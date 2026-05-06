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Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha experience
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced a curated Eid al-Adha offering aimed at travellers seeking a structured yet flexible way to mark the occasion in a resort setting.
Branded “Island Celebrations: Eid – Connect in Paradise”, the experience is positioned for guests from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, with a focus on shared experiences, personal time and engagement with the surrounding environment.
Located approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is accessible for short-stay and family travel during peak holiday periods. The property features 120 beach and overwater villas, alongside an overwater spa, house reef and multiple dining outlets.
The Eid experience will begin with an in-villa welcome offering, including Arabic sweets, dates and fruit. The programme is structured around a series of optional activities rather than a fixed schedule. These include lagoon-based experiences, daily yoga sessions at sunrise and sunset, spa treatments, sunset cruises and dining options designed for private or shared settings.
The resort has indicated that the programme is intended to allow guests to engage with activities at their own pace, rather than follow a defined itinerary.
In line with the preferences of Muslim travellers, the resort has incorporated halal-friendly dining options, flexible meal arrangements and an expanded range of non-alcoholic beverages. Villa layouts are also designed to support privacy.
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has reported guest ratings of 9.2 out of 10 on halal travel platforms, reflecting demand within this segment.
The introduction of the Eid programme aligns with broader trends in the Maldives tourism sector, where travel experiences are increasingly structured around personalisation, cultural considerations and smaller-scale experiences.
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Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
Cooking
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils chef-led 9-Hands Dinner experience
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has announced a 9-Hands Dinner event scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 May, offering a curated dining experience as part of its guest programme.
The event will feature a multi-course menu developed by three chefs representing Egypt, Madeira and the Maldives. Each chef will present dishes reflecting their respective culinary backgrounds, combining different techniques and flavour profiles within a single dining concept.
The dinner is positioned as an interactive culinary experience, bringing together elements of storytelling and presentation alongside the menu. According to the resort, the concept is designed to highlight both innovation and traditional influences in cuisine.
The experience will be included within the resort’s plan for in-house guests, forming part of the overall stay offering.
Commenting on the event, General Manager Alain Trefois stated that the initiative reflects the resort’s focus on expanding guest experiences beyond standard dining formats. He noted that the event provides an opportunity for guests to engage with culinary presentation in a structured setting.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, said the collaboration brings together different culinary influences, combining regional ingredients and techniques into a single dining programme.
Located in North Malé Atoll, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is known for its house reef and marine environment, offering a range of activities alongside its accommodation and dining options.
The resort has indicated that availability for the 9-Hands Dinner event will be limited, with advance booking recommended for guests wishing to attend.
Featured
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef rolls out Wellness Week from 15–22 June
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé collection within the House of Siyam, has announced plans to host a Wellness Week from 15 to 22 June 2026, in conjunction with Global Wellness Week. The programme will be led by international creative and fitness practitioner Ilariia Auvitu.
Ilariia Auvitu, whose background spans multiple countries and disciplines including acting, modelling and fitness, will guide a series of sessions focused on structured wellbeing practices. Her approach combines physical activity with routines aimed at supporting mental balance.
A key component of the programme is the Tech-Free Sunrise Yoga and Breathwork Ritual. The session is designed to provide a period of structured activity without digital devices, with a focus on breath control and guided movement aimed at supporting mental regulation.
The schedule will also include Morning Yoga with Flow sessions, intended to establish physical rhythm and energy for the day. In addition, Pool Fitness sessions will be conducted in the resort’s pool area, offering water-based exercise.
Selected evenings will feature Sunset Pilates and Stretching sessions. These will include low-impact exercises focused on strength and flexibility, followed by guided stretching.
Through the Wellness Week programme, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is offering a series of activities aligned with the observance of Global Wellness Week, combining structured fitness sessions with a setting designed to support rest and recovery.
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