX’s iconic chocolate in first-ever global expansion
Dubai-based artisanal brand FIX Dessert Chocolatier, renowned for its viral chocolate creations, has partnered with JOALI Maldives – the Indian Ocean’s first art-immersive luxury island resort. Starting 2 July 2025, guests at JOALI Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in FIX’s signature creation, The Original Dubai Chocolate, marking the first time the coveted dessert will be available outside the UAE.
Famed for its bold creativity, intricate layering, and unforgettable textures, FIX has redefined the modern dessert experience. This collaboration brings together two worlds of sensory delight – the imaginative world of FIX and the refined, story-driven luxury of JOALI Maldives.
As part of this partnership, FIX introduces Time To Mango, a brand-new chocolate bar inspired by tropical fruits, warm breezes, and the playful spirit of summer. Blending mango-forward flavours with nostalgic childhood treats and a whimsical touch of popping candy, the creation delivers a multi-sensory experience wrapped in rich chocolate.
FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s signature artistry and innovative flavour combinations align seamlessly with the philosophy of JOALI Maldives, a resort celebrated for its immersive art, sublime design, and curated experiences. According to FIX co-founder Sarah Hamouda, “This collaboration is about more than flavour – it’s about sparking wonder and delivering delight in unexpected ways. Seeing our creation featured at JOALI Maldives feels like the perfect match of storytelling and indulgence.”
Guests at JOALI Maldives will encounter FIX’s chocolates across various curated settings – from the private airport lounge and the resort’s artisanal ice cream shop to bespoke in-villa amenities and select evening turndown rituals. Every piece is hand-crafted in Dubai, carefully transported, and presented under the Maldivian sun as a true edible work of art.
Commenting on the partnership, Semiha Askin, Global Director of Sales and Marketing at JOALI, stated, “At JOALI, we embrace art in all its forms – from visual and spatial to culinary. Partnering with FIX Dessert Chocolatier allows us to extend that ethos into the realm of artisanal sweets. Their chocolate is more than a dessert – it’s an immersive experience our guests will remember, one bite at a time.”
This marks FIX’s first international placement, making JOALI Maldives the only destination outside of the UAE to offer the brand’s signature chocolate. The collaboration exemplifies a shared dedication to luxury, creativity, and culinary innovation.
Located in one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, JOALI Maldives offers 73 elegantly appointed beach and over-water villas, each accompanied by a personal Jadugar (meaning “skilled magician” in Dhivehi). The resort is a sanctuary of sustainability, immersive programming, and next-level wellbeing offerings, including the JOALI BEING Cure – the first outpost of sister retreat JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ pioneering wellness island.
Featured
Dusit launches second Maldivian property with all-inclusive dusitD2 Feydhoo
Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality division of Dusit International — one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies — is set to reach a significant milestone with the launch of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives. This property will be the group’s first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and the second Dusit-branded hotel in the Maldives, joining the acclaimed Dusit Thani Maldives.
Scheduled for a soft opening on 27 July 2025, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is located on an untouched island just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in Malé. The resort promises a private escape characterised by bold design, vibrant energy, and curated experiences tailored for modern travellers seeking freedom, connection, and discovery in a breathtaking natural setting.
Surrounded by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort provides outstanding access to marine biodiversity and world-class dive sites, making it an ideal destination for underwater enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
The upscale resort features 127 generously sized villas spread across seven unique categories, ranging from 77 to 306 square metres. Designed to harmonise beachfront charm with overwater serenity, each villa offers a contemporary indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with private decks and plunge pools in most categories.
Introducing a fresh perspective on the all-inclusive concept, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives offers à la carte dining at five distinct venues, unlimited premium beverages, daily entertainment, and generous resort credits for personalised indulgence.
Guests can enjoy a variety of wellness and leisure activities, including treatments at Namm Spa, beachfront yoga sessions, and rooftop cocktails with panoramic views. Experiences such as floating breakfasts, live DJ performances, snorkelling excursions, and beachside cinema nights are all curated to foster joy and unforgettable memories.
For business travellers, corporate retreats, and incentive groups, the resort includes a full-service conference facility accommodating up to 240 guests — all within close proximity to the capital.
Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International, remarked, “dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives brings a bold new energy to the Maldives while staying true to Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Thoughtfully designed for the young and the young at heart, this vibrant, all-inclusive resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle destination offering exceptional marine experiences, curated adventures, and effortless escapes in a stunning setting.”
To mark its soft opening, the resort is launching an exclusive package that includes complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary villa upgrade, one floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and additional privileges. Members of Dusit’s Dusit Gold loyalty and lifestyle programme — available for free sign-up at dusit.com/enrollment — will also receive 15% off member rates and exclusive benefits during their stay.
The resort will be led by General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 20 years of experience in luxury resort operations throughout the Maldives and Southeast Asia. The official grand opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Featured
Fari Islands to triple solar power in 2025, advancing net zero goals
Fari Islands—a visionary four-island archipelago in the Maldives, home to luxury hospitality brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Patina Maldives by Capella Hotel Group, and the innovative Fari Campus—is advancing its journey toward a net zero future. In a significant stride for its renewable energy ambitions, the destination is set to triple its photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2025, bringing total solar output to 6.4 megawatt-peak (MWp). Once operational, the solar infrastructure will be capable of supplying up to 50% of the islands’ energy needs on sunny days, with average penetration expected to remain just under that figure due to variable weather conditions.
Since its inception in 2021, the Fari Islands project—developed by Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group—has been rooted in sustainable architecture and low-impact construction. Recognised as the world’s largest hospitality project using offsite Mass Engineered Timber construction, the development avoided over 6,000 tons of carbon emissions during production and transportation. All villas were prefabricated to minimise marine impact, and designed with flat rooftops to accommodate solar panels, diverging from traditional Maldivian thatched structures. Sustainability remains central across the islands’ operations.
David Tsang, CEO of Pontiac Land Group, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable development, stating, “This renewable energy expansion marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. By embracing clean energy, we are taking tangible steps to reduce our carbon footprint and support progress in the hospitality and tourism industries.”
Partnering with Swimsol, a leader in marine floating solar technology, Fari Islands is undertaking one of the region’s largest solar initiatives. Key projects expected to be completed by the end of 2025 include:
- Floating Solar System at Fari Campus: A 40-platform ocean-based installation featuring 2,160 PV panels, contributing 1,037 kWp—approximately 24% of the destination’s total energy demand. This system will include a dedicated battery house and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2025.
- Land-Based PV Systems at Fari Campus: An expanded network of solar panels now totaling 1,200 kWp installed across 19 residential and community buildings that serve the island’s staff.
- Solar Roof Expansion at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives: In 2024, the resort added panels to all 61 Ocean Villas and subsequently to its back-of-house facilities, Beach Shack restaurant, and Dive Centre, achieving a total capacity of 983 kWp. The resort has been awarded the 2024 Green Globe Certification and the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge for exceeding sustainability benchmarks.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, remarked, “We are proud to contribute meaningfully to the Fari Islands’ collective sustainability goals. Our partnership with Swimsol moves us closer to our shared net zero targets.”
- Patina Maldives Solar Milestone: By 2025, the property is projected to operate fully on solar energy during daylight hours. The resort has installed 2,994 kWp of solar panels, with 980 kWp on an eastern land bank and the remainder on rooftops across villas, F&B venues, the FLOW Spa, and other resort infrastructure. An additional 2 MWh of battery storage is included to enhance energy resilience. Patina Maldives has earned back-to-back EarthCheck Silver Certifications and the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge.
Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, stated, “Each milestone reaffirms our team’s dedication to conscious luxury and environmental responsibility. Together with Swimsol, we are shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Maldives and the world.”
Through innovative infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and a united vision, Fari Islands is setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the global hospitality landscape.
