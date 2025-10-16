Celebration
Gourmet journeys and island traditions define festive season at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has unveiled its festive programme for the 2025 holiday season, running from 19 December through to the New Year, promising guests a celebration filled with style, warmth, and Maldivian charm. The island’s festive calendar blends gourmet dining, ocean adventures, and cultural experiences, creating an atmosphere that captures the essence of Kandolhu — Shaped by the Sea.
Throughout the festive period, the resort’s culinary team will host an exceptional series of themed dining events. Guests can enjoy “Taste of the Sea” seafood nights and “Lobster & Sparkling Wine” evenings at Sea Grill, an authentic Indian Thali experience and a pan-Asian night at The Market, and “Chapoutier Uncorked” at Olive — a curated wine journey through the Rhône Valley and other European vineyards of M. Chapoutier. Ata Roa will also host a hands-on Ceviche Masterclass, where participants can learn to prepare this classic dish and craft the perfect Pisco Sour.
On Christmas Eve, the celebrations will begin with a cocktail party followed by a Gala Dinner on the beach, featuring an array of international festive dishes and grilled favourites. The merriment continues on Christmas Day with a beachside buffet at Vilu Bar, allowing guests to dine under the stars in true island style.
As the year draws to a close, Kandolhu will host an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration, beginning with cocktails and a six-course degustation dinner, followed by live music and a DJ set to welcome 2026 in spectacular fashion. Guests can ease into the new year with a leisurely late breakfast on 1 January.
Those seeking wellness and adventure will find plenty of experiences through the Noovilu sports centre, offering guided snorkelling with manta rays, sunset kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding. At Varu Spa, relaxation takes centre stage with treatments such as the “Rose Indulgent Scrub,” “Muscle Boost” deep tissue massage, and the “Varu Haven” couples’ experience.
Adding a cultural touch, the festive schedule includes a palm-leaf Christmas decoration workshop and a traditional Maldivian Boduberu drum and dance performance.
Combining fine dining, meaningful experiences, and island-inspired festivities, Kandolhu Maldives promises a magical holiday season filled with memorable moments and refined celebration.
Celebration
Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations
Centara Hotels & Resorts is set to celebrate Diwali across its four properties in the Maldives – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort will offer a line-up of festive programmes blending Thai hospitality with Maldivian island charm, promising memorable experiences for guests throughout the celebrations.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, offers a private island retreat featuring elegant villas, world-class dining, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree Retreat. From 20 to 24 October, guests can look forward to Diwali-themed dining and activities ranging from Indian-inspired breakfasts and vegetarian favourites to creative workshops, Rangoli art, diya lamp making, kite festivals, and a Colour Fun Run. Evenings will feature cocktail gatherings, themed dinners, live music, Bollywood karaoke, and movie nights, ending with a grand beachside celebration. Signature treatments at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, including massages and facials, will also be available from USD 230++ per person.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the focus will be on family-friendly fun. The resort’s lively programme on 20 October will include Rangoli art, crafts at the kids’ club, a Sundance Pool Party, and a colourful Fun Run. The evening will feature a Diwali buffet illuminated by lanterns, festive décor, and live performances. Younger guests can enjoy 20% off treatments at the Candy Spa, a whimsical space offering edible-inspired experiences, hair braiding, and manicures.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will host an adults-only Diwali celebration from 17 to 23 October, combining island tranquillity with festive spirit. Guests can unwind in beachfront villas or explore the underwater world while enjoying curated dining experiences, themed buffets, Bollywood karaoke, movie nights, live DJ sets, and mixology sessions. The resort will offer a sophisticated celebration where relaxation meets festive flair.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, will mark Diwali with activities on 19 and 20 October in the South Ari Atoll. Guests can take part in Rangoli sand art, henna sessions, and family games before gathering for a grand Diwali buffet featuring Indian specialities, live entertainment, and a Bollywood DJ night. With 112 beachfront and overwater villas surrounded by an award-winning house reef, the resort provides the ideal setting for guests to celebrate Diwali amidst nature and culture in harmony.
Celebration
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
Villa Nautica is set to celebrate Diwali with a vibrant programme that combines colour, craft and coastal charm in a private island setting. The resort’s schedule of experiences invites guests to take part in festive activities throughout their stay, blending traditional customs with a contemporary beachside flair. Highlights include poolside rangoli, children’s craft sessions, henna artistry, a shoreline feast, and lively Bollywood-inspired entertainment after sunset. All activities are designed to be drop-in, allowing families and couples to enjoy the festivities at their own pace.
Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by direct speedboat transfer, Villa Nautica offers an easy arrival experience suited to both short getaways and longer holidays.
Food plays an integral role in the celebrations, with a festive spread inspired by regional Indian flavours. Guests can expect approachable options for all ages alongside opportunities to sample new dishes, served in a relaxed, oceanfront atmosphere.
Families are well catered for, with spacious accommodation choices such as the Two Bedroom Beach Villa with Two Pools and the Two Bedroom Ocean Suite with Pool, both offering proximity to the lagoon and ample space for relaxation. Younger guests can take part in creative sessions at the Wavy Navy Kids Club, including guided card-making and lantern-crafting workshops.
As evening falls, the island transforms with glowing lanterns, live beach entertainment, and a finale featuring popular Bollywood hits — creating a warm and welcoming way to mark the Festival of Lights in the Maldives.
Guests can also take advantage of Villa Resorts’ Winter Offer, which provides 20 percent off stays, combining festive celebration with seasonal value for couples, families, and friends planning a Diwali escape.
Celebration
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome guests into the spirit of the festive season with a thoughtfully curated programme of celebrations designed to delight families and travellers of all ages. Blending vibrant activities with the island’s natural beauty, the 2025 festive calendar promises a series of memorable moments for all.
The festivities begin on 21 December with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the island’s sandbank. Guests can enjoy tropical cocktails, canapés, and live festive music by the resident band. In the days leading up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to take part in cultural excursions, such as local island tours, or join engaging culinary sessions including Thai cooking and sushi-making demonstrations. Family-friendly fun continues with treasure hunts, sand sculpting competitions, and live evening entertainment across the island’s bars.
For younger guests, the Bageecha Kids Club will host a daily festive programme from 21 December to 1 January 2026. Activities include cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house building, jewellery-making workshops, and coconut painting. Children can also join fitness and water games, including yoga, Zumba, beach Olympics, and Splash Pad fun. Highlights of the children’s schedule include writing letters to Santa, a family treasure hunt, and carol karaoke.
Kuramathi’s Christmas celebrations commence on Christmas Eve with a cocktail party on the sandbank, featuring champagne toasts, festive cocktails, Christmas carols, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves. The evening concludes with a lavish Christmas Eve gala buffet at select restaurants.
Christmas Day begins with a festive talent show at the Sand Bar and the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at the Dhoni Bar deck, where children will enjoy gift-giving, photos, and games. The day continues with activities such as beach volleyball, while the evening features live music and entertainment across the resort. Meanwhile, the Bageecha Kids Club will keep young guests engaged with eco-workshops, Christmas movies, and a mini festive market.
Kuramathi Maldives will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a night of celebration and glamour. The New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a cocktail reception on the sandbank, followed by a spectacular gala buffet dinner. As the night unfolds, guests can dance to live music and enjoy a lively countdown to midnight under the stars.
On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a festive brunch served at the island’s restaurants, along with the “First Dive of the Year” for those eager to explore the house reef. The day concludes with live music and an energising aerobics session. At the Bageecha Kids Club, children will close the season with activities such as creating a memory book, exploring the island’s hydroponic garden, and performing the festive closing song — ending the holiday with cherished memories and joy.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Joy, creativity and connection define JOALI Maldives’ ‘Rise & Shine’ festive journey
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises
-
Featured1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
-
Culture1 week ago
SO/ Maldives illuminates Diwali with culinary delights, festive spirits, chic island vibes
-
Cooking1 week ago
Grégory Doyen brings his sweet artistry to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’
-
Excursions1 week ago
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives