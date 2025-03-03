Immersed in nature: marine life encounters at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

As the world comes together to celebrate World Wildlife Day, there is no better time to explore the turquoise waters surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ four Maldivian properties. These waters, home to some of the most captivating marine creatures, provide a glimpse into a thriving underwater ecosystem brimming with life. Experts from Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at the resorts, share insights into the marine marvels awaiting guests beneath the waves.

“Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem,” says Adam Ali from the Dive & Sail team. He highlights the vibrant coral gardens of Ellaidhoo, the world-famous surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Dhonveli, and the diverse underwater landscapes that make each location a window into the wonders of the ocean.

At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkelers frequently encounter nurse sharks gliding through the waters, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offer sightings of stingrays and colourful reef fish. The diversity of species across these resorts underscores the Maldives’ rich marine heritage, providing unforgettable underwater adventures.

One of the most sought-after experiences for divers and snorkelers is encountering manta rays and whale sharks. “The Maldives is one of the best places in the world for manta ray sightings, and they are often spotted in the channels near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives,” explains Ibrahim Shaah, a seasoned instructor at Dive & Sail. Recalling a particularly memorable dive, he describes being surrounded by half a dozen manta rays, their graceful movements almost hypnotic, with one even looping around the divers as if performing a dance.

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, offers some of the best opportunities for close-up shark encounters. “Diving here, especially at night, is a surreal experience,” says diver Mohamad Amjey. He describes a moment of stillness as a school of reef sharks moved past him like shadows in the dark, an exhilarating yet peaceful experience.

Beyond providing exceptional underwater encounters, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains committed to marine conservation. “Sustainable diving and snorkelling practices are essential to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” the team at Dive & Sail emphasises. The dive centres educate guests on responsible marine interactions, encouraging them to maintain a safe distance from marine life and avoid contact with corals.

The resort group also plays a crucial role in reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts contributes to preserving the reefs that support an incredible array of species. Guests are invited to take part in these efforts, fostering a deeper connection with marine conservation.

On this World Wildlife Day, the vibrant marine life of the Maldives is celebrated as a dream destination for ocean enthusiasts. Whether experienced divers or first-time snorkelers, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives are encouraged to discover, appreciate, and safeguard this underwater wonderland. After all, the true beauty of the ocean lies not only in what is witnessed but in the efforts made to protect it for future generations.