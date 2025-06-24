SO/ Maldives unveils restorative wellness journey with Holistic Healer Karan Kumar

SO/ Maldives, the avant-garde private island retreat nestled in the Emboodhoo Lagoon, has announced a deeply restorative wellness journey for the wet season. This immersive experience is spearheaded by renowned Certified Holistic Healer, Karan Kumar, in collaboration with the resort’s resident wellness team.

Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives blends high fashion with holistic living, offering a bold and stylish take on island luxury. The resort comprises 80 individually designed villas—ranging from beachfront sanctuaries to overwater havens—all boasting panoramic views, complete privacy, and vibrant marine surroundings. Every element of the property is curated to appeal to modern travelers seeking indulgence, creativity, and connection.

At the heart of the resort lies the SO/ Wellness Camp, a sanctuary where cutting-edge design meets nature to provide a transformative escape. More than a traditional spa, this tranquil retreat delivers a full-body and mind experience. Guests are invited to unwind in contemporary, organic-inspired treatment rooms featuring amenities such as a Vichy rainforest shower, steam and sauna rooms, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with sweeping ocean views. The spa’s architectural design is inspired by the gentle movement of water and the island’s natural contours, creating a space that is simultaneously grounding and ethereal.

Central to the wellness offering is a curated selection of therapies that balance ancient practices with modern innovation. Programming includes sound therapy using full moon singing bowls, high-tech facials that combine astrology with skincare, and other bespoke rituals designed to restore and inspire. Whether seeking deep relaxation or a revitalizing boost, SO/ Spa offers guests a chance to reconnect with themselves in an environment that’s as stylish as it is serene.

As part of this season’s programming, guests can access personalised healing sessions at the SO/ Wellness Centre led by Karan Kumar. With over six years of experience, Kumar brings together Ayurveda, Reiki, Energy Healing, and mind-body therapies in a powerful integrative approach. His one-on-one sessions aim to address physical pain, emotional trauma, and energetic imbalances while unlocking each guest’s potential for joy, clarity, and inner strength.

Each session is intuitively tailored, creating a compassionate space for healing and introspection. Guests are encouraged to slow down, reconnect with their inner selves, and rediscover a vibrant sense of balance and wellness.