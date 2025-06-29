Baros Maldives wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort title at 2025 World Travel Awards

Recently recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, the house reef at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection (formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa), offers an extraordinary experience for divers and snorkelers alike. The South Ari Atoll in the Maldives is renowned for its exceptional diving sites, snorkelling, and marine adventures, and the resort’s house reef only enhances this natural beauty with its rich marine biodiversity, thriving coral gardens, and easy access from the shore.

The Machchafushi house reef is approximately five times larger than the island itself, encircling a breathtaking lagoon. Most of the coral reef lies on a gentle slope, descending to depths of 15 – 20m, where it then flattens out into a sandy seabed. At around 30m from the top of the reef, guests can explore a remarkable shipwreck. This sunken treasure is home to a variety of marine species, including glassfish, stonefish and nurse sharks.

Among the largest coral species found on any house reef, the Machchafushi house reef is home to rare varieties such as Acropora granulosa and Acropora latistella, found exclusively on the wreck. The surrounding coral gardens showcase vibrant Blue Coral and Staghorn Coral, creating a stunning display of marine biodiversity.

Marine life thrives around the house reef, with seven resident Nurse sharks, including three adults, one sub-adult, and three juveniles. White Tip Reef sharks, the most curious of the reef’s sharks, are often seen coming close to snorkelers and divers. Other notable species include

Black Tip sharks, Lemon sharks, Leopard sharks, Guitar sharks, and various rays. The Black Blotched Stingrays, known for their friendly nature despite their large size, are a common sight, especially around feeding areas and the reef’s shallow waters. The barbless male rays are particularly known for their gentle interactions with guests.

Sustainability is at the heart of Machchafushi Island Resort’s philosophy. Coral protection, reef conservation, and restoration projects are continuously rolled out, ensuring that the house reef remains a thriving ecosystem for future generations. Guests are regularly educated about the reef’s delicate ecosystem, its abundant marine life, and the resort’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices.

Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa, Francesco Pompilio said, “This honour reflects not only the natural beauty of our house reef, but also the unwavering commitment of our team to its protection and preservation. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to safeguarding this vibrant marine sanctuary for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and patronage.”

Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef, where exceptional diving, vibrant coral gardens, and abundant marine life meet, all set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unparalleled natural beauty.