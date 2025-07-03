Featured
Angsana Velavaru shines in T+L Luxury Awards 2025 with top pool and GM honours
Angsana Velavaru, part of the esteemed Banyan Group, has secured prestigious placements in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, ranking #8 for Best Resort Pool and #3 for Best General Manager in the Maldives. These accolades underscore the resort’s dedication to outstanding service, thoughtfully crafted accommodations, and guest-centric innovation.
Located in the unspoiled South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru features 113 villas—79 of which are equipped with private infinity pools. Among them are the celebrated Beach Villas and the signature InOcean Pool Villas, which extend elegantly over the lagoon’s turquoise expanse. Each villa is designed to offer a harmonious blend of sophistication and comfort, enabling guests to immerse themselves in nature with both privacy and style.
Central to the resort’s social ambiance is the Kuredhi Pool Bar, a lively and inviting venue that offers more than just refreshments. It serves as a communal hub where guests can enjoy curated experiences such as DJ nights, aqua aerobics, and wellness sessions. This programming reflects the resort’s vision of merging serenity with social vibrancy.
Spearheading this success is General Manager Ahmed Zahir, who was recognised as the #3 Best General Manager in the Maldives. Zahir’s inspiring career began three decades ago as a Laundry Supervisor and has since evolved into a historic milestone—becoming the first Maldivian General Manager within the Banyan Group. His leadership is characterised by a deep understanding of local culture, empathy, and hands-on experience across resort operations.
“This recognition is not only an honour—it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come as a team and as an industry,” Zahir shared. “I’m proud to lead with values shaped by the Maldives itself: resilience, hospitality, and heart. At Angsana Velavaru, we aim to deliver something genuine and lasting—for our guests, our people, and our community.”
Under Zahir’s stewardship, Angsana Velavaru has fostered a culture rooted in authenticity, local empowerment, and purposeful guest engagement. The resort remains committed to evolving as a destination that honours tradition while embracing forward-thinking experiences.
Oaga Art Resort’s Samaasaa takes centre stage in Dubai’s art scene
Under the desert sky of Dubai, Oaga Art Resort made its international debut with a striking performance by Raai Badeeu at the closing night of renowned light calligrapher Karim Jabbari’s exhibition, Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees, held at Inloco Gallery. The performance introduced audiences to Samaasaa, the resort’s original theatrical dining concept where storytelling intertwines with seasonal cuisine, and folklore comes alive through immersive performance.
Samaasaa represents a distinctive fusion of art and gastronomy, with each course unfolding as an edible chapter of a story. The concept invites guests into a world where tradition meets innovation, rooted deeply in Maldivian heritage.
The venue for the performance, Inloco Gallery, is an emerging boutique art space in Dubai known for pushing creative boundaries. Its third season was dedicated to ‘vanishing urban landscapes’—a reflection on the echoes of fading cityscapes. Central to this season was the work of Karim Jabbari, whose intricate light calligraphy transforms traditional Arabic script into contemporary expressions of cultural memory. His Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees exhibition explored the theme of ‘Lost Tradition,’ featuring a collaborative project with artist Khalil Abdulwahid that documented Al Satwa’s disappearing historic fabric and reclaimed calligraphy’s original role as a vehicle for communication and preservation.
In collaboration with Inloco Gallery and Karim Jabbari, Oaga Art Resort presented Raai Badeeu as part of the finissage—a moving farewell performance that seamlessly blended calligraphy, choreography, and storytelling. The immersive show transformed the gallery into a space of ancestral memory, myth, and poetic expression, embodying the artistic ethos of Oaga.
The performance also offered audiences an exclusive preview of Samaasaa Presents: The First Coconuts, Oaga’s upcoming theatrical dining experience. A specially curated segment from the show was performed, offering a glimpse into the mythical origins of island life through expressive movement and narrative.
As Oaga Art Resort expands its creative reach beyond the Maldives, this performance in Dubai marks the beginning of a broader journey. Guided by a spirit that is playful, poetic, and deeply rooted in island culture, Oaga is poised to share its unique stories with the world.
JOALI Maldives welcomes FIX’s iconic chocolate in first-ever global expansion
Dubai-based artisanal brand FIX Dessert Chocolatier, renowned for its viral chocolate creations, has partnered with JOALI Maldives – the Indian Ocean’s first art-immersive luxury island resort. Starting 2 July 2025, guests at JOALI Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in FIX’s signature creation, The Original Dubai Chocolate, marking the first time the coveted dessert will be available outside the UAE.
Famed for its bold creativity, intricate layering, and unforgettable textures, FIX has redefined the modern dessert experience. This collaboration brings together two worlds of sensory delight – the imaginative world of FIX and the refined, story-driven luxury of JOALI Maldives.
As part of this partnership, FIX introduces Time To Mango, a brand-new chocolate bar inspired by tropical fruits, warm breezes, and the playful spirit of summer. Blending mango-forward flavours with nostalgic childhood treats and a whimsical touch of popping candy, the creation delivers a multi-sensory experience wrapped in rich chocolate.
FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s signature artistry and innovative flavour combinations align seamlessly with the philosophy of JOALI Maldives, a resort celebrated for its immersive art, sublime design, and curated experiences. According to FIX co-founder Sarah Hamouda, “This collaboration is about more than flavour – it’s about sparking wonder and delivering delight in unexpected ways. Seeing our creation featured at JOALI Maldives feels like the perfect match of storytelling and indulgence.”
Guests at JOALI Maldives will encounter FIX’s chocolates across various curated settings – from the private airport lounge and the resort’s artisanal ice cream shop to bespoke in-villa amenities and select evening turndown rituals. Every piece is hand-crafted in Dubai, carefully transported, and presented under the Maldivian sun as a true edible work of art.
Commenting on the partnership, Semiha Askin, Global Director of Sales and Marketing at JOALI, stated, “At JOALI, we embrace art in all its forms – from visual and spatial to culinary. Partnering with FIX Dessert Chocolatier allows us to extend that ethos into the realm of artisanal sweets. Their chocolate is more than a dessert – it’s an immersive experience our guests will remember, one bite at a time.”
This marks FIX’s first international placement, making JOALI Maldives the only destination outside of the UAE to offer the brand’s signature chocolate. The collaboration exemplifies a shared dedication to luxury, creativity, and culinary innovation.
Located in one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, JOALI Maldives offers 73 elegantly appointed beach and over-water villas, each accompanied by a personal Jadugar (meaning “skilled magician” in Dhivehi). The resort is a sanctuary of sustainability, immersive programming, and next-level wellbeing offerings, including the JOALI BEING Cure – the first outpost of sister retreat JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ pioneering wellness island.
Dusit launches second Maldivian property with all-inclusive dusitD2 Feydhoo
Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality division of Dusit International — one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies — is set to reach a significant milestone with the launch of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives. This property will be the group’s first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and the second Dusit-branded hotel in the Maldives, joining the acclaimed Dusit Thani Maldives.
Scheduled for a soft opening on 27 July 2025, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is located on an untouched island just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in Malé. The resort promises a private escape characterised by bold design, vibrant energy, and curated experiences tailored for modern travellers seeking freedom, connection, and discovery in a breathtaking natural setting.
Surrounded by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort provides outstanding access to marine biodiversity and world-class dive sites, making it an ideal destination for underwater enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
The upscale resort features 127 generously sized villas spread across seven unique categories, ranging from 77 to 306 square metres. Designed to harmonise beachfront charm with overwater serenity, each villa offers a contemporary indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with private decks and plunge pools in most categories.
Introducing a fresh perspective on the all-inclusive concept, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives offers à la carte dining at five distinct venues, unlimited premium beverages, daily entertainment, and generous resort credits for personalised indulgence.
Guests can enjoy a variety of wellness and leisure activities, including treatments at Namm Spa, beachfront yoga sessions, and rooftop cocktails with panoramic views. Experiences such as floating breakfasts, live DJ performances, snorkelling excursions, and beachside cinema nights are all curated to foster joy and unforgettable memories.
For business travellers, corporate retreats, and incentive groups, the resort includes a full-service conference facility accommodating up to 240 guests — all within close proximity to the capital.
Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International, remarked, “dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives brings a bold new energy to the Maldives while staying true to Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Thoughtfully designed for the young and the young at heart, this vibrant, all-inclusive resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle destination offering exceptional marine experiences, curated adventures, and effortless escapes in a stunning setting.”
To mark its soft opening, the resort is launching an exclusive package that includes complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary villa upgrade, one floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and additional privileges. Members of Dusit’s Dusit Gold loyalty and lifestyle programme — available for free sign-up at dusit.com/enrollment — will also receive 15% off member rates and exclusive benefits during their stay.
The resort will be led by General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 20 years of experience in luxury resort operations throughout the Maldives and Southeast Asia. The official grand opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.
