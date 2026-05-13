Family adventures and romantic escapes await this Eid at Kandooma Maldives

When the world feels noisy and the pace of everyday life unrelenting, there is something quietly powerful about stepping onto a stretch of powder-white sand and letting the Indian Ocean do its work. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, nestled in the South Malé Atoll just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, is inviting families and couples to do exactly that this Eid.

Whether you are travelling with children in tow or looking for uninterrupted time with the person you love, Kandooma has shaped experiences around both, without compromise.

Kandooma is an island that understands what you need right now explains Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Short breaks and getaways are even more essential now. Being able to reconnect to yourself and with those you love matters deeply. Our private island paradise offers the backdrop for that kind of reset,” she said.

“People are looking for real value, especially given the cost-of-living pressures so many are facing globally. Kandooma sits in that sweet spot of mid-market pricing with a delivery that genuinely exceeds expectations. You get the turquoise ocean, the white sandy beaches, the tropical warmth and the kind of friendly Maldivian hospitality that stays with you long after you leave.”

Exclusive Packages, Only When You Book Direct

Booking directly from the resort unlocks packages unavailable elsewhere, including two standout Eid offers:

Family Getaway (minimum 4 nights): Accommodation, WiFi, daily breakfast and dinner are all included. Children under 13 receive a special Kandoo Kids’ Club welcome gift, and on one day the whole family gets to make their own pizza lunch together, one of those small, sticky-fingered memories that lasts for years. On one evening, while the kids enjoy Movie Night at the Kids Club, parents slip away for a romantic beach dinner (set-up) just for two. The package also qualifies for IHG’s Kids Eat and Stay Free offer (children under 13) and Kandooma’s celebrated Dive Free Programme, which gives two certified divers two complimentary dives per day, with all equipment included. Terms and conditions apply.

Island Romance (3 nights): Three nights built around the two of you. Accommodation, daily buffet breakfast and dinner for two, and in-villa welcome touches set the tone. During your stay, you will enjoy one breakfast in bed, a romantic beach picnic lunch and a beach dinner under the stars. Certified scuba divers also qualify for the Dive Free Programme, with up to two complimentary dives per certified diver per day, including all gear and air/Nitrox. Terms and conditions apply.

Kandooma’s reputation has been built over years of consistent delivery. The resort’s Kandooma Right surf break is one of the Indian Ocean’s most celebrated waves, drawing surfers from around the world. Its surrounding dive sites are considered among the finest in the Maldives, earning recognition from the diving community year after year.

The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, a globally respected wellness brand, brings considered, holistic treatments to an already serene island setting. Six dining venues offer everything from relaxed beachside plates to candlelit dinners, drawing on international flavours and the freshest ingredients.

Accommodation choices span Garden, Beach and Overwater Villas through to expansive two-storey Beach Houses, suiting everyone from honeymooners wanting seclusion to families who simply need more space to breathe. Families appreciate the Family Beach Houses, the stunning 2-bedroom Overwater Villa with its spectacular sea view and the 3-bedroom Beach Pool Villa.

The full range of Eid Al-Adha Special Offers is available from the resort’s website.