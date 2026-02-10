Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience

Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.

Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.

Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.

Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.

The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.

The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.

With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.