Gourmet journeys and island traditions define festive season at Kandolhu Maldives

Kandolhu Maldives has unveiled its festive programme for the 2025 holiday season, running from 19 December through to the New Year, promising guests a celebration filled with style, warmth, and Maldivian charm. The island’s festive calendar blends gourmet dining, ocean adventures, and cultural experiences, creating an atmosphere that captures the essence of Kandolhu — Shaped by the Sea.

Throughout the festive period, the resort’s culinary team will host an exceptional series of themed dining events. Guests can enjoy “Taste of the Sea” seafood nights and “Lobster & Sparkling Wine” evenings at Sea Grill, an authentic Indian Thali experience and a pan-Asian night at The Market, and “Chapoutier Uncorked” at Olive — a curated wine journey through the Rhône Valley and other European vineyards of M. Chapoutier. Ata Roa will also host a hands-on Ceviche Masterclass, where participants can learn to prepare this classic dish and craft the perfect Pisco Sour.

On Christmas Eve, the celebrations will begin with a cocktail party followed by a Gala Dinner on the beach, featuring an array of international festive dishes and grilled favourites. The merriment continues on Christmas Day with a beachside buffet at Vilu Bar, allowing guests to dine under the stars in true island style.

As the year draws to a close, Kandolhu will host an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration, beginning with cocktails and a six-course degustation dinner, followed by live music and a DJ set to welcome 2026 in spectacular fashion. Guests can ease into the new year with a leisurely late breakfast on 1 January.

Those seeking wellness and adventure will find plenty of experiences through the Noovilu sports centre, offering guided snorkelling with manta rays, sunset kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding. At Varu Spa, relaxation takes centre stage with treatments such as the “Rose Indulgent Scrub,” “Muscle Boost” deep tissue massage, and the “Varu Haven” couples’ experience.

Adding a cultural touch, the festive schedule includes a palm-leaf Christmas decoration workshop and a traditional Maldivian Boduberu drum and dance performance.

Combining fine dining, meaningful experiences, and island-inspired festivities, Kandolhu Maldives promises a magical holiday season filled with memorable moments and refined celebration.