Honeymoon
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers secluded island experiences for couples
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.
Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of beachfront and overwater villas provides a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private world. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.
For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.
Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.
Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.
Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.
At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, every stay is an invitation to reconnect, to celebrate, and to create moments that linger long after you leave.
Featured
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, romance forms an integral part of the island’s atmosphere, unfolding from the first light of sunrise to the calm of moonlit evenings. This Valentine’s season, the boutique resort is inviting couples to rediscover connection through a curated collection of experiences designed specifically for two. From early morning moments by the lagoon to evenings beneath the stars, each experience is created to celebrate intimacy, encourage togetherness and transform simple moments into lasting memories.
One of the signature experiences offered is the Sunrise Lagoon Breakfast, designed as a gentle beginning to the day in a tranquil setting. Breakfast is served directly over the water, allowing couples to enjoy the warmth of the early sun and the sound of the waves in a private and visually striking environment. The experience is intended for guests who wish to begin the day in a quiet and intimate way.
As evening approaches, couples may retreat to the Tranquillity Package, created for those seeking relaxation and renewal together. The experience takes place in one of the resort’s outdoor cabanas during the golden hour and begins with a traditional foot bath ritual. Guests may then choose between a Balinese massage or an Asian blend massage, followed by a relaxing foot treatment. The ritual concludes with a toast using a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, reflecting the resort’s focus on personalised service and romantic detail.
Nightfall introduces an exclusive date night through the resort’s Cinema by the Moonlight experience. Couples may choose from a floating cinema aboard a dhoni, a sunset cruise with a film, or a private dinner accompanied by champagne in a tailored setting. These experiences combine cinema with the natural beauty of the Maldivian night sky, offering personalised menus and locations designed for an intimate evening.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef presents its Valentine’s Collection under the theme of Coastal Blush and Champagne Bubbles. The programme includes experiences such as a floating breakfast, signature cocktails, dedicated Valentine’s spa rituals, private lagoon dining and starlit movie nights. Each element is designed to encourage connection and create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
Together, these experiences form a season of calm, harmony and reflection for couples, with every detail intended to deepen the sense of escape and support meaningful reconnection at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Featured
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
This Valentine’s Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of carefully curated experiences designed to unfold in intimate moments across the island.
Framed by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island, the resort’s Valentine’s programme centres on a series of limited-edition dining and wellness experiences created exclusively for the occasion. From private beachfront dining and moonlit dinners along Café Umi Beach to an elevated Valentine’s evening at the signature Lighthouse venue, romance is conveyed through setting, atmosphere and thoughtful detail rather than elaborate gestures.
Culinary experiences sit at the heart of the celebration, with bespoke Valentine’s menus intended to be savoured slowly, paired with curated wines and accompanied by uninterrupted ocean views. Each dining experience is crafted to feel personal, whether enjoyed beneath the night sky or in one of the island’s more private spaces.
Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to reconnect through shared wellness experiences at AVI Spa. Signature rituals and indulgent treatments offer a quieter expression of romance, giving guests the opportunity to unwind together in a calm, oceanfront environment. Those seeking complete privacy may opt for bespoke in-villa treatments, allowing the occasion to be marked within the comfort of their own surroundings.
Throughout Valentine’s Day, subtle touches across the resort—from crafted cocktails to curated wine moments—enhance the celebration without overwhelming it, reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ belief that genuine luxury is rooted in balance, intention and authenticity.
At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Valentine’s Day is shaped not by excess, but by considered, enduring moments that create shared memories long after the day has passed.
Featured
From proposals to vow renewals: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts every moment with love
Set amidst the tranquillity and natural splendour of the Maldives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents couples with an idyllic destination for celebrating love. Whether marking the start of a shared journey, renewing vows, or enjoying an intimate retreat, the island provides a haven where cherished moments unfold against a backdrop of blue skies, soft sands, and crystalline waters.
Combining understated elegance with the lush tropical beauty of the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives creates a romantic sanctuary defined by thoughtful details, curated experiences, and the effortless allure of nature. With bespoke wedding, proposal, and romantic escape offerings, the resort caters to couples seeking intimacy, connection, and enduring memories.
Every wedding or vow renewal is meticulously crafted to reflect each couple’s story and style. Through the resort’s “A Tale of True Love” package, couples may exchange or renew vows in an island-inspired ceremony, held either along the pristine shoreline or on a secluded private sandbank. Whether a quiet ceremony for two or an intimate gathering with family and friends, every detail is personalised to match the couple’s vision. Guests can walk down a flower-lined aisle to the rhythm of traditional Maldivian Bodu beru drums, surrounded by ocean vistas. Tropical floral arrangements, bespoke bouquets, and a custom wedding cake add to the sense of occasion. As evening falls, a private dinner curated by the executive chef awaits—served either on the beach or in the privacy of a villa. The experience concludes with romantic turndown touches, including a flower petal bath, designed to end the day in serene luxury.
For those taking the first step toward their future together, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a breathtaking setting for proposals. The romantic beach proposal experience sets the stage as the sun dips below the horizon, with “Will you marry me?” displayed in lights or written in the sand within a heart of fresh blooms. The moment is accompanied by chilled champagne and handcrafted canapés, allowing couples to toast to their future as the waves lap gently along the shore.
Couples seeking to celebrate milestones such as honeymoons, anniversaries, or simply time away together may choose the Couple Celebration package, designed to encourage reconnection in tranquil seclusion. Available with a minimum four-night stay, the package includes seaplane transfers, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, exclusive dining experiences—including a floating breakfast and a candlelit beach dinner—and a rejuvenating couple’s treatment at the resort’s treetop Spa Alila.
With its emphasis on time, space, and togetherness, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers an exquisite setting for celebrating love in all its forms, transforming each special moment into a lasting memory. The resort has also earned consecutive recognition as the Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, an honour voted by both travel agents and the public. This accolade reaffirms Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for romance and intimate celebrations.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives introduces Onda with Mediterranean-inspired menu
-
Action1 week ago
Six Senses Kanuhura participates in international COASTS Project on blue carbon ecosystems
-
Cooking1 week ago
Anantara Veli Maldives continues Michelin guest chef series with female lineup
-
Awards1 week ago
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa receives global wellness award
-
Action1 week ago
Baros Maldives introduces ‘Lines of Respect’ fishing programme
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces new treatments at Ocean Spa
-
News1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort joins global Earth Hour campaign with conservation efforts
-
Awards1 week ago
COLOURS OF OBLU marks triple win in global guest-driven awards