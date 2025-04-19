Action
OBLU NATURE Helengeli, partners to celebrate inaugural Women’s Dive Month in July
Taking a bold step in championing women in diving, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, part of the distinguished Atmosphere Core portfolio, and in partnership with TGI Maldives, ELE|NA Ayur spa and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, have together launched International PADI Women’s Dive Month. This pioneering initiative extends the excitement of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 19th July into a full month, giving more thrill seekers the opportunity to experience the magic of the Indian Ocean.
Following a 2024 “PADI Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Diving” award, both TGI Maldives and OBLU NATURE Helengeli have been continuing their enthusiastic support for introducing more and more women and families into learning how to dive.
Helengeli island provides an incomparable diving experience. The island’s exotic house reef located just metres from the shoreline, and its surrounding dive sites are among the most sought-after in Malé Atoll, ideal for all skill levels, from beginner snorkellers to professional scuba divers. Throughout July, solo women travellers, adventurous families or even groups of friends escaping to this tropical haven, will find special offerings designed to encourage diving and exploration. All guests at the island resort enjoy the fully comprehensive OBLU Island Plan™, and in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day, guests can enjoy a curated holiday package including wellness sessions, discounted dives, and engaging marine life talks.
Dive centre TGI Maldives boasts over 40 years’ experience supporting women in the sport of ocean diving. Known for their progressive approach to encouraging locals and travellers alike, the dive centre offers exclusive discounts on all dives booked by women throughout July, including the PADI Discover Scuba Dive for beginners. With a dedicated instructor, the discovery session is a safe and rewarding introduction to diving, even for non-swimmers, whilst for the professionals, excursions out into the big blue will unveil the Indian Ocean’s secrets.
TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli highlights the reasons for introducing this year’s Women’s Dive Month festivities, “There’s nothing like seeing guests’ emotions after their first dive. While we celebrate women in diving year-round, PADI Women’s Dive Month in July provides a platform to offer more reasons to join us in paradise. Partnering with the ELE|NA Ayur spa team and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, we are creating an unforgettable and educational journey. We aim to bring together women, friends, and families for an immersive escape. Guests will enjoy diving, spa wellness classes, and all-inclusive dining. It’s a soulful island adventure into the aquatic world and beyond.”
To enhance the underwater adventure, the island’s ELE|NA Ayur spa team has curated over 18 different wellness activities, rotating throughout the month. From sunrise yoga by the ocean to aqua aerobics and core stability classes, these sessions help improve flexibility, endurance, and stamina, all essential for moving through the water with ease. And as a special treat, women who book a dive experience with TGI Maldives Helengeli will receive discounts on ELE|NA Ayur’s famous signature Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle massages. Drawing on age-old Maldivian healing practices, these unique rejuvenating therapies feature only locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and are just two treatments from the spa’s extensive award-winning menu.
Matt Wenger, PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives, stated, “As a leading PADI certified dive centre in the Indian Ocean, the team at TGI Maldives brings exceptional expertise in introducing ocean enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to the wonders of scuba diving. This July, by extending our PADI Women’s Dive Day celebration into a month-long event at the truly stunning OBLU NATURE Helengeli resort, we aim to welcome even more newcomers to the sport while also offering advanced certifications for existing enthusiasts”.
This July, guests are invited to take full advantage of the PADI International Dive Month at OBLU NATURE Helengeli and book their stay with a generous 20% discount on a fully inclusive stay of a minimum of four nights. TGI Maldives is offering 20% discount on all women’s PADI-certified dive courses booked throughout the month of July whilst ELE|NA spa also extends a 20% discount on the Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle signature treatments for every female guest who books a PADI Dive Month course.
Action
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is once again making waves with the launch of its latest water sports adventure—the Jet Car Experience. Set against the backdrop of the island’s turquoise lagoon, the Jet Car offers an exciting way to explore the ocean in comfort and style. With its sleek automotive-inspired design and smooth performance, this water ride is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking to add a little adventure to their stay. Whether cruising under the sun or capturing perfect picture moments, the Jet Car adds an extraordinary and refreshing twist to island leisure.
Launched in anticipation of the resort’s whimsical Easter festivities, the Jet Car sets the stage for an action-packed holiday in paradise. From Easter egg hunts and creative kids’ programs to beachside feasts, live entertainment, and themed dining events — Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a celebration for every generation.
Easter Holiday Offer – book by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay, plus up to 30% off villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment and receive a 120-minute upgrade for free. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, the Jet Car experience and Easter escape at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi deliver the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.
Action
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
Action
Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July
This summer, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, is proudly partnering with the world’s leading scuba diving organisation, PADI, to host a unique ocean adventure week from 13 to 20 July, in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day on 19 July 2025.
Nova & PADI’s Transformative Ocean Adventure Week will be co-hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate, and broadcaster India Black, and PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives Matt Wenger, inviting ocean lovers from around the world to immerse themselves in diving, conservation, and community, while discovering the transformative power of the ocean and promoting sustainable diving practices.
Taking place at Nova’s stunning South Ari Atoll location, this event will feature guided dives, marine conservation workshops, and sustainability-focused training. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the protected pristine waters of the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), witness diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks, and deepen their understanding of ethical diving and ocean stewardship.
Leading the way alongside PADI AmbassaDiver India Black is PADI Regional Manager Matt Wenger, who brings nearly three decades of experience as a PADI Pro. Now in his tenth year overseeing PADI’s presence in the Maldives, Matt has played a key role in expanding PADI’s reach across both luxury resorts and emerging local island destinations. His dedication to sustainability and marine conservation aligns closely with PADI’s Three Pillars of Change, ensuring that responsible diving and environmental awareness remain at the heart of this experience. A passionate storyteller and advocate for ocean conservation, India Black has dedicated her career to inspiring people to adventure further, care for themselves, and protect the planet. Having spent time rehabilitating sea turtles in the Whitsundays, paddling 110km across Hawaii’s Alenuihaha Channel, and championing marine protection initiatives worldwide, her connection to the ocean runs deep. For India, the water has always been a place of healing and personal growth, and she hopes this event will encourage others to experience the same. With Matt’s deep expertise in the Maldives diving scene and India’s mission to connect people with the ocean, this event promises to be an inspiring, educational, and immersive week for all participants.
“The ocean has given me so much — peace, perspective, and connection — and I’m so passionate about helping others find that too,” says India Black. “This week is about more than just diving; it’s about learning how we can all play a part in protecting the marine world while building unforgettable memories in it.”
Hosted at Nova’s soulful island resort located in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, the event offers guests a curated programme of conservation-focused activities, dives, and educational workshops designed to deepen their understanding of ocean protection. With India and Matt’s expertise, throughout the week, guests will experience:
- Manta Quest Snorkelling – Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.
- Whale Shark Snorkelling – Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter.
- Turtle Quest – Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them.
- Ocean Clean-Up Dive – Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef.
- Blue Planet Movie Nights – Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world.
- Marine Conservation Talks & Workshops – Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives[ma1] , exploring sustainable diving and marine protection.
- Women’s Dive Day Celebration – A special PADI Women’s Dive Day event to encourage and empower more women to embrace diving and ocean conservation.
As partners of the MWSRP (The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme) and accredited by Manta Trust as Responsible Manta Tourism Operator Nova is proud to support the conservation of the Maldives’ beautiful gentle giants. At the heart of the event is a commitment to sustainable tourism, ocean conservation, and community connection, values that align closely with India’s own mission. Having built a platform dedicated to encouraging others to adventure further, love themselves better, and protect the planet, India hopes to inspire attendees to see themselves as stewards of the ocean.
“My journey with the ocean has shaped who I am today, and I’ve learned that once you truly connect with the sea, you can’t help but want to protect it,” she says. “I’m so excited to dive alongside Nova’s guests, share what I’ve learned, and hopefully spark that same love for the water in them.”
Nova’s General Manager, Abdulla Aboobakuru, adds: “This event embodies everything we stand for at Nova — community, connection, and sustainability. Partnering with PADI and India Black gives us an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives but also inspire guests to become lifelong ocean advocates.”
The Nova x PADI Transformative Ocean Adventure Week from 13 to 20 July 2025 is available to book exclusively through Nova , with limited spots available. Full Board Plus rates start at USD 493/night in a Beach Villa and USD 694/night in a Water Villa (inclusive of tax) based on two adults sharing when booked direct.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
-
Featured1 week ago
Explore Maldives with Marriott’s family fun summer offer
-
Drink1 week ago
Cheers at sea: Maldivian Dhoni delivers sundowners to overwater villas at Avani+ Fares Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
BABOR makes Maldives debut at JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Experience Songkran like never before at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
-
News6 days ago
Velassaru Maldives hosts 50th visit of Gerhard and Corina Klein
-
Family1 week ago
Hop into adventure this Easter at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives