Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Jaume to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner at the iconic overwater restaurant alongside their resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive collaboration features the authentic and sophisticated artistry of Chef Jaume, originally from Mallorca and Head Chef of Béns d’Avall in Sóller, Spain, awarded one Michelin star since 2021 and a Michelin Green Star in 2023. Chef Jaume’s cuisine is deeply rooted in family tradition, cultural heritage, and the Mallorcan landscapes, and with his meticulous eye for detail and instinctive sense of harmony, Chef Jaume transforms local, seasonal produce into refined compositions that evoke memory, place, and authenticity. Chef Jaume will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean, the Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptionally curated menu celebrating Chef Jaume and Chef Jameel’s quiet artistry, refined technique, and harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, with each dish shaped to honour the purity of ingredients and the emotional power of flavour.
“We are excited to collaborate with Chef Jaume on this exclusive dining experience,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Paired with Chef Jameel’s refined techniques and Chef Jaume’s sophisticated creativity and philosophy grounded in a deep respect for nature, this Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptional evening to celebrate the fusion of soulful cuisine against the spectacular backdrop of the Maldives.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 18 February at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
ONDA debuts at The Standard, Maldives as new Mediterranean dining venue
The Standard, Maldives is making waves with the debut of ONDA. More than just a restaurant, ONDA (meaning “wave”) is an energetic, sophisticated take on Mediterranean cuisine, designed to be the most exciting dining destination in the region. Delivering bold, soulful food with a “come-as-you-are” vibe, ONDA flips the script on typical resort dining by replacing formality with pure, sun-drenched enjoyment.
“ONDA is a commitment to the playful, unconventional spirit of The Standard,” says Justin Swart, General Manager. “We aren’t just breaking the mold; we’re setting a new benchmark for fresh, flavorful experiences that are truly full of life.”
Led by Chef David Hartwig, a visionary with a Michelin-starred pedigree, ONDA is a passion project rooted in the philosophy of “Close to Nature, Close to Tradition.” His menu celebrates pristine Maldivian seafood through a Mediterranean lens.
Signature dishes include:
- Red Snapper Crudo: A tribute to local waters, utilising traditional curing methods paired with a high-umami citrus vinaigrette—the “hero” of Mediterranean fruit.
- Caramelle Scampi with Chives: Hand-crafted pasta paired with succulent scampi in a refined, chive-infused bouillabaisse foam.
- ONDA Bouillabaisse: A lighter, vibrant reimagining of the French classic, utilising a base of scampi heads and herbs sourced from neighbouring islands.
- Amalfi Lemon Cake: A moist, citrus-forward sponge that captures the aromatic essence of the Mediterranean coast.
The beverage programme at ONDA reimagines classics through house-made cordials, tinctures, and infusions. The aspiration is to treat every cocktail as a sensory voyage.
- Golden Drift: A smoky, citrus journey of aquavit, sherry, and pineapple, inspired by Mediterranean sunsets.
- ONDA Spritz: A sparkling ode to coastal gardens featuring tangerine sherbet and woodruff tincture.
- Mindful Drinking: A sophisticated 0% cocktail selection ensures every guest enjoys the same complexity and flair without the alcohol.
The wine programme at ONDA is curated to tell a story of heritage. From the crisp minerality of a Joseph Drouhin Chablis 2022 to the prestige of Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore, the list is designed for the discerning palate. Our team focuses on the “why” behind every bottle, explaining the significance of labels like Chapoutier’s 2017 Chrysopée to ensure perfect harmony with Chef Hartwig’s menu.
ONDA is here to stay, rewriting the rules for island dining. It’s the brand’s definitive answer to luxury without pretension, an anchor point for flavour and fun that promises to be just as fresh and exhilarating as the Maldivian waves it’s named after. The New Wave of Culinary Excellence has officially Arrived at The Standard Maldives, proving ONDA is exactly what The Standard does best: taking the typical resort dining experience and flipping it on its head.
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi
This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.
Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.
Events at a Glance:
14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.
18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder
The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.
18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.
Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.
A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:
- GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003
- First Michelin Star (2004)
- Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.
- GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)
- Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points
In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.
The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.
