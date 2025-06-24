Featured
SO/ Maldives unveils restorative wellness journey with Holistic Healer Karan Kumar
SO/ Maldives, the avant-garde private island retreat nestled in the Emboodhoo Lagoon, has announced a deeply restorative wellness journey for the wet season. This immersive experience is spearheaded by renowned Certified Holistic Healer, Karan Kumar, in collaboration with the resort’s resident wellness team.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives blends high fashion with holistic living, offering a bold and stylish take on island luxury. The resort comprises 80 individually designed villas—ranging from beachfront sanctuaries to overwater havens—all boasting panoramic views, complete privacy, and vibrant marine surroundings. Every element of the property is curated to appeal to modern travelers seeking indulgence, creativity, and connection.
At the heart of the resort lies the SO/ Wellness Camp, a sanctuary where cutting-edge design meets nature to provide a transformative escape. More than a traditional spa, this tranquil retreat delivers a full-body and mind experience. Guests are invited to unwind in contemporary, organic-inspired treatment rooms featuring amenities such as a Vichy rainforest shower, steam and sauna rooms, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with sweeping ocean views. The spa’s architectural design is inspired by the gentle movement of water and the island’s natural contours, creating a space that is simultaneously grounding and ethereal.
Central to the wellness offering is a curated selection of therapies that balance ancient practices with modern innovation. Programming includes sound therapy using full moon singing bowls, high-tech facials that combine astrology with skincare, and other bespoke rituals designed to restore and inspire. Whether seeking deep relaxation or a revitalizing boost, SO/ Spa offers guests a chance to reconnect with themselves in an environment that’s as stylish as it is serene.
As part of this season’s programming, guests can access personalised healing sessions at the SO/ Wellness Centre led by Karan Kumar. With over six years of experience, Kumar brings together Ayurveda, Reiki, Energy Healing, and mind-body therapies in a powerful integrative approach. His one-on-one sessions aim to address physical pain, emotional trauma, and energetic imbalances while unlocking each guest’s potential for joy, clarity, and inner strength.
Each session is intuitively tailored, creating a compassionate space for healing and introspection. Guests are encouraged to slow down, reconnect with their inner selves, and rediscover a vibrant sense of balance and wellness.
Featured
Yoga Day marked with soulful island practice at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
In honour of International Yoga Day, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives hosted a serene yoga session on its pool deck, inviting both in-house guests and resort colleagues to begin their day with mindfulness, movement, and meaning. Set against the tranquil backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the session offered participants a chance to embrace the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of yoga in a uniquely immersive natural setting.
Led by resident yoga instructor Malvika Pant, the morning session encouraged attendees to step away from their daily routines and reconnect with themselves through breathwork and gentle movement. “Yoga isn’t just a practice,” said Malvika. “It’s a way of returning to yourself. Here at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, with the sea breeze in your hair and the sound of the waves close by, even a few mindful stretches can feel like a profound reset. Nature supports the journey inward.”
The session drew participants from around the world, including both seasoned yoga enthusiasts and first-time practitioners. One guest shared, “I’ve done yoga before, but this was different—more peaceful, more connected. Doing sun salutations with the ocean in front of you and no distractions around is something I’ll carry with me long after I leave.”
Beyond marking the global celebration of yoga, the event showcased the resort’s ongoing commitment to wellness. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a variety of well-being experiences throughout the year, from early morning yoga flows and sunset meditations to personalised one-on-one sessions tailored to individual needs.
As holistic wellness continues to shape global travel trends, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides a distinctive retreat where guests can reconnect with themselves and the natural world—one breath at a time.
Featured
Sun Siyam Iru Veli debuts Wellness in Motion Week with beach runs and expert-led yoga
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recently hosted its inaugural ‘Wellness in Motion Week,’ welcoming guests, local wellness leaders, and global experts for a curated celebration of movement, mindfulness, and holistic reconnection in the heart of the Maldives. The week-long programme attracted over 150 participants, offering a series of transformative events aimed at promoting deeper wellbeing in harmony with nature.
To commemorate Global Wellness Day, the island held the first-ever Maldives Wellness Run in partnership with iRunners Maldives on June 14th. Set against the stunning backdrop of the shoreline, the 4-kilometre beach run featured over 85 guests and team members, who completed an invigorating course around the island. Embracing the theme #ReconnectMagenta, participants were encouraged to connect with themselves, their community, and the surrounding environment through intentional movement and breath.
Central to the week were intimate Mind & Body sessions led by two international wellness experts. Marina Violinha, a holistic women’s health and fitness specialist, conducted a sunset yoga session and an interactive talk at Magoodhoo Beach, guiding attendees in exploring feminine strength and emotional balance. Meanwhile, Shane Seery, an award-winning executive health coach, offered functional movement coaching on the resort’s tennis courts, combining personalised support with outdoor flow.
On June 20th, 88 team members took part in a sunrise yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. This gathering aligned with the global theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ highlighting the resort’s commitment to wellbeing as a shared value among both staff and guests.
The week concluded on International Yoga Day (June 21st) with a serene sunrise yoga and wellness ceremony at Turtle Beach. Facing the Indian Ocean, participants welcomed the day in stillness and unity.
Through Wellness in Motion Week, Sun Siyam Iru Veli underscored its dedication to offering meaningful, restorative experiences where nature, culture, and conscious living converge. From sunrise yoga sessions and barefoot beach runs to expert-led coaching and immersive spa rituals, the resort continues to redefine island wellness and rejuvenation.
Action
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils new indoor pickleball court for wellness enthusiasts
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a multi-award-winning luxury destination located in the northern Maldives in Haa Alifu Atoll, has unveiled a new addition to its exceptional wellness and recreation amenities: an indoor pickleball court, housed within the newly established Hideaway Pickleball & Badminton Centre.
This latest enhancement further expands the resort’s impressive array of recreational activities, underlining its commitment to health, fitness, and the concept of active luxury living.
The indoor pickleball facility offers rental options for rackets, shoes, and balls, along with the flexibility to book the court either with or without a coach or hitting partner. The court has been professionally surfaced to ensure optimal playing conditions. As a chargeable experience, it guarantees premium quality, privacy, and personalised service.
This new addition complements a wide selection of fitness and recreational facilities already available at the resort, including badminton within a newly renovated, spacious fitness centre, a fully equipped games room with foosball, table tennis, and billiards, and a Fitness Bar serving protein shakes and other wellness beverages. These amenities ensure a wide range of engaging experiences, regardless of weather conditions.
The resort’s full spectrum of sporting and wellness offerings now includes:
- Indoor Golf Simulator
- Putting Green
- Fitness Centre
- Water Sports
- Games Room
- Wellness Studio
- Basketball
- Football
- Beach Volleyball
- Floating Aqua Park
- Padel
- Table Tennis
- Pickleball
- Badminton
These facilities place Hideaway among the top 5-star luxury resorts in the Maldives, distinguished by one of the most extensive sports offerings in the region.
In addition to its active pursuits, Hideaway also features the tranquil Hideaway Spa, nestled within the island’s lush tropical surroundings. Each spa treatment is designed as a holistic ritual, complemented by natural soundscapes—rustling palms, birdsong, and gentle breezes—to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation for both body and mind.
Renowned for its 360-degree privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is enveloped in verdant vegetation and offers expansive, well-separated villas. Each villa includes a personal butler to provide tailored service, reflecting the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies in space and seclusion. Guests can also enjoy immediate access to the island’s double house reef, ideal for snorkelling and marine exploration just steps from the shore.
With its blend of untouched natural beauty, exclusive privacy, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to redefine luxury in the Maldives—offering exceptional experiences across wellness, adventure, and relaxation for the discerning traveller.
Trending
-
Excursions1 week ago
Underwater adventure awaits at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Aqua Week 2025
-
Action6 days ago
Is this the most scenic Padel Tennis court in the world?
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer escape starts here: discover Centara’s dream destinations in Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Sommeliers and hospitality leaders to gather at Ifuru Island for exclusive Liquid Tasting Event
-
Drink1 week ago
Island indulgence: immersive dining experiences at Angsana Velavaru
-
Awards5 days ago
Minor Hotels’ Maldives resorts sweep Travel + Leisure accolades for unrivalled luxury
-
Awards4 days ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s spa secures top 3 spot in Travel + Leisure Asia’s 2025 Luxury Awards for Maldives
-
Honeymoon4 days ago
Sun, sand, searches: Maldives tops charts for 2025 newlyweds