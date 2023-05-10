Experience thrills and relaxation at surfer’s paradise Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and located in the heart of a surfer’s paradise, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers guests an exclusive and thrilling experience. The resort offers a range of accommodation options, from bungalow rooms to luxurious suites, all boasting stunning ocean views. With a variety of dining options, a spa, outdoor pool, and fitness centre, this tropical island resort is the perfect destination for those seeking both activity and lavish relaxation.

For adrenaline junkies, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. Jet ski across the water, glide over the waves while water skiing or windsurfing, or embark on a catamaran ride. If you prefer to dip below the surface, sign up for a diving course at the resort’s dive centre, or simply enjoy some leisurely snorkelling. And for those looking to unwind, indulge in a soothing foot massage followed by a pedicure, or venture into the open sea for some calm fishing or dolphin watching.

After a day filled with adventure, retire to your well-appointed room and soak up the tranquility of this beautiful island. With stunning over-water suites, couples’ spa treatments, sunset cruises, and private dinners on the white sand beach, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has everything you need for a romantic and memorable vacation.

But that’s not all. The resort is also home to the world-famous surf spot, Pasta Point. Named after an Italian bistro that was once located in the same area, this surf spot is a dream destination for surf enthusiasts across the globe. Known for its consistent wave production, typically 4-6 feet in height, it’s no wonder that this spot is described as the “wave-machine” of the North Malé Atoll.

When you’re ready to refuel, the resort’s dining options will not disappoint. From all-you-can-eat buffets to a la carte menus, there is something for everyone. And with the anticipation of an exhilarating 25-minute speedboat ride to an island 13 km away from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives promises a delightful holiday, packed with a tropical punch.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a beautiful island resort that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking thrilling adventures, luxurious relaxation, or both, this resort promises to deliver a memorable and unforgettable vacation experience.