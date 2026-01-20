Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives curates Peruvian culinary journey with Claudia Canessa
Kandolhu Maldives has announced its next culinary collaboration with Lima-born chef Claudia Canessa, with a special residency scheduled from 30 April to 4 May 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to experience the flavours of Peru through a series of dining events curated by one of the country’s most recognised contemporary culinary figures.
Chef Canessa brings extensive experience and a distinctive culinary perspective to Kandolhu Island. She is best known for her work at Amaru in St. Moritz, a bespoke restaurant created specifically for her and designed by Luke Edward Hall, where she presents Peruvian cuisine shaped by Swiss restraint. Her cooking style is rooted in the traditions of Peru while incorporating refined techniques, earning international recognition for the balance and precision of her ceviche dishes.
Her cuisine reflects influences from South America, Japan and Mexico. Having lived in Switzerland for many years, Chef Canessa credits her adopted country with shaping her approach to harmony in cooking. She describes the evolution of her style as a journey towards symmetry, with Swiss culinary discipline refining her palate, particularly in the use of spices, allowing her to present bold flavours that remain measured and controlled.
Chef Canessa’s signature style is defined by layered aromatic flavours and careful use of spice. Her residency at Kandolhu will feature a selection of her most noted dishes, including Tuna Chicano with lemon zest and a salmon tiradito served with yuzu ponzu.
The collaboration is designed to offer guests a focused gastronomic experience, combining Chef Canessa’s culinary approach with the setting of Kandolhu Island.
The programme for the residency includes:
- Special Peruvian Lunch: Served daily at Ato Roa from Thursday, 30 April to Sunday, 3 May. Two seatings will be offered each day, with a maximum of seven guests per seating.
- Surprise Dinner Menu: The residency will conclude on Monday, 4 May, with a four-course surprise dinner menu at Olive Restaurant, limited to 14 guests.
The partnership is expected to enhance Kandolhu’s culinary offering, support its reputation for curated dining experiences, and introduce new creative influences to the resort’s culinary team.
Cooking
Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives
Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.
This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.
Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.
The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.
Cooking
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming internationally renowned mixologist Luca Cinalli to celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary with an exclusive dining experience. On 20th December, Cinalli joins the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel for an immersive cocktail experience, elevated by a one-night five-course anniversary menu.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives re-opened on 20th December 2024 and features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences and a beverage program that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive event features the creativity of Luca Cinalli, originally from Lanciano, a small fishing town in Italy, and now globally acclaimed for his work with The World’s 50 Best Bars, including Nightjar and Oriole in London. Guests can experience his inventive and masterful flavours, honed by over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, food and beverage, and bar industries. Cinalli will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is rooted in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing vistas of the azure Indian Ocean, the exclusive cocktail pairing is the leading attraction of the evening’s anniversary celebrations, where expertly paired signature cocktails curated by Cinalli and the TAPASAKE team pair beautifully with dishes like Black Cod Medallion and Sakura Tea-Smoked Wagyu Short Rib. Each cocktail draws inspiration from different elements of TAPASAKE – from its diverse culinary influences and contemporary overwater design to the iconic golden sunsets that have become synonymous with the restaurant. Wave Kiss, for example, is reminiscent of watching waves break over the reef, recreated as an umami-rich liquid foam. TAPASAKE Chocolate, on the other hand, bridges the sweet yet distinctive palates of Japan, the Mediterranean, and the Maldives, blending sake chocolate liqueur and pistachio.
“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with Luca Cinalli at TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “With Luca’s creative flair influenced by his years working with The World’s 50 Best Bars paired with our team’s unrivalled service and deep connection with the island, this evening promises a truly special celebration of a remarkable first year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues its celebrated Tastemaker Series with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring acclaimed Italian Chef Renzi Gianluca. Taking place across three days, the immersive experience invites guests to discover Chef Gianluca’s contemporary interpretation of Italian gastronomy through thoughtfully curated dining moments and an interactive masterclass.
The collaboration will be highlighted by two intimate guest dinners on 21 January 2026 and 23 January 2026, where Chef Gianluca will present a bespoke menu inspired by his culinary heritage, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. On 22 January 2026, guests are invited to deepen their appreciation of Italian cuisine during an exclusive masterclass led by the chef, offering insight into his creative philosophy and signature approach.
Set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its striking architecture, secluded villas, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort is home to a diverse culinary portfolio, including Alba, its signature Italian restaurant; Orientale, celebrating Asian flavours; the overwater Whale Bar; and Cargo, a destination for Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine under the stars. Each venue reflects the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship, immersive storytelling, and memorable moments at the table.
Chef Renzi Gianluca’s residency builds upon the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which has recently welcomed distinguished culinary talents such as Chef Gregory Doyen, Chef Alexander Herrmann, and Chef Jolly. These collaborations underscore The St. Regis Maldives’ position as a leading epicurean destination, offering guests rare access to globally celebrated chefs and elevated gastronomic experiences in an extraordinary setting.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and culinary artistry, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine destination dining in the Indian Ocean.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives blends cultural experiences with new in-house activities
-
News1 week ago
Maldives resort holidays included in Golden Globes gift bags
-
Featured7 days ago
Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
Excursions1 week ago
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
-
Featured6 days ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort sets stage for 2026 with influential Tastemaker residencies
-
Featured1 week ago
New era in reef conservation: Six Senses Kanuhura launches data-led Coral Census
-
News5 days ago
COMO Maalifushi introduces new all-inclusive experience, Simply COMO
-
Featured7 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun