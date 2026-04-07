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Grand Park Kodhipparu to host lunar-themed experiences in May
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has unveiled Moon Over Kodhipparu, a month-long programme of curated lunar-inspired experiences scheduled to take place throughout May 2026. Drawing on the natural rhythm of the moon, the resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through a series of immersive activities designed to foster connection to self, others, and the surrounding island environment.
Set against the Indian Ocean, the programme structures each significant lunar phase as a distinct experiential segment. The Flower Full Moon at the beginning of the month introduces a theme of renewal, with activities including guided sound healing sessions, sunset cruises that extend into moonlit lagoon journeys, and oceanfront dining experiences.
Midway through the month, the Super New Moon presents a contrasting focus on stillness and reflection. Guests are invited to participate in beachside wellness sessions, starlit cruises under dark skies, and night fishing experiences guided by the natural rhythm of the sea.
The programme concludes with the Blue Moon on 31 May, marked by a series of experiences centred on celebration and connection, including couples’ spa treatments, lagoon cruises, and curated dining experiences under moonlight.
In addition to these key lunar events, the programme runs throughout May with a range of experiences integrated into the resort offering. Evening options include private beach lounge settings illuminated by lanterns, alongside a selection of botanical cocktails reflecting the changing tones of the night sky. The resort also offers tailored private dining and proposal arrangements, as well as a Mother’s Day concept that enables guests to arrange personalised experiences for travelling family members.
The programme reflects a broader trend in luxury travel towards experience-led stays. At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, this is reflected through the integration of wellness, dining, and ocean-based activities into a structured programme designed to create continuity across the guest experience.
Guests are able to access the programme through the resort’s “Night on Us” offer, available for bookings made until 30 April 2026. The offer includes two complimentary nights on a six-night stay, allowing guests additional time to engage with multiple phases of the programme. It is valid for stays through 31 October 2026.
Located approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers overwater villas, a house reef, and a range of curated experiences that reflect the natural and cultural setting of the Maldives.
Through Moon Over Kodhipparu, the resort continues to expand its experience offering by aligning guest activities with natural cycles and structured programming.
Action
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa to stage 14th edition of Surfing Champions Trophy
The Indian Ocean provides consistent surf conditions throughout the year, but each September, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa hosts the Surfing Champions Trophy at the Sultans break. The event is scheduled to return from 4 to 11 September 2026, bringing together professional surfers, guests and spectators.
Now in its 14th edition, the Surfing Champions Trophy is an invitation-only event featuring professional surfers competing across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. The competition takes place at Sultans, a reef break in North Malé Atoll, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa serving as the base for participants, officials and attending guests.
The line-up for the 2026 edition will be announced in stages in the coming months.
The event was first held in 2011, with Mark Occhilupo winning all three divisions and the Grand Champions Final. Since then, previous winners have included Damien Hardman (2012), Taylor Knox (2013), Dave Rastovich (2014), Shane Dorian (2015), Taj Burrow (2016, 2017 and 2024), Josh Kerr (2018 and 2019), Kelly Slater (2022), and Joel Parkinson (2023).
Over the years, the competition has also featured a range of international surfers, including Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira, Tom Curren, Rob Machado, Layne Beachley, Bethany Hamilton, Mikey February, Jeremy Flores and Jadson Andre.
The 2025 edition saw Tahitian surfer Michel Bourez secure victory despite sustaining a hamstring injury during the event. He won both the thruster division and the Grand Champions Final, achieving the only perfect score of the competition in the closing moments of the final. Other participants included Owen Wright, Jesse Mendes, Craig Anderson and Maldivian wildcard Ismail Rasheed.
In parallel with the event, the resort offers the “Surf’s Up” package, which includes coaching sessions with Tropicsurf professionals, guided surf trips, daily yoga sessions, spa treatments, and accommodation with transfers. The package is available to guests seeking to participate in surf-related activities during the event period.
Updates on the 2026 competition, including participant announcements, will be released through official channels of the Surfing Champions Trophy and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
Action
JOALI brings England football legend Fara Williams to Maldives
JOALI has announced a partnership with retired footballer Fara Williams, who will visit JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING this April to lead a series of football-related activities for guests and the local community.
Fara Williams is among the most capped players in English football history, with 172 international appearances for the England women’s national team. Over the course of her career, she represented clubs including Chelsea and Charlton Athletic, and captained Everton to victory in the Premier League Cup in 2008 and the FA Women’s Cup in 2010.
As part of the initiative, Williams will host a football workshop for girls from Dhuvaafaru Island on 11 April 2026. The session is intended to support the development of women’s football in the Maldives and reflects JOALI’s engagement with communities in Raa Atoll.
In addition, family-focused football sessions will be held for resort guests on 13 April at JOALI Maldives and on 17 April at JOALI BEING. These sessions will provide children and families with the opportunity to participate in football activities guided by Williams.
JOALI Maldives offers villas starting from USD 3,256 per night for two guests sharing a Water Villa with Pool on a bed and breakfast basis. At JOALI BEING, villas start from USD 3,162 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru achieves 4.8 rating in British Airways Customer Awards
Angsana Velavaru has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025, recognising the resort for consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service.
The award is based on verified customer feedback and reflects guest experiences at the resort. Angsana Velavaru achieved an overall score of 4.8 out of 5, with recognition given for service delivery, attention to detail and guest care throughout the stay.
Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers a range of accommodation options, including beachfront villas with direct beach access and its InOcean Villas, situated approximately one kilometre from the main island. These overwater villas provide a more secluded setting with open ocean views.
The resort caters to a variety of travellers, including families, couples and individual guests. Family-oriented programmes and shared activities are available, while other guests can take part in leisure, wellness and exploration experiences. Through its 101 Things To Do programme, guests can engage in activities such as snorkelling, marine excursions, cultural experiences and wellness sessions.
The surrounding reef environment provides opportunities for marine exploration, while the resort’s service approach focuses on delivering personalised guest experiences. This combination of natural setting and service delivery forms a central part of the resort’s offering.
The British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award is presented to hotels that achieve high customer ratings, serving as an indicator of guest satisfaction within the travel sector. For Angsana Velavaru, the recognition reflects its continued focus on maintaining service standards and delivering consistent guest experiences.
The resort continues to position its offering around accessibility to nature, varied experiences and a service model aimed at supporting guest comfort and engagement throughout their stay.
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