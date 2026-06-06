Kandolhu Maldives unveils exclusive dining collaboration with Chef Benjamin Peifer

This December, Kandolhu Maldives is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event in collaboration with celebrated German Chef Benjamin Peifer. Recently named Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, Peifer brings his highly distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives. His signature approach masterfully blends traditional Japanese techniques with carefully selected regional ingredients, with all dishes prepared over an open fire to create intense aromas and complex flavour profiles.

Benjamin Peifer’s journey from a baker’s apprentice to a two-star Michelin chef has forged a unique path in the world of high-end gastronomy. At his restaurant, Intense in Wachenheim, he creates an original fusion where traditional Palatinate pub fare meets Japanese haute cuisine. His goal is to deconstruct regional tastes into their core components and reimagine them, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and excitingly new.

Peifer’s culinary style is deeply connected to his personal history. After an unfulfilling start as a baker, he found his calling in the restaurant industry, drawn to its creativity and immediate feedback. He honed his skills at establishments like Zum Schwanen and Ketschauer Hof before opening Intense in 2017 with his wife, Bettina, who serves as the restaurant’s maître d’ and sommelier. He is known for reinterpreting everyday ingredients with exceptional technique and imagination, aiming to showcase the potential of what is readily available.

The collaboration features two distinct evenings of epicurean excellence, both beginning with a personal Meet & Greet. The first event on Saturday, 26 December, presents a bespoke four-course dinner, while the second evening on Tuesday, 29 December, offers an elevated five-course Wine & Dine experience. In keeping with Chef Peifer’s “no menu, trust the chef” philosophy, guests are invited to embrace a spontaneous and immersive culinary journey.

Discerning travellers and epicureans are encouraged to secure their reservations early to partake in this perfect blend of Maldives luxury and Michelin-starred artistry.