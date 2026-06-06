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Kandolhu Maldives unveils exclusive dining collaboration with Chef Benjamin Peifer
This December, Kandolhu Maldives is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event in collaboration with celebrated German Chef Benjamin Peifer. Recently named Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, Peifer brings his highly distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives. His signature approach masterfully blends traditional Japanese techniques with carefully selected regional ingredients, with all dishes prepared over an open fire to create intense aromas and complex flavour profiles.
Benjamin Peifer’s journey from a baker’s apprentice to a two-star Michelin chef has forged a unique path in the world of high-end gastronomy. At his restaurant, Intense in Wachenheim, he creates an original fusion where traditional Palatinate pub fare meets Japanese haute cuisine. His goal is to deconstruct regional tastes into their core components and reimagine them, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and excitingly new.
Peifer’s culinary style is deeply connected to his personal history. After an unfulfilling start as a baker, he found his calling in the restaurant industry, drawn to its creativity and immediate feedback. He honed his skills at establishments like Zum Schwanen and Ketschauer Hof before opening Intense in 2017 with his wife, Bettina, who serves as the restaurant’s maître d’ and sommelier. He is known for reinterpreting everyday ingredients with exceptional technique and imagination, aiming to showcase the potential of what is readily available.
The collaboration features two distinct evenings of epicurean excellence, both beginning with a personal Meet & Greet. The first event on Saturday, 26 December, presents a bespoke four-course dinner, while the second evening on Tuesday, 29 December, offers an elevated five-course Wine & Dine experience. In keeping with Chef Peifer’s “no menu, trust the chef” philosophy, guests are invited to embrace a spontaneous and immersive culinary journey.
Discerning travellers and epicureans are encouraged to secure their reservations early to partake in this perfect blend of Maldives luxury and Michelin-starred artistry.
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Nova Maldives introduces plant-based culinary journey inspired by Maldivian heritage
Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.
As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.
“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”
Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.
Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.
Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.
The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.
The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.
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Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
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Taj Exotica introduces Sol & Sea, a new celebration of Indian coastal cuisine
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives has introduced Sol & Sea.
Perched elegantly above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Sol & Sea is an exclusive overwater dining destination at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, offering an intimate culinary journey inspired by the rich coastal traditions of India.
Thoughtfully designed for only 16 guests, this refined dining experience combines uninterrupted sunset views, bespoke service, and the soulful flavours of India’s coastline in a setting defined by understated luxury and island serenity.
At Sol & Sea, the art of the traditional Indian coastal thali is elevated through sophisticated presentation and carefully curated regional flavours. Drawing inspiration from the coastal kitchens of Indian Western Coastline each menu celebrates the richness of Indian spices, the freshness of ocean harvests, and the depth of authentic culinary heritage.
As twilight settles over the lagoon and the horizon glows in hues of gold and amber, guests are invited to savour an immersive dining experience surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Maldives. Every detail — from the gentle sea breeze and candlelit ambience to the thoughtfully paired flavours — has been designed to create moments of connection, indulgence, and lasting memory.
Elegant, intimate, and destination-led, Sol & Sea offers a distinctive expression of luxury dining where the warmth of Indian hospitality meets the timeless beauty of the ocean.
Experience highlights:
- Exclusive 16-seater overwater dining venue
- Signature Indian Coastal Thali experience (Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian option)
- Curated sunset dining atmosphere
- Personalised and intimate guest experience
- Ideal for couples, honeymooners, and celebratory occasions
- Elevated luxury dining concept unique to the Maldives
As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean and the evening unfolds beneath the stars, Sol & Sea invites guests to discover a soulful expression of coastal India surrounded by the serenity of the Maldives.
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