OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins ‘Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ at 2025 WTAs

THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been named ‘Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards, marking a third consecutive win and reaffirming its status as one of the Indian Ocean’s most distinguished villa experiences.

At the heart of this achievement is the resort’s crown jewel – the Royal RESERVE. Spanning 3,000 square metres, this exceptional villa redefines ultra-luxury in the Maldives. It features a private beach, expansive pool, personal spa treatment room with dedicated therapists, and opulent living spaces adorned with intricate handcrafted detailing. Guests are offered an array of exclusive privileges, including 24-hour private butler service, a personal chef for bespoke dining at the in-villa restaurant, and a private bar serving tailored beverages. The villa also boasts direct lagoon access and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, all enhanced by the signature RESERVE Experience – a promise of seamless, discreetly curated service.

This latest accolade continues a tradition of excellence for the resort, following its debut year that saw it claim multiple titles including ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Villa’.

Monica Coppetta, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, expressed her gratitude, “It is with heartfelt pride and deepest appreciation that we receive this coveted accolade from the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. This extraordinary distinction celebrates our passionate pursuit of crafting unforgettable journeys, where visionary design dances with gracious service amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking serenity. To be honoured by both our esteemed industry colleagues and cherished guests fills us with immense joy, strengthening our commitment to pioneering bespoke moments that linger in the memory long after departure. Every day, our team finds inspiration in turning dreams into reality, and this recognition fuels our devotion to perfecting the art of meaningful luxury.”

The 2025 win builds on a long-standing legacy of recognition for the resort, which was also recently nominated at the World Spa Awards 2025 as Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat, thanks to its transformative ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa – a sanctuary renowned for innovative wellness practices and holistic rejuvenation.

The RESERVE Plan™ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI sets the benchmark for all-inclusive luxury. It includes catamaran transfers, unlimited treatments at the award-winning ELE|NA spa, and elevated dining across seven distinctive venues. Guests also enjoy premium Champagne, curated ocean excursions, and personalised experiences with Best Dives. This seamless integration of indulgence and service exemplifies ‘abundant luxury’, making OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI one of the Maldives’ most exclusive and thoughtfully crafted escapes.