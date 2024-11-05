Patina Maldives and Stampd debut their second collaborative collection

Exciting news for the fashion-forward, wellness enthusiasts, and those with an artistic flair – CROSSROADS Maldives has just unveiled four new destinations that promise to add a touch of style, a dash of wellness, and a sprinkle of creative magic to your island escape.

WOODY brings forth the crafted elegance in Mango Wood. Embark on a journey into the captivating realm of Woody, a space where the distinct charm of handcrafted mango wood takes center stage. Each piece tells a story of sustainability and masterful craftsmanship, inviting you to transform your home into your dream springboard-worthy space of timeless elegance. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 23:00, Woody transcends the conventional, offering not just a store but a sanctuary for those who appreciate refined Instagrammable aesthetics.

SENSE BOUTIQUE is all about fashion for every taste. For the style enthusiasts, Sense Boutique is the ultimate playground. A carefully curated selection of the latest trends and accessories hotspot, beckoning you into a world where fashion isn’t merely a statement – it’s an immersive experience. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00, Sense Boutique is your invitation to dive into pure retail therapy where style becomes a personalized expression, and helps you find something truly unique that you won’t easily find elsewhere. Explore the latest trends and accessories daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00.

PHARMA DOC is now open assuring the convenience and care for your wellbeing while you are at CROSSROADS Maldives. Looking out for your health is Pharma Doc, CROSSROADS Maldives’ new pharmacy and prescription center. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 20:00, with a grand opening on December 23rd, 2023, it’s where expert advice meets a diverse selection of health and wellness essentials.

ART & SOUL takes you to a brand new creative playground in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Art & Soul, where creativity knows no bounds. From 10:00 AM to 20:00 daily, this is more than just an art destination – it’s a sanctuary of inspiration. Explore a spectrum of paints, brushes, and canvases waiting to transform your imagination into vibrant masterpieces. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, Art & Soul is your personal haven for artistic expression and boundless creativity. Inspirational pop-ups, opportunities to get up close and personal with artists awaits.

Yashfa Hassan (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives, shares, “With Woody, Sense Boutique, Pharma Doc, and Art & Soul, we are excited to offer more than just retail spaces. Each destination is an invitation to discover, express, and enrich your lifestyle. And that’s not all – CROSSROADS Maldives is already your haven for relaxation with the beach club, Len be Well Spa, and a kids’ club for the little ones. Visitors can also choose from over 10 restaurants, each offering a culinary adventure. We can’t wait for our local community to experience and explore our new offering here at CROSSROADS Maldives and take a pause from the mundane noise and activity of their daily routines. Getting here is a breeze too, with multiple daily transfers from the airport and Male city. So, whether you’re here for the shopping, the dining, or simply to unwind, CROSSROADS Maldives is ready to make your island experience unforgettable.”

CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier integrated leisure destination invites you to explore the intersection of luxury and laid-back vibes. Dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and let your creativity flow in a setting that’s not just chic but effortlessly cool.