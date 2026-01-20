Cooking
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is hosting an exclusive Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, inviting wine enthusiasts and culinary travellers to an evening of fine wine and gastronomy at The Shack, the resort’s secluded sandbank venue.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the intimate dinner celebrates Mastroberardino, one of Italy’s longest-established winemaking families, known for championing Campania’s native grape varieties since the mid-18th century. Led by Piero Mastroberardino, a tenth-generation winemaker and an internationally recognised figure in Italian viticulture, the estate is widely regarded for preserving and promoting historic varietals such as Greco, Fiano and Aglianico, including the Taurasi DOCG.
Guests will take part in a curated dining experience featuring a bespoke multi-course menu created by Executive Chef Frank and paired with a selection of Mastroberardino wines. The menu begins with Greco di Tufo DOCG and Fiano di Avellino DOCG, continues with Lacrimarosa Rosato, and concludes with Radici Taurasi DOCG, followed by a dessert course paired with Melizie Fiano Passito.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort aims to create dining experiences that go beyond conventional formats, where heritage, storytelling and setting come together in a meaningful way. He noted that hosting the Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on a private sandbank provides an opportunity to present one of Italy’s historic winemaking traditions while offering guests an intimate evening within the natural setting of the Maldives.
In addition to its heritage, Mastroberardino is recognised for its sustainability practices, including responsible vineyard management, biodiversity conservation and energy efficiency. These values align closely with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ own approach to mindful luxury and environmental stewardship.
Kandolhu Maldives curates Peruvian culinary journey with Claudia Canessa
Kandolhu Maldives has announced its next culinary collaboration with Lima-born chef Claudia Canessa, with a special residency scheduled from 30 April to 4 May 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to experience the flavours of Peru through a series of dining events curated by one of the country’s most recognised contemporary culinary figures.
Chef Canessa brings extensive experience and a distinctive culinary perspective to Kandolhu Island. She is best known for her work at Amaru in St. Moritz, a bespoke restaurant created specifically for her and designed by Luke Edward Hall, where she presents Peruvian cuisine shaped by Swiss restraint. Her cooking style is rooted in the traditions of Peru while incorporating refined techniques, earning international recognition for the balance and precision of her ceviche dishes.
Her cuisine reflects influences from South America, Japan and Mexico. Having lived in Switzerland for many years, Chef Canessa credits her adopted country with shaping her approach to harmony in cooking. She describes the evolution of her style as a journey towards symmetry, with Swiss culinary discipline refining her palate, particularly in the use of spices, allowing her to present bold flavours that remain measured and controlled.
Chef Canessa’s signature style is defined by layered aromatic flavours and careful use of spice. Her residency at Kandolhu will feature a selection of her most noted dishes, including Tuna Chicano with lemon zest and a salmon tiradito served with yuzu ponzu.
The collaboration is designed to offer guests a focused gastronomic experience, combining Chef Canessa’s culinary approach with the setting of Kandolhu Island.
The programme for the residency includes:
- Special Peruvian Lunch: Served daily at Ato Roa from Thursday, 30 April to Sunday, 3 May. Two seatings will be offered each day, with a maximum of seven guests per seating.
- Surprise Dinner Menu: The residency will conclude on Monday, 4 May, with a four-course surprise dinner menu at Olive Restaurant, limited to 14 guests.
The partnership is expected to enhance Kandolhu’s culinary offering, support its reputation for curated dining experiences, and introduce new creative influences to the resort’s culinary team.
Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives
Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.
This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.
Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.
The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming internationally renowned mixologist Luca Cinalli to celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary with an exclusive dining experience. On 20th December, Cinalli joins the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel for an immersive cocktail experience, elevated by a one-night five-course anniversary menu.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives re-opened on 20th December 2024 and features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences and a beverage program that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive event features the creativity of Luca Cinalli, originally from Lanciano, a small fishing town in Italy, and now globally acclaimed for his work with The World’s 50 Best Bars, including Nightjar and Oriole in London. Guests can experience his inventive and masterful flavours, honed by over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, food and beverage, and bar industries. Cinalli will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is rooted in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing vistas of the azure Indian Ocean, the exclusive cocktail pairing is the leading attraction of the evening’s anniversary celebrations, where expertly paired signature cocktails curated by Cinalli and the TAPASAKE team pair beautifully with dishes like Black Cod Medallion and Sakura Tea-Smoked Wagyu Short Rib. Each cocktail draws inspiration from different elements of TAPASAKE – from its diverse culinary influences and contemporary overwater design to the iconic golden sunsets that have become synonymous with the restaurant. Wave Kiss, for example, is reminiscent of watching waves break over the reef, recreated as an umami-rich liquid foam. TAPASAKE Chocolate, on the other hand, bridges the sweet yet distinctive palates of Japan, the Mediterranean, and the Maldives, blending sake chocolate liqueur and pistachio.
“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with Luca Cinalli at TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “With Luca’s creative flair influenced by his years working with The World’s 50 Best Bars paired with our team’s unrivalled service and deep connection with the island, this evening promises a truly special celebration of a remarkable first year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
