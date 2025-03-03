Featured
Immersed in nature: marine life encounters at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
As the world comes together to celebrate World Wildlife Day, there is no better time to explore the turquoise waters surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ four Maldivian properties. These waters, home to some of the most captivating marine creatures, provide a glimpse into a thriving underwater ecosystem brimming with life. Experts from Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at the resorts, share insights into the marine marvels awaiting guests beneath the waves.
“Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem,” says Adam Ali from the Dive & Sail team. He highlights the vibrant coral gardens of Ellaidhoo, the world-famous surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Dhonveli, and the diverse underwater landscapes that make each location a window into the wonders of the ocean.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkelers frequently encounter nurse sharks gliding through the waters, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offer sightings of stingrays and colourful reef fish. The diversity of species across these resorts underscores the Maldives’ rich marine heritage, providing unforgettable underwater adventures.
One of the most sought-after experiences for divers and snorkelers is encountering manta rays and whale sharks. “The Maldives is one of the best places in the world for manta ray sightings, and they are often spotted in the channels near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives,” explains Ibrahim Shaah, a seasoned instructor at Dive & Sail. Recalling a particularly memorable dive, he describes being surrounded by half a dozen manta rays, their graceful movements almost hypnotic, with one even looping around the divers as if performing a dance.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, offers some of the best opportunities for close-up shark encounters. “Diving here, especially at night, is a surreal experience,” says diver Mohamad Amjey. He describes a moment of stillness as a school of reef sharks moved past him like shadows in the dark, an exhilarating yet peaceful experience.
Beyond providing exceptional underwater encounters, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains committed to marine conservation. “Sustainable diving and snorkelling practices are essential to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” the team at Dive & Sail emphasises. The dive centres educate guests on responsible marine interactions, encouraging them to maintain a safe distance from marine life and avoid contact with corals.
The resort group also plays a crucial role in reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts contributes to preserving the reefs that support an incredible array of species. Guests are invited to take part in these efforts, fostering a deeper connection with marine conservation.
On this World Wildlife Day, the vibrant marine life of the Maldives is celebrated as a dream destination for ocean enthusiasts. Whether experienced divers or first-time snorkelers, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives are encouraged to discover, appreciate, and safeguard this underwater wonderland. After all, the true beauty of the ocean lies not only in what is witnessed but in the efforts made to protect it for future generations.
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
RTÉ One’s High Road, Low Road, in collaboration with Visit Maldives, selected Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives and the local island of Guraidhoo as the two locations for the grand finale of Season 4 of the popular Irish series.
As part of the show’s format, two actresses embarked on surprise trips, each experiencing a distinct side of the Maldives. The premise of High Road, Low Road revolves around two celebrity guests exploring a destination in contrasting ways—one enjoying a luxurious ‘high road’ experience, while the other embraces the ‘low road,’ focused on local immersion and cultural exploration.
Actress Neilí Conroy, known for her adventurous spirit, took part in the high road experience, indulging in the luxurious offerings at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine sandy beaches, she experienced world-class hospitality, exclusive spa treatments, gourmet dining, and the ultimate in luxury travel.
Meanwhile, Denise McCormack, with a passion for cultural exploration, opted for the low road experience on Guraidhoo, one of the Maldives’ vibrant local islands. She immersed herself in the island’s authentic Maldivian charm, engaging with the community, visiting local shops, and experiencing the island’s culture and traditions firsthand.
The collaboration between Visit Maldives, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, and Guraidhoo provided viewers with an exciting opportunity to explore the Maldives’ diverse offerings, ranging from lavish getaways to culturally enriching adventures.
Florante Abuton Jr., Assistant PR and Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of High Road, Low Road and to showcase the Maldives in all its diverse glory. This collaboration highlights how travellers can enjoy both the luxury of Sun Siyam Olhuveli and the authentic beauty of local islands like Guraidhoo. Whether seeking a lavish escape or a deeper cultural connection, the Maldives offers it all.”
The episode recently aired on RTÉ One, providing Irish audiences with a glimpse into the varied experiences available in the Maldives. Both Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo demonstrated the country’s multifaceted appeal, solidifying its status as an ideal destination for all types of travellers.
Featured
The Westin Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Around-The-Clock’ all-Inclusive retreat
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its exclusive ‘Premium All-Inclusive Around-The-Clock’ package, offering a memorable blend of adventure and relaxation on the untouched shores of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This thoughtfully designed experience invites travellers to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives, seamlessly combining luxury, nature, and culture for a truly unique island retreat.
Guests begin their journey with a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight from Malé, arriving at the resort’s pristine natural island, where turquoise waters meet powder-white sands. This holistic wellness resort features 69 spacious villas, both beachside and overwater, blending modern luxury with the serene beauty of the Maldives.
Mornings start with a nourishing breakfast at Island Kitchen, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients fuel the day ahead. For lunch, guests can explore a variety of vibrant options, from the Asian-inspired street food at Hawker to the eclectic offerings at Island Kitchen, or opt for the privacy and tranquility of in-villa dining. As dusk settles, they can enjoy an exquisite dinner at Island Kitchen, Hawker, or the sophisticated Pearl, renowned for its refined Japanese cuisine and breathtaking ocean views. For a more intimate experience, private beach dinners and in-villa dining are available upon request. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy unlimited beverages at all dining outlets and in their villas, ensuring that every moment feels like a celebration.
The package invites guests to discover the vibrant marine life of Baa Atoll on a private turtle snorkelling excursion, where sea turtles glide through the picturesque underwater world. Guests can explore Brother Island, where thriving coral reefs shelter reef sharks and colourful fish. For those seeking a more leisurely experience, the resort’s dolphin cruise offers a magical opportunity for families to witness these playful creatures in their natural habitat. Watersport enthusiasts can embark on exhilarating rides, while those seeking a more tranquil adventure can enjoy complimentary ocean kayaking through the island’s crystal-clear waters.
Moments of tranquility await at the Heavenly Spa by Westin, perched over the lagoon and inspired by the elements of nature. Guests can indulge in a rejuvenating 60-minute couple’s treatment, combining traditional techniques with modern wellness practices. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine, the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, open 24/7, features state-of-the-art equipment with panoramic ocean views.
The resort warmly welcomes families, offering complimentary stays and dining for children under 12. The Westin Family Kids Club engages young guests aged four to 12 with fun and educational activities that provide an enriching introduction to Maldivian culture.
To elevate the guest experience, the package also includes daily minibar replenishments, high tea with the chef, and the convenience of daily laundry services. Guests can capture lasting memories with a complimentary photoshoot or unleash their creativity in painting classes, inspired by the island’s natural beauty. Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy exclusive rewards, including bonus points, further enhancing their stay and offering perks for future travels.
Whether seeking a romantic escape, an unforgettable family adventure, or a solo retreat, the ‘Premium All-Inclusive Around-The-Clock’ package is designed to fullfill every desire.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives hosts exclusive Dassai sake experience with Naoya Matsufuji
The St. Regis Maldives is set to host an exceptional gastronomic experience featuring Dassai, the renowned sake brand from Asahi Shuzo Co. This exclusive event will be led by Naoya Matsufuji, Chief Technology Officer of Asahi Shuzo, whose innovative approach has positioned Dassai at the forefront of the global sake industry. Matsufuji’s expertise and dedication to excellence have elevated the brand’s heritage while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.
This unique event will provide guests with a rare opportunity to indulge in Dassai’s exceptional sake, meticulously paired with a curated degustation menu designed to showcase the harmony between fine food and world-class sake.
The event is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2025, at Decanter, an underground wine cellar that houses an extensive collection of over 750 labels, offering an intimate and immersive setting for the exclusive tasting experience. On the following evening, March 3, 2025, guests will enjoy a refined dining experience at Orientale, where Eastern haute cuisine takes centre stage with an elegant sushi bar and a selection of seasonal pan-Asian dishes.
Situated in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort serves as a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, providing an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly integrate with nature while offering modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, as well as the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which offers panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkelling, diving, and various water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. The resort also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by leading coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Known for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Dassai has long been recognised for its dedication to innovation and precision in sake production. Celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has earned international acclaim for producing some of the world’s finest sakes. In a groundbreaking initiative, Dassai has announced an ambitious plan to craft sake in space for the first time in history. Scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2025, this pioneering project will involve sending sake rice and water into space aboard a rocket, where fermentation will take place on the International Space Station. This unprecedented endeavour exemplifies Dassai’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to redefine the boundaries of sake craftsmanship.
Trending
