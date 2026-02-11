Kandooma Maldives invites couples to gift island escape this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, anticipation and surprise, and in 2026 couples are dreaming bigger than the traditional bouquet of red roses or dinner out. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites romantics to elevate their Valentine’s gifting with a digital gift voucher for a Maldives island getaway, offering the ultimate gift: time together, far away from the everyday.

The Island Romance Package at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a seamless and unforgettable couples’ escape. The package includes accommodation and daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a thoughtful selection of romantic experiences.

Couples can look forward to special moments such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up, perfectly tailored for those seeking intimacy, indulgence and tropical tranquillity. For ocean-loving adventurers, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an exhilarating touch to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two (depending on dates of stay and villa category), with a minimum three-night stay.

“Some guests choose to gift a cash amount that can be applied toward a booking, while others prefer to arrange the stay in advance and purchase gift vouchers for memorable add-ons,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

Valentine’s Day goes well beyond the 14th February at the private island paradise. “At Kandooma, we celebrate romance and togetherness throughout February as part of our Month of Love celebrations, and our gift vouchers allow guests to give something truly meaningful, even if they can’t travel right away.” she added.

Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon, and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and the resort’s signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the island escape. www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com

Gift vouchers can be purchased via the resort’s website. For the full Month of Love 2026 Brochure, please visit here.