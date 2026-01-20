Kandolhu Maldives curates Peruvian culinary journey with Claudia Canessa

Kandolhu Maldives has announced its next culinary collaboration with Lima-born chef Claudia Canessa, with a special residency scheduled from 30 April to 4 May 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to experience the flavours of Peru through a series of dining events curated by one of the country’s most recognised contemporary culinary figures.

Chef Canessa brings extensive experience and a distinctive culinary perspective to Kandolhu Island. She is best known for her work at Amaru in St. Moritz, a bespoke restaurant created specifically for her and designed by Luke Edward Hall, where she presents Peruvian cuisine shaped by Swiss restraint. Her cooking style is rooted in the traditions of Peru while incorporating refined techniques, earning international recognition for the balance and precision of her ceviche dishes.

Her cuisine reflects influences from South America, Japan and Mexico. Having lived in Switzerland for many years, Chef Canessa credits her adopted country with shaping her approach to harmony in cooking. She describes the evolution of her style as a journey towards symmetry, with Swiss culinary discipline refining her palate, particularly in the use of spices, allowing her to present bold flavours that remain measured and controlled.

Chef Canessa’s signature style is defined by layered aromatic flavours and careful use of spice. Her residency at Kandolhu will feature a selection of her most noted dishes, including Tuna Chicano with lemon zest and a salmon tiradito served with yuzu ponzu.

The collaboration is designed to offer guests a focused gastronomic experience, combining Chef Canessa’s culinary approach with the setting of Kandolhu Island.

The programme for the residency includes:

Special Peruvian Lunch: Served daily at Ato Roa from Thursday, 30 April to Sunday, 3 May. Two seatings will be offered each day, with a maximum of seven guests per seating.

Surprise Dinner Menu: The residency will conclude on Monday, 4 May, with a four-course surprise dinner menu at Olive Restaurant, limited to 14 guests.

The partnership is expected to enhance Kandolhu’s culinary offering, support its reputation for curated dining experiences, and introduce new creative influences to the resort’s culinary team.