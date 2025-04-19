OBLU NATURE Helengeli, partners to celebrate inaugural Women’s Dive Month in July

Taking a bold step in championing women in diving, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, part of the distinguished Atmosphere Core portfolio, and in partnership with TGI Maldives, ELE|NA Ayur spa and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, have together launched International PADI Women’s Dive Month. This pioneering initiative extends the excitement of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 19th July into a full month, giving more thrill seekers the opportunity to experience the magic of the Indian Ocean.

Following a 2024 “PADI Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Diving” award, both TGI Maldives and OBLU NATURE Helengeli have been continuing their enthusiastic support for introducing more and more women and families into learning how to dive.

Helengeli island provides an incomparable diving experience. The island’s exotic house reef located just metres from the shoreline, and its surrounding dive sites are among the most sought-after in Malé Atoll, ideal for all skill levels, from beginner snorkellers to professional scuba divers. Throughout July, solo women travellers, adventurous families or even groups of friends escaping to this tropical haven, will find special offerings designed to encourage diving and exploration. All guests at the island resort enjoy the fully comprehensive OBLU Island Plan™, and in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day, guests can enjoy a curated holiday package including wellness sessions, discounted dives, and engaging marine life talks.

Dive centre TGI Maldives boasts over 40 years’ experience supporting women in the sport of ocean diving. Known for their progressive approach to encouraging locals and travellers alike, the dive centre offers exclusive discounts on all dives booked by women throughout July, including the PADI Discover Scuba Dive for beginners. With a dedicated instructor, the discovery session is a safe and rewarding introduction to diving, even for non-swimmers, whilst for the professionals, excursions out into the big blue will unveil the Indian Ocean’s secrets.

TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli highlights the reasons for introducing this year’s Women’s Dive Month festivities, “There’s nothing like seeing guests’ emotions after their first dive. While we celebrate women in diving year-round, PADI Women’s Dive Month in July provides a platform to offer more reasons to join us in paradise. Partnering with the ELE|NA Ayur spa team and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, we are creating an unforgettable and educational journey. We aim to bring together women, friends, and families for an immersive escape. Guests will enjoy diving, spa wellness classes, and all-inclusive dining. It’s a soulful island adventure into the aquatic world and beyond.”

To enhance the underwater adventure, the island’s ELE|NA Ayur spa team has curated over 18 different wellness activities, rotating throughout the month. From sunrise yoga by the ocean to aqua aerobics and core stability classes, these sessions help improve flexibility, endurance, and stamina, all essential for moving through the water with ease. And as a special treat, women who book a dive experience with TGI Maldives Helengeli will receive discounts on ELE|NA Ayur’s famous signature Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle massages. Drawing on age-old Maldivian healing practices, these unique rejuvenating therapies feature only locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and are just two treatments from the spa’s extensive award-winning menu.

Matt Wenger, PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives, stated, “As a leading PADI certified dive centre in the Indian Ocean, the team at TGI Maldives brings exceptional expertise in introducing ocean enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to the wonders of scuba diving. This July, by extending our PADI Women’s Dive Day celebration into a month-long event at the truly stunning OBLU NATURE Helengeli resort, we aim to welcome even more newcomers to the sport while also offering advanced certifications for existing enthusiasts”.

This July, guests are invited to take full advantage of the PADI International Dive Month at OBLU NATURE Helengeli and book their stay with a generous 20% discount on a fully inclusive stay of a minimum of four nights. TGI Maldives is offering 20% discount on all women’s PADI-certified dive courses booked throughout the month of July whilst ELE|NA spa also extends a 20% discount on the Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle signature treatments for every female guest who books a PADI Dive Month course.