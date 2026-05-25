Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

This season, as families from across the globe gather to honour the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites multi-generational travellers to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness on the pristine shores of Shaviyani Atoll. Embracing the essence of this holy celebration, the resort has curated a deeply meaningful Eid experience, seamlessly aligned with its ongoing “Family Fun Summer” offer, giving loved ones the perfect framework to slow down, connect, and nourish the soul in an island sanctuary.

An Eid Culinary Awakening at Aailaa

Celebrating the occasion with gastronomic elegance, the resort’s vibrant all-day dining venue, Aailaa, will be transformed into a festive sanctuary alive with the warmth and spirit of Eid. Guests can look forward to a special Eid corner during breakfast, featuring traditional morning delicacies. As the day unfolds, a curated festive menu takes centre stage, showcasing rich, comforting flavours such as Chargrilled Lamb Chops and Beef Kofta Kebab.

The specialty of the day belongs to a true masterpiece: the ROYAL PRELUDE – Slow-Cooked Lamb Paya Shorba. A traditional, gelatinous aromatic broth simmered overnight, it is infused with Kashmiri saffron, delicate herbs, and finished with a golden, crispy onion garnish, offering a deeply comforting taste of heritage.

Spaces Crafted for Togetherness

At the heart of the experience is a commitment to providing a space for families to be truly present. The resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool serve as private havens of comfort, specifically designed to cater to the nuances of multigenerational living. These sanctuaries are complemented by the intuitive care of Thakuru service and the freedom of complimentary bicycles, allowing guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes at a leisurely, intentional pace.

The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, with over 100 programs to spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.

The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives with over 100 programs spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.

Family Sun Summer Package

Designed for ultimate connection, the Family Fun Summer package offers a comprehensive escape with a USD 300 resort credit to be used toward spa treatments, signature dining, or island adventures. The experience includes daily breakfast, along with three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at select venues. Families can also enjoy a signature floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.